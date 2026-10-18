NFL Forced to Admit Mistake as 49ers Player Punished Over Illegal Jaxon Smith-Njigba Hit That Referees Ignored

The San Francisco 49ers had a 32-29 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5, and the fines for the game arrived on Saturday. What’s interesting is that the NFL decided to fine a 49ers safety after a controversial hit on Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba that went unflagged during the game.

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“By fining 49ers S Malik Mustapha for an illegal hit on Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba with 1:13 to play on Sunday, the NFL admits that the officials failed to call a personal foul that would have extended Seattle’s final drive,” Pro Football Talk wrote on X on Sunday.

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The Niners safety Malik Mustapha was fined $6,998 for a hit on a defenseless player (Njigba) when he tried to break up the pass that QB Sam Darnold threw towards Njigba. The timing of the hit made the missed penalty significant, as Seattle was trying to make the most of its final offensive opportunity with just 1:13 remaining.

If the officials had called a personal foul, the Seahawks’ final drive would have been extended, giving the offense another chance to get the ball. Instead, the absence of a flag meant that Seattle had to continue without the additional yardage and opportunity that the penalty would have provided.

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Following the announcement of the fine, Mustapha posted a cryptic Instagram story with just the word “soft.”

The issue is that the NFL’s decision to fine players can hold them accountable for prohibited contact, but it cannot restore a possession or give an offense another chance to execute a play. And that distinction makes missed calls more frustrating when they occur during crucial times of a game.

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Apart from Mustapha, in Week 5 on Monday night of the Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams, running back James Cook was fined $21,167 for lowering his helmet on his play. Again, his violation was not flagged during the game.

NFL officials must make split-second judgements while players compete at full speed. The league’s disciplinary process allows officials to review plays after the game and determine if further punishment is warranted.

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“We’ll never know what the Seahawks would have down with a fresh set of downs from the 35 in a three-point game with 69 seconds left. But we do know, based on the fine imposed on Mustapha, that the league office believes the hit was illegal and, by implication, a flag should have been thrown,” PFT’s Mike Florio reported Sunday.

However, the punishment can not erase the consequences of an officiating decision that went uncorrected during the game. Also, if the league determines after reviewing footage that hits warrant disciplinary action, teams and fans may question why the violation was not identified in real time.

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That said, the Niners sit at a 5-0 record, whereas the Seahawks are at 3-3, all because of a single missed call that altered the closing moments of the game.