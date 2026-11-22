The NFL has had to make unusual halftime arrangements at Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca before. The 2017 Patriots-Raiders and 2019 Chiefs-Chargers games both featured extended breaks because the teams’ locker rooms were located outside the stadium. Now, ahead of another high-profile matchup at the venue, the league is making the same adjustment for the San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings.

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Front Office Sports explained that the issue began with the limited space inside Estadio Banorte, formerly known as Estadio Azteca. The venue, which can accommodate around 87,000 spectators, was designed primarily for soccer. Its existing locker rooms can hold only about 25 to 30 people, making them unsuitable for accommodating an entire NFL team and its staff.

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“The NFL is adding six minutes to this Sunday night’s halftime because the locker room’s are too small to fit an NFL team,” Front Office Sports said in a social media video. The outlet explained that the league responded by building two separate locker rooms outside the stadium.

The NFL has added six minutes to halftime for Sunday’s game, taking the break from its standard 13 minutes to 19. The change is intended to give players and coaches enough time to reach their locker rooms and return to the field, with both teams using facilities built outside the stadium.

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Those facilities solve the space problem, but they create another logistical challenge. Players must make a longer journey between the locker rooms and the playing field, prompting the league to add six minutes to the break.

The adjustment means the teams will have more time to make the trip without disrupting the scheduled start of the second half.

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This is not the first time the NFL has dealt with the stadium’s unusual layout. During the 2017 Patriots-Raiders matchup, halftime was also extended to 19 minutes because players had to walk outside the stadium to reach their locker rooms. The same arrangement was reported for the 2019 Chiefs-Chargers game, making the longer break a familiar solution for teams playing in Mexico City.

The logistical change is only one part of the preparation for Sunday’s NFC contest. The 49ers are entering the matchup at 8-1 after a 46-40 win over the Dallas Cowboys, while the 7-2 Vikings are arriving after defeating the Green Bay Packers 30-10.

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San Francisco also has previous experience at the venue, having played there in 2005 and 2022. Minnesota, however, is making its first appearance in Mexico City.

Altitude is another factor both teams have had to consider. Estadio Banorte sits approximately 7,352 feet above sea level, and the 49ers spent the week practicing in Colorado Springs to prepare for the thinner air. The Vikings used a specialized altitude room at their facility to simulate the conditions.

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The game is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, marking the first international edition of Sunday Night Football. With the extended halftime, the NFL has once again had to adjust its usual game-day routine to accommodate the stadium’s limitations.