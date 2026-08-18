NFL Fantasy Football Injury Report: Rookies and Stars to Monitor Before Week 1

The NFL preseason is finally starting to reveal which rookies are ready to make an immediate fantasy impact, but injuries are already throwing a wrench into some of those plans. From Jordyn Tyson and Jeremiyah Love dealing with injuries to Alec Pierce and Malik Nabers working their way back, here are the biggest fantasy football injury situations to monitor before Week 1.

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Rookies Struggling Out the Gate

Jordyn Tyson – New Orleans Saints

Imago September 20, 2025, Waco, Texas, USA: Arizona State wide receiver JORDYN TYSON 0 carries the ball during the second half of a college football game between the Baylor Bears and the Arizona State Sun Devils on September 20, 2025 in Waco, Texas. Arizona State won, 27-24. Waco USA – ZUMAc201 20250920_zap_c201_100 Copyright: xScottxColemanx

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One of the major concerns surrounding Tyson throughout the NFL draft process was his injury history, specifically the hamstring. Those concerns are coming to fruition as Tyson is repeating a hamstring injury and will miss time.

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New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore said that it’s not the same injury Tyson had at Arizona State in 2025. Tyson will seek multiple options, but his timeline is uncertain. His ADP across all fantasy platforms is around 80 right now, but that should drop over the next couple of weeks.

It’s a hard situation to dissect because we don’t know much about the injury overall, just that it’s a hamstring. With that in mind, Chris Olave should have an expanded role. Looking at deeper options for the Saints offense, Bryce Lance and Barion Brown are two rookies who can make a big impact.

Jeremiyah Love – Arizona Cardinals

Imago 2026 NFL, American Football Herren, USA DRAFT PREVIEW: FILE PHOTOS APR 19 FILE PHOTOS former Notre Dame fighting irish running back 4 Jeremiyah Love here he is pictured on November 30, 2024 win versus the USC Trojans, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on April 23-25, 2026. Mandatory Credit: Jose / MarinMedia.org Absolute Complete photographer, and credits required FILE PHOTOS former Notre Dame fighting irish running back 4 Jeremiyah Love here he is pictured on November 30, 2024 win versus the USC Trojans, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on April 23-25, 2026. Mandatory Credit: Jose / MarinMedia.org Absolute Complete photographer, and credits required Pittsburgh Acrisure Stadium PA United States of America Copyright: xJosex/xMarinMedia.orgx/xIMAGOx

Love looked as advertised against the Las Vegas Raiders in the Arizona Cardinals’ second preseason game. Explosiveness, burst, and open-field agility- it was all there. Good things can’t last, it seems, like in the NFL, as Love reportedly is dealing with a high ankle sprain after the game and is unlikely to play the rest of the preseason.

In fantasy terms, Love likely won’t miss time in the regular season, but durability is a concern for a 17-game season. Another thing to note is the Cardinals still have a deep running back room. Even with Love, they have James Connor, Tyler Allgeier and Trey Benson, so still expect a running back committee in Arizona. Love currently sits at an ADP of 25 for consensus.

Makai Lemon – Philadelphia Eagles

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2025: Northwestern Vs USC NOV 07 November 7, 2025 Los Angeles, CA.USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon 6 runs in for the 4 yard touchdown in action in the fourth quarter during the NCAA Football game between the Northwestern Wildcats and the USC Trojans at the Coliseum in Los Angeles, California..Mandatory Photo Credit: Louis Lopez/Cal Media Credit Image: Louis Lopez/Cal Sport Media Los Angeles Ca United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20251107_zma_c04_380.jpg LouisxLopezx csmphotothree440031

One of the least talked-about storylines throughout August has been the Philadelphia Eagles’ Makai Lemon. Lemon is dealing with a hamstring injury and was still sidelined on Monday. He hasn’t practiced since Aug. 4 due to the injury, and it seems like the Eagles are being safe with their rookie.

There aren’t any signs of Lemon missing time in the regular season, so if you’re looking to draft him, don’t worry. He’s still slated to be the No. 2 receiver in this offense when the season kicks off.

Other Injuries Around the League

Malik Nabers – New York Giants

Imago New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers 1 reacts after making a catch for a first down against the Los Angeles Chargers during a NFL, American Football Herren, USA game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday September 28, 2025. /CSM East Rutherford United States – ZUMAc04_ 20250930_zma_c04_019 Copyright: xDuncanxWilliamsx

New York Giants wide receiver Nabers suffered an ACL injury early in the 2025 season. He had to undergo additional surgery this offseason to “clean up” scar tissue causing stiffness. That was originally what raised concerns about Nabers’ availability at the start of the 2026 season.

As we’ve made our way through training camp, Nabers has slowly ramped up work. He was spotted wearing a red jersey last Thursday, marking his first participation in team periods. Nabers hasn’t participated in one-on-one or seven-on-seven drills yet, but head coach John Harbaugh hinted that could change this week.

Alec Pierce – Indianapolis Colts

Imago January 4, 2026, Houston, Texas, U.S: Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce 14 catches a pass while out of bounds during the third quarter of the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX on January 4, 2026. Houston won, 38-30. Houston U.S – ZUMAw137 20260104_aap_w137_055 Copyright: xErikxWilliamsx

Indianapolis Colts receiver Pierce signed a big four-year, $114 million contract extension with the Colts this past offseason. He hasn’t taken the practice field just yet, as he’s recovering from left ankle surgery in late March 2026. Pierce was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list to start training camp.

There’s no timetable for his return, with head coach Shane Steichen confirming Pierce won’t practice again this week. He’s still expected to be on the field by Week 1, but the team has no intention of rushing him back onto the field. It’s a tricky situation, and in fantasy terms, one to steer away from. Instead, look at other Colts options like Josh Downs, who should see an expanded role in the receiver room.

Christian McCaffrey – San Francisco 49ers

Imago December 22, 2025: San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey 23 runs with the ball as Indianapolis Colts linebacker Germaine Pratt 53pursues during NFL, American Football Herren, USA game action at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM Indianapolis United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251222_zma_c04_059 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Well, this sucks to write. San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has missed over a week of training camp due to muscle “tightness.” 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan says it’s a precautionary measure, but the continued absence has started to spark concern among fans.

McCaffrey experienced some calf tightness before the 2024 season and missed the first week of the season against the New York Jets. That led to his being placed on the injured reserve, and the injury progressed to Achilles tendinitis. The injury caused him to miss eight games, which is why fans are starting to get concerned about McCaffrey’s health.

With an injury like this, it’s hard to navigate it in fantasy terms. Be cautious about taking McCaffrey early, but if he’s slipping in drafts, it may not be a bad idea to take him. Jordan James and Kaelon Black are the backups if McCaffrey were to miss time.