brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

NFL Game Argument Turns Deadly as Florida Man Kills Family Before Taking His Own Life

ByUtsav Jain

Dec 27, 2025 | 8:40 AM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

NFL Game Argument Turns Deadly as Florida Man Kills Family Before Taking His Own Life

ByUtsav Jain

Dec 27, 2025 | 8:40 AM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image
feature-image

Essentials Inside The Story

  • Reader discretion is advised
  • Jason Kenney allegedly entered a fatal dispute with his wife during the 49ers vs Colts game in Week 16
  • The surviving children are currently in the care of their grandparents

On December 22, as the San Francisco 49ers took on the Indianapolis Colts, a routine game night in Lakeland, Florida, took a dark turn. Jason Kenney, 47, reportedly s**t his wife Crystal, critically wounded his 13-year-old stepdaughter, then fled before he turned the g** on himself. Three days before Christmas, all because of an argument over a football game. 

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Reportedly, Jason had been drinking all evening in his shed as he watched the week 16 game between the Colts and the 49ers. He then came back to the living room to continue watching the end of the game. But Crystal didn’t want to watch football. It was a simple request, but one with a fatal consequence.

The argument escalated fast. Crystal recognized danger and told her 12-year-old son to run to a neighbor’s house and call 911. As he sprinted away, he reportedly heard the g**sh**. Deputies arrived within minutes, but they found Crystal dead in the living room with a g**sh** wound to the head. Crystal wasn’t the only one who suffered these fatal consequences.

ADVERTISEMENT

The house was decked up for Christmas, complete with presents under the tree. As the deputies ventured into the house, they discovered the 13-year-old girl in a bedroom, s**t in the shoulder and face. After she was rushed to the hospital, she told investigators: “I begged him, don’t sh**t me, don’t sh**t me … and he sh** me anyway.”

Two children survived this ordeal untouched. Crystal’s 12-year-old son, who ran for help, and the couple’s 1-year-old daughter, who was found asleep in her crib. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Jason fled immediately after the shooting. While driving, he reportedly called his sister in upstate New York, telling her he’d “done something” wrong and this would be their last conversation. He then drove to his father’s home in Lake Wales, where deputies tracked him down. As they attempted to coax him out of a shed, Jason reportedly s**t and killed himself.

Just like that, a family of five was devastated just days before Christmas. However, this tragedy had warning signs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports

Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The warning Crystal wrote for her troubled family

During their investigation, deputies found an old handwritten note Crystal had once left for her husband. A desperate plea asking her husband to seek help.

“You’re drinking, you’re using coc**ne again. This is not the way the family should be. You need God,” the note stated, according to Sheriff Grady Judd. Crystal saw him spiraling and tried to pull him back. But it wasn’t enough.

ADVERTISEMENT

The neighbors also noted that Jason Kenney had a history of abusive behavior towards his family. However, he didn’t have a criminal history, and this incident was the first time that the authorities were called to their home.

Top Stories

Travis Kelce Confirms Retirement Stance After Andy Reid Addressed Chiefs TE’s Last Game at Arrowhead

Prayers Pour In From Troy Aikman as Cowboys Legend Announces Tragic Personal News

Sean Payton Intentionally Disrupted Broncos’ Gameplan Amidst Patrick Mahomes’ Absence

Tom Brady’s Children Have 3 Words For Him on Christmas Amid Gisele Bündchen’s Secret Marriage Update

Divorced in 3 Days, 49ers Legend Terrell Owens Makes Relationship Admission on Christmas & Ochocinco Offers Solution

Their 13-year-old stepdaughter is recovering; what Sheriff Judd called a “Christmas miracle,” considering Jason allegedly shot her twice with “intent to k*ll.” Whereas the surviving children are now with their grandparents.

“The entire family was destroyed,” Judd noted. “And I must tell you, our homicide detectives are distraught. When they go in there, there is a beautiful Christmas tree with lots of Christmas presents under the tree, just like the nuclear family should be.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The presents were never opened. The tree stood there, decorated but hollow. And a football game–just a game—allegedly became the trigger in one man’s unraveling, and a family’s destruction.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved