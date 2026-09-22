NFL Fans Grow Sick of Jason Kelce Commercial as ESPN Keeps Running It During Every Break

Little did the former NFL offensive center, Jason Kelce, know that his ventures beyond the field would garner criticism toward him. He has faced considerable criticism from the NFL community for Monday Night Countdown’s Finding Work segment. And now, fans have blasted him on social media for his Sunday Ticket commercial.

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In the commercial, Kelce and his wife, Kylie, host a watch party for their friends. But their friends support different franchises. And when Kylie expressed her concerns about the same, Kelce brought in the NFL Sunday Ticket and YouTube TV. The additions seemingly helped the watch party cheer for their teams through split-screen viewing.

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However, it’s the frequency of the commercial that has the fanbase furious. In just a couple of weeks, ESPN has run it enough times for the fans to express their rage through social media.

“The Jason and Kylie Kelce Sunday Ticket commercial really hits when you see it for the 734th time,” NFL analyst Lindsay Ok wrote.

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This ad has had a very different reception compared with Jason Kelce’s 2024 Frank’s RedHot Super Bowl ad. The commercial showed him adding hot sauce to Oreos, soda, and chips before tearing off layers of clothing to reveal a Buffalo chicken dip recipe. Its over-the-top concept quickly made it a fan favorite.

However, the current ad has received a very different response. After seeing it repeatedly during NFL broadcasts, fans have grown tired of it, and unlike the 2024 commercial, it has failed to become a fan favorite.

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“It’s brutal…like torture knowing you are going to have to endure it for another 4 months,” one fan wrote.

“It would be one thing if they used anyone else in other spots. At all. But the endless barrage of Kelce’s is getting sickening,” another user commented on X.

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“I am so tired of seeing that Jason Kelce commercial,” one more fan wrote.

The NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube costs $30 per month for eight months for new users. But the frequency of the advertisement even hurt the sales of the Sunday Ticket.

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“I’m never going to purchase nfl Sunday ticket because of the Jason kelce and his wife commercial,” one fan wrote.

Additionally, a few fans decided to highlight the bad timing for the commercial. One fan provided the example of Jaxson Dart’s injury during the Week 2 game between the New York Giants and the Los Angeles Rams. But just when the broadcast went into a commercial break, Kelce and his friends popped up for a celebration.

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“The last thing anybody wants to see after a QB like Jaxson Dart gets taken out of a game is Jason Kelce and this horrible address moaning on Sunday Ticket,” the fan wrote. “This is the new Whopper Whopper Whopper commercial and it needs to be cut from the air waves.”

Ultimately, what started as a fun, relatable post-retirement gig for Jason Kelce has quickly turned into a masterclass in media overexposure. The former Eagles center is still a beloved NFL personality. But ESPN and YouTube TV’s aggressive advertising strategy is clearly testing the fanbase’s patience. For now, we can only expect the network to fix the frequency of the commercials during the live broadcasts.