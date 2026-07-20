NFL Gambling Policy Explained: Why Cardinals Executive Ryan Gold Was Suspended Indefinitely

When the NFL announced that Arizona Cardinals Director of College Scouting Ryan Gold had been suspended indefinitely, the league made clear that the punishment wasn’t just about gambling; it was about protecting the integrity of the game and the confidentiality of team information.

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According to the NFL, Gold violated the league’s gambling policy by participating in prohibited sports betting and by sharing confidential, non-public information that could be used for betting purposes. While the league found no evidence that the integrity of any NFL game had been compromised, it found that Gold’s conduct deserved one of the harshest penalties available under its gambling policy.

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The Rule Gold Allegedly Violated

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The NFL’s gambling policy prohibits league personnel from providing confidential, non-public information to third parties for gambling purposes and from participating in prohibited betting activities.

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The rule goes on to explain that confidential information includes anything that isn’t publicly available and could have a betting advantage, such as roster decisions, injuries, lineup changes, personnel moves, or other internal team information.

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According to the league’s investigation, Gold shared confidential team information about the Cardinals’ 2026 NFL Draft selections before those picks were publicly announced. Because legal sportsbooks now offer options about the NFL Draft, including exact picks, over/under draft positioning, and team selections, the league treats draft information with the same level of confidentiality as injury reports or lineup decisions.

Betting Violations Also Carry Severe Penalties

Imago Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona Cardinals helmet at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The NFL also said that Gold participated in parlay bets involving NFL and college football games. The league’s gambling policy prohibits NFL personnel from betting on NFL games in any form. Team employees, including executives, scouts, coaches, and football staff, are held to these strict standards due to the sensitive information they have access to.

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While the NFL has suspended players for gambling in recent years, front-office personnel are subject to the same type of punishments designed to preserve public confidence in the league’s competitive integrity.

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Why the Suspension was Indefinite

Imago GLENDALE, AZ – OCTOBER 18: General view of the interior of State Farm Stadium from an elevated position during an NFL American Football Herren USA regular season football game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on October 18, 2018, in Glendale, AZ. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire) NFL: OCT 18 Broncos at Cardinals PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxDENxONLY Icon269181018055

The NFL announced an indefinite suspension effective immediately, and Gold has the right to appeal the discipline. The league didn’t publicly cite a specific minimum suspension in the announcement.

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The NFL emphasized that its investigation uncovered no evidence that any game outcome was compromised or that the competitive integrity of the game had been affected. Instead, the punishment reflects the league’s effort to protect the sensitive information within team buildings that could affect legalized sports betting markets.

As legalized sports gambling continues to grow across the United States, the NFL has repeatedly updated and reinforced its gambling policy. Gold’s suspension serves as a reminder that league employees are expected not only to avoid gambling but also to safeguard any confidential information that could influence betting markets.