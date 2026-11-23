Week 11’s Sunday Night Football between the San Francisco 49ers and the Minnesota Vikings was the first time the NFL conducted a game at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City since 2022. And the reason for this was obvious: players couldn’t adapt to the stadium’s altitude, which is roughly 7,352 feet above sea level. This is 2,000 feet higher than the Denver Broncos’ home, Empower Field.

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Four years later, the story of the stadium hasn’t changed, with the NFL needing to be extra cautious during the latest battle in Mexico.

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“A big story coming into this game was the altitude,” an NFL reporter said. “There is 20% less oxygen here in Mexico City than at sea level. So the teams came prepared. They typically have two small oxygen tanks on each sideline and four masks. Tonight, both teams have four tanks that are more than double the size they normally are and 32 masks. We have seen players, as soon as they come off the field, grabbing the mask, taking oxygen. The tank behind the Vikings offensive line was empty by the end of the first half. They had to replace it.”

Both teams had already started preparing for the international game, but both teams had their own strategy to deal with the high altitude. First came the 49ers, a team that had previously played in the same conditions in 2022 and dominated the game, winning 38-10.

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The 49ers used the same practice exercise they used before for their Cardinals game, practicing at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, where the elevation rises to 6,621 feet.

“I think that’s just science, which I don’t know much about, but I just know from personal experience growing up here (in Colorado). I think it all does help,” Shanahan said of preparing in Colorado Springs. “It’s not everything either. It’s just like when you come to play Denver. I always think the Broncos have a two-percent advantage every time at home because they’re just more used to it.”

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Shanahan further added that while practicing at a similar altitude doesn’t guarantee you win, the players get help as they are acclimated to the altitude and don’t go out of breath quickly.

The Vikings, though, had a different plan altogether for the game. The Vikings’ vice president of player health and performance, Tyler Williams, along with other front office heads, came up with an idea after talking to endurance employees from the U.S. Olympic Committee and consulting with experts at FIFA and the NBA.

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The plan? The Vikings made an altitude simulator room for themselves! Altitude could now be controlled and prepared them for their international games.

“We have close to 450 sessions accumulated in there. Nearly our whole roster has done five-plus sessions, and nearly our whole roster has [experienced] 12,000 feet, which is great,” Williams said.

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The room’s altitude was set at 9,000 feet and gradually raised to 12,000 feet. The Vikings also advised players to stay hydrated and drink beet juice or liquids with sodium bicarbonate, which would help expand blood vessels.

Despite these immense preparations from both teams, the league had to replace the oxygen tanks to make sure the players received an adequate amount of oxygen.

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The 49ers are now 9-1 in the league, having the best record in the season so far. The Vikings have fallen to 7-3 but are still favorites for playoff contention.