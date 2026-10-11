NFL Fines DK Metcalf for Illegal Act During Week 4 Game Against the Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers are all over the place right now. First, they have been mediocre at the start of the season, being 2-2 going into Week 5; and secondly, their star wide receiver, DK Metcalf, will now roll into next week with lighter pockets after an “illegal act” during the 27-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns, continuing the Steelers’ penalty-receiving saga this season as well. But there is a positive for Metcalf.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Metcalf has been fined $11,941 for taunting, Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram reported on X. In the footage that did the rounds on social media, the WR can be seen dropping the ball on two Cleveland defenders after a 7-yard gain in the first quarter. He was the only Steelers player to be fined in Week 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

Metcalf was flagged for taunting during the game. It pushed the Steelers back by 15 yards.

Unfortunately, the WR’s flag tally continues to increase.

ADVERTISEMENT

Metcalf was flagged a few times before this game. He has been quite a troublesome player in his career, even during his time with the Seattle Seahawks. Per a JustGamblers study, he was the NFL’s worst-behaved player in 2023, recording an astonishing 1.3 offenses per game.

Some of those flags were not without drama. While with Seattle, DK Metcalf engaged in a heated exchange with sideline judge Allen Baynes and taunted 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw. Metcalf also infamously pulled at the shirt of a Detroit Lions fan in 2025, which suspended him for two games and also saw a lawsuit coming his way.

ADVERTISEMENT

Metcalf also continues the fine saga for the Steelers this season. Linebacker Payton Wilson was fined $8,480 for unnecessary roughness, while Cole Holecomb was fined $11,041 for a blindside block on a Bengals player.

The Steelers could do with a more careful DK Metcalf, especially since Michael Pittman is on injured reserve. Metcalf has found a connection with Aaron Rodgers and has the chance to record a really great season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is DK Metcalf finally settling down in Pittsburgh?

While there were many hopes for the 28-year-old wide receiver coming into his second season with the Steelers to click with the team, it hadn’t happened until Week 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

Metcalf recorded five receptions for 115 yards. He still has just 16 receptions for 213 yards and a touchdown, but this breakout game could turn his season and the Steelers around after the first three weeks went poorly for him, which saw him receiving support from his teammates.

“My teammates have been doing a great job of keeping my head up and making sure I don’t get too low on myself,” Metcalf said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even McCarthy showed trust in his No. 1 wide receiver, promising that they are “gonna throw the ball to DK,” despite his recent showcase, and that he is a “true professional.”

The rapport between Aaron Rodgers and Metcalf was also up for discussion after a pass intended for the WR ended up getting intercepted. But the quarterback assured that there’s no problem.

“We all lose our minds at times out on the field, and mine always get caught. His, not so much,” Rodgers said “… DK is a passionate guy, and sometimes you just gotta let him go, because that passion is what makes him such a great player.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Steelers will next play against the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday, and Metcalf will have a chance to secure some more yards with receptions.