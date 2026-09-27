NFL Field Director Issues Response After Widespread Backlash Over ‘Bumps’ in Brazil Stadium Turf Before Cowboys-Ravens Game

The second international game of the 2026 season is here. While the Week 1 clash between the LA Rams and the San Francisco 49ers garnered attention for the Rams’ questionable performance, the Week 3 game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens, to be held in Brazil, has sparked reactions before the kickoff could even take place.

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The Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, is all set to host an NFL game for the first time. However, the playing surface faced intense scrutiny, with many concerned about player safety in the stadium. Now, NFL Field Director Nick Pappas, who oversees all operations, safety standards, and logistics relating to playing surfaces across the league, has come forward to address the matter with a final look at the ground.

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“Big effort from the crew this week. Final look ahead of the first @NFLBrasil game in the legendary @maracana stadium. #FromTheField,” Pappas wrote on X.

Maracanã Stadium is home to the Brazilian soccer team, Flamengo. However, as the Week 3 game got closer, concerns around the stadium’s playing surface gained traction. Agustin Rossi, who has been part of Flamengo as their goalkeeper since 2023, publicly complained about bumps on the field ahead of their recent 2-1 win against Bragantino last Sunday.

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“You don’t even need to talk about the field; it’s there for everyone to see,” Rossi told the Brazilian outlet ge, via A to Z Sports. “The way we play, it’s unbelievable that we’re playing on a field like this. Both penalty areas are bad… If you look at it, there are bumps everywhere. There’s still going to be an NFL game here during the international break. After that game, I hope the field is in better shape.”

Dallas Cowboys are fresh off their first win of the season against the Washington Commanders, while the Baltimore Ravens faced a setback against the New Orleans Saints. Hence, the Week 3 game between the two is seemingly quite crucial to navigate their season forward.

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However, when the complaint about the playing surface of the Maracanã Stadium came up, including a video from 105.3 The Fan showing grassless spots 24 hours before the game, the concerns mounted from the NFL community as well.

“This game is gonna get called off. Any player who gets injured on that field is gonna sue,” veteran sportscaster Jason Whitlock wrote on X.

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Amid that, the Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer was reportedly unbothered and said he has “no concerns” about the field conditions.

NFL Field Director Nick Pappas recently provided the final look at the Stadium after dismissing the concerns with just a few hours left for the game. Whether the complaints were addressed will be found out when the Cowboys and the Ravens kick off their game.