NFL Fans Heartbroken After Death of Ex-Browns & Colts Player Who Left His Mark in the CFL

Football fans are mourning the loss of a record-breaking talent whose hands seemed to catch anything thrown his way. At San Jose State, he became legendary—the only player in school history to snag 50+ receptions every single season. His 248 career catches and 31 touchdowns still stand as Spartan records years later. Defenders knew when #89 lined up, they were in trouble. That crisp out route? Unstoppable. Those leaping red-zone grabs? Defensive backs still have nightmares. We are talking about Chandler Jones, a name football fans will remember for his relentless hustle and unforgettable plays.

Tragically, the former NFL and CFL WR died over the weekend in a pedestrian-car accident in Los Angeles. He was just 33 years old. According to the reports, the former CFL coach and player was hit by a Toyota RAV4 on the 90 Freeway near Centinela Avenue around 2 a.m. on Sunday. The medical examiner confirmed he died from blunt trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jones’ football journey was one of perseverance. After setting receiving records at San Jose State, where he remains the all-time leader in catches and touchdowns, he chased his NFL dream through practice squad stints with Tampa Bay, Indianapolis, and Cleveland. When his playing career ended, he took his knowledge north. He helped the Montreal Alouettes win the 2023 Grey Cup (Canada’s Super Bowl) as their defensive backs coach. But now that he is gone, leaving behind his work, family, and friends, tributes poured in from every stop of his career.

The Alouettes remembered his “passion and dedication” as a coach. San Jose State honored “#89” with a simple, powerful message, “Forever in our hearts.” His high school shared stories of his record-breaking longest 97-yard kick return, proving his playmaking ability started young.

In an emotional message, Bishop Montgomery High wrote on Facebook, “It is with great sadness we share the passing of alum Chandler Jones ”09…a standout player who still holds our records for longest kick return (97 yards) and fumble recovery (98 yards).” More than stats or championships, Jones, who grew up in LA and attended Bishop Montgomery in Torrance, is being remembered as a fighter who earned every opportunity. From college star to practice squad to champion coach, the 2009 graduate embodied football’s grind. His sudden loss leaves teammates, players he coached, and fans across two leagues mourning what might have been.

Fan heart broken after hearing Chandler Jones’ tragic ending!

The shockwaves from Chandler Jones’ tragic passing continue to ripple through the football community, with heartfelt tributes flooding social media from teammates, rivals, and heartbroken fans. “I am so sad to hear this news,” wrote one devastated Spartan supporter. “Chandler Jones was an outstanding model for San Jose State. May he always and forever Rest In Peace.”

Former San Jose State coach Brent Brennan gave voice to the grief many feel: “My heart is broken at the news of losing this incredible person. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his friends and family. From his freshman year as a WR, to coaching on our staff, he made [SJSU football] better every day. The Jet was special. Love you, brother.”

The numbers tell only a part of Jones’ story. Those program records of receptions and TDs. In the 2013 season, Jones dominated with 79 catches for 1,356 yards and 15 scores. Fans will remember everything. But the memories mean more. “It’s been really hard to grasp what has happened,” shared a close friend. “He was so full of life and ambitions for the future…my man Chan! I’m going to miss you! Way too soon.“

Even rivals paid respect, with BYU’s community sending condolences. But perhaps the most powerful plea came from Spartan faithful, “We would like to see #89 retired forever…Chandler The Jet Jones’ name needs to be in the Ring of Honor.” As the Alouettes organization mourns their coach – “We extend our heartfelt condolences” – one friend’s simple words capture what stats never could, “No way…you were a great friend Chan Chan!”

The records will stand, the highlights will play, but football lost more than a player. It lost someone who made every huddle, every locker room, every moment better.

Rest in peace, Mr. Jones!