NFL Fans Bash American National Anthem Ceremony in Paris Before Steelers-Saints Game

The NFL’s international expansion is designed to bring American football to new audiences, but the ceremony ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers clash with the New Orleans Saints in Paris sparked a familiar conversation.

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A debate that also arose in September, when the Dallas Cowboys played against the Baltimore Ravens at the Maracanã Stadium in Brazil, and the fans booed the US national anthem. Now, another similar incident has sparked fresh dissent among fans on social media.

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“The American anthem being played in Paris is absolutely atrocious. Who signed that off 🤨 #NFLParisGame,” one frustrated viewer expressed on X.

The ceremony featured a distinctive interpretation of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” which divided viewers and triggered a wave of negative reactions online.

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According to Fox News, the eight-piece New Orleans brass ensemble The Soul Rebels delivered an upbeat, jazz-style instrumental version of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Stade de France. The arrangement brought a musical connection to New Orleans into the Paris festivities, but its departure from the traditional rendition divided viewers.

The criticism went beyond a single post, with several viewers complaining about the issue with the sound and presentation of the performance.

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One more fan bluntly declared, “This anthem sounds goofy.”

Others suggested that the rendition sounded disrespectful to the national anthem, although such reactions showed individual perspectives rather than any established intention behind the performance.

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“Okay, so, that almost sounded like our national anthem was being made fun of… Right?… #nfl #steelersinparis,” another viewer questioned.

That just showed how quickly a pregame musical performance can become controversial when viewers feel that their patriotic song has been presented in an unexpected way.

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For American fans, it carries significance beyond its musical arrangement. It makes its display a particularly sensitive subject during major sports events.

Another dissatisfied viewer directed their criticism, writing on X, “Worst rendition of the national anthem I’ve ever heard.”

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Another fan described the ceremony as “What a clown show this national anthem is in this Paris NFL game.”

With the ceremony already generating conversations, attention will now shift to the action on the field. The Steelers entered the Paris matchup at 4-2, looking to continue their winning streak to three games, while the 2-4 Saints hope to build on their recent win over the New York Giants.

Aaron Rodgers and Pittsburgh’s offense could find a chance against New Orleans’ defense that has struggled to stop the run. Meanwhile, the Saints will need quarterback Tyler Shough to protect the football against the Steelers’ defense capable of dominating over costly mistakes.

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The historic Paris showdown promises a battle of contrasting needs. Pittsburgh wants to maintain its momentum, while the Saints are searching for consistency. Whether the Steelers can take over or the Saints can deliver their best, the upset will soon move from the pregame controversy to the matchup itself.