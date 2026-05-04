NFL Forced to Delay Schedule Release as Aaron Rodgers’ Future Adds to Growing Uncertainty

The NFL offseason has entered May, and the release of the full season schedule does not seem that far away. Fans eagerly wait for the 272-game schedule to release to make the necessary subscriptions and plans to enjoy their teams’ play. They have released the schedule in the second week of May for the last five to six years, but that could change this year.

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According to the latest reports, NFL V.P. of broadcast planning Mike North’s recent statement, the schedule release could happen in the third week of May, potentially following May 18.

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“Most fans know full well that the schedule comes out in mid-May now,” said Mike North in an appearance on the It’s Always Game Day in Buffalo podcast. “That’s what we’ve done the last five or six years. That’s sort of our target. Is there any magic to May 12, 13, 14? No. Is there any real downside to [May] 19, 20, or 21? No.”

One thing seems to be clear from North’s statement – the schedule is still in the process of creation. Despite no confirmations, North confirmed that people won’t have to wait till June to know it.

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Imago July 16, 2020: Over 70 NFL, American Football Herren, USA players have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the Players’ Association. FILE PICTURE: September 15, 2019, Houston, Texas, USA: A general view of the field decorated with the NFL 100th anniversary logo prior to the NFL regular season game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars from NRG Stadium. Houston USA – ZUMAw137 20190915_zap_w137_002 Copyright: xErikxWilliamsx

The delay in the announcement could be due to the five-game package rights not being granted. Netflix and Fox have been under consideration, but according to reports, YouTube is expected to win the race.

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“These five games that are out there as a package that are being negotiated right now, love to know when, where those games are going to be played so we can schedule them accordingly,” North said.

Earlier this year, ESPN acquired the rights to major NFL media assets. It included NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and the league’s fantasy football platform. However, they left out Monday Night Football. As a result, it created a block of games that the league needed to broadcast, and that is where the five-game package came into play.

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It is speculated that the five-game package will likely include the Week 1 game in Australia, a Thanksgiving Eve game that is not yet official but appears inevitable, a second Black Friday game, and a Christmas Eve game. They have not yet decided on the fifth game.

While these are all key contributors to the schedule getting delayed, an important part of the decision is the NFL’s Commissioner, Roger Goodell.

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“It doesn’t get finalized until the Commissioner of the National Football League says it’s finalized,” North said. “That’s why I’m being coy about the date. I don’t know the date. None of us know the date yet because we don’t know when we’re going to walk into the boss’s office and present him one. And he’s going to say, ‘That’s perfect. Ready to go. Send it out to the world.'”

At the time of the draft, it was unclear how it would change things in the NFL. So, the schedule-making team needed that time to react to all the changes that happened and react accordingly. Another factor in these decisions is quarterback Aaron Rodgers, as his return could be crucial for the Steelers to earn a better prime-time slot.

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Aaron Rodgers’ future is creating more uncertainty for the NFL

Aaron Rodgers returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers could be a major thing for the franchise and the league. While it is known that his presence would elevate the Steelers, it would also do the same for the league. The veteran quarterback has been one of the top players in the league. He can attract a lot of viewers, increasing the league’s revenue.

With that approach, the league will definitely make the Steelers a more attractive candidate for prime-time games. However, if he does not return, the spotlight may be lowered. The Steelers have placed him on a rare NFL tender that makes him a Steel City player if he gets no offer by June 22.

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Last season, the Steelers vs. the Packers totaled almost 25.5 million viewers, while the playoff game against the Houston Texans saw 29 million viewers. It shows that with Rodgers and a prime-time slot, the Steelers can do wonders in viewership. However, the NFL cannot rely on Rodgers’ timeframe, as he has already failed to meet the deadline that the Steelers proposed multiple times. He is expected to be available at the time of the OTA, which is on May 18. But that would probably be too late for them to start plotting, which is why they will have to rely on their other stars for the prime time slots.

The Kansas City Chiefs are certainly going to occupy most of them due to the presence of Patrick Mahomes. Last year, the Chiefs’ game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving broke all records, becoming the most-watched regular-season game, peaking at 61.4 million viewers. The NFL will be looking to continue building its schedule around these two teams, as they have historically garnered a lot of viewership.