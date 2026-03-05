NFL Free Agency News: Falcons Release Veteran WR, Vikings Let Go Jonathan Allen & More

NFL free agency hasn’t even opened yet, and teams are already making moves to get ahead of the new league year. Leading the charge are the Atlanta Falcons, who have missed the playoffs for eight consecutive seasons. Hence, ahead of the new league year, the franchise is set to release a veteran wide receiver in an attempt to free up cap space.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The #Falcons are planning to release WR Darnell Mooney, sources say, with Mooney set to count $18.4M against the salary cap,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on X. “Mooney, still just 28, has averaged better than 13 yards per catch in each of the last three seasons.”

ADVERTISEMENT

With this decision, the Falcons will clear up $7.4 million in cap space heading into free agency, according to Over the Cap. Atlanta currently has $8 million available before releasing veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins and Darnell Mooney. Cousins will be leaving the team as a post-June 1 release, helping the Falcons save $2.1 million against the ’26 cap.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Atlanta front office will be saving up to $16.5 million in cap space after releasing the veteran duo of Cousins and Darnell. The franchise can further clear up to $40.6 million in cap if it restructures the contracts of Jake Matthews, Chris Lindstrom, Jessie Bates III, and A.J. Terrell, who have the biggest cap hits for 2026.

After Atlanta, another NFC South franchise is set to make a big move ahead of free agency. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers haven’t offered a restricted tender for young running back Sean Tucker, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

“No restricted tender for Bucs RB Sean Tucker, per source. He’ll be a free agent. Rushed for 320 yards and seven touchdowns last year,” Fowler reported via X.

Tucker featured as a backup for Tampa Bay behind Rachaad White and Bucky Irving. However, in the 2025 season, the 24-year-old recorded a career-high 177 snaps on offense. He finished with 94 touches for 354 yards and eight touchdowns.

ADVERTISEMENT

In three seasons with the Bucs, Tucker featured in 45 games while totaling 151 carries for 651 yards and nine touchdowns. He also recorded 19 catches for 152 yards and two touchdowns. With a market value of ~$7.3 million AAV, Sean Tucker could emerge as a solid running back option for various teams this free agency.

After the NFC South, let’s make a trip up north in the conference with an NFC North franchise deciding to move forward with a crucial decision regarding its star defensive tackle to clear up much-needed cap space.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vikings to release Jonathan Allen for cap space reasons

After a disappointing 2025 season, in which the Minnesota Vikings missed the playoffs with a 9-8 record, the franchise is expected to release defensive tackle Jonathan Allen. The decision was purely made to improve their salary cap and reduce their cash commitments. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler was the first to report this development.

ADVERTISEMENT

Allen turned out to be an expensive one-year investment for the Minnesota front office after signing the star defensive tackle to a three-year, $51 million contract in the 2025 offseason. Allen earned $16.2 million last year after playing in all 17 games and recording 68 tackles and 3.5 sacks. He was also set to earn $8 million in full guarantees for 2026. The Vikings will save about $6.5 million against their 2026 cap.

With this move, Jonathan Allen joins fellow defensive tackle Javon Hargrave and running back Aaron Jones Sr. as players to be released by Minnesota ahead of the 2026 season. These decisions will help the franchise save $25.2 million against the cap.

As NFL free agency approaches, the Falcons, Buccaneers, and Vikings are making tough but necessary decisions to position themselves for a stronger 2026 season. With significant cap space being cleared across the league, the stage is set for a busy and exciting offseason ahead.