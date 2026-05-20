NFL Eliminates Major Rule Threatening Home Games To Take Huge Step Toward International Expansion

Essentials Inside The Story NFL game expansion might impact fan experience.

Global expansion is becoming a bigger part of the NFL's strategy.

A glance at what Roger Goodell and Co. has said.

The National Football League fans may see a new reality after the 2026 season. They might have to travel abroad just to watch their favorite teams battle age-old rivals on the field, as NFL owners have handed the league office the ultimate power to strip marquee matchups away from domestic venues.

On May 19, 2026, the owners increased the number of games teams will have to play internationally, starting with the 2027 season.

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“NFL owners have approved increasing the maximum number of league-run international games per season from 8 to 10 beginning in 2027,” NFL Spotlight’s Ari Meirov reported through an X post. “That maximum does not include the Jaguars-run game in London.”

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“NFL teams will no longer be able to protect specific home games from being moved internationally,” he continued. “Until now, the team could lock in two guaranteed home stadium games each season. That rule has been eliminated, and the NFL can now move any game they want to a different country. The NFL’s global expansion push is aggressive right now.”

So, what does it mean for the average NFL fan?

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With the NFL’s international expansion, the fan experience might witness a drop. By eliminating the rule for the teams to safeguard at least two games for their home ground, the league put the season-ticket holders in a gray area. Games that promise a jam-packed stadium, like Cowboys vs. Eagles or Steelers vs. Ravens, can now move to international grounds and leave the locals with just TV coverage.

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Fans routinely invest thousands of dollars to watch their team host bitter division rivals or elite marquee opponents. They pay a premium for the stadium experience, the tailgating traditions, and the hometown atmosphere. But under the new rule, that might not be the case anymore.

The change also impacts competitive balance. Home-field advantage remains one of the NFL’s biggest factors, particularly for teams with intimidating environments like Seattle, Buffalo, or Philadelphia. International games effectively neutralize that edge. Add in long-distance travel, time-zone adjustments, disrupted recovery schedules, and altered weekly preparation, and the football consequences become just as significant as the business implications.

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“Beyond losing the home game, or losing a road game you could travel to, there are potential competitive impacts of teams now being asked to pack up their stuff and go all over the world,” Mike Florio told Chris Simms on the PFT podcast. “My point is this: The NFL doesn’t care about that. The NFL cares more about growing the game globally to the point where it is willing to undermine the integrity of the sport.”

“Back then, it was mandatory, everybody did a short week for competitive balance,” the analyst added. “It’s about competitive balance and competitive integrity, to require every team to do it. Somewhere, it’s nagging at someone that this does create a competitive imbalance.”

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Additionally, the players have to travel longer distances and cope with issues like jet lag ahead of important games. They’d have to withstand unfamiliar routines and field conditions. And that might pose a challenge even for the teams that have dominated the league in recent years.

But Roger Goodell and Co. certainly had a business model in mind when they proposed the international expansion of the league. And as Florio detailed, their aim is growth.

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NFL executive reveals the mindset behind increasing the number of international games

“Our strategy is not one and done, so our goal is to go back to those markets that we’re establishing,” Peter O’Reilly, NFL EVP, said during his appearance on Up & Adams. “There are parts of the world that we are looking at for future years, maybe not ’27, beyond. Asia would be an example of that. Japan would be a good example within Asia of a market that has complexity.”

Imago February 09, 2024: NFL, American Football Herren, USA Commissioner Roger Goodell onstage during the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Event at the Donald W. Reynolds Boys & Girls Club in Henderson, NV. /CSM. Henderson United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20240209_zma_c04_032 Copyright: xChristopherxTrimx

But will an expansion into unexplored areas be feasible?

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O’Reilly seemed unsure, but moving around and exploring the countries would give the league’s officials an idea of the fanbase abroad. With just a couple of games, they can identify the countries where the NFL is welcomed with packed stadiums and get a sense of the passion for the sport there. Moreover, that knowledge will help the officials make better decisions to grow the sport.

“As we go around the whole world, we get a sense of the passion there, and the partnerships, governmental partnerships, private sector partnerships, and otherwise,” O’Reilly added. “So I think all of that strengthens the foundation that you need to perhaps someday, on a far-off horizon, have an international Super Bowl.”

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O’Reilly also confirmed that the league wants to grow the game and drive viewership numbers higher. That’s their business objective, and according to him, it’s a move that balances with the focus on community sport development.

This season, the teams will move across four continents for nine games. France and Australia will host the first regular-season games. Rio de Janeiro will host a game for the very first time. Meanwhile, London will host three matches, and Munich, Spain, and Mexico City will host one game each.

It’s also worth noting that the NFL has saturated the American sports marketplace. Expanding beyond U.S. borders might be the league’s only path to increasing revenue. And as fans, we may have to get ready for more early-morning kickoffs.