NFL Hands Vikings WR Strict Punishment Over Substance Abuse Policy Violation

When the Minnesota Vikings training camp opened, the pecking order at receiver already looked pretty clear. Jeshaun Jones simply wasn’t part of the plan, but that didn’t mean he was ready to back off. He kept pushing, and some insiders even wondered whether he could make himself too valuable to ignore. Unfortunately, they won’t have any more reasons to ponder about that owing to a surprising update: a three-game suspension is headed Jones’ way.

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The suspension is reportedly without pay as the player seems to have violated the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Plus, according to CBS Sports‘ Carter Bahns, the Vikings were also left without one key piece of information after Jones’ positive test. A change to the NFL’s substance abuse policy in 2024 prevents details of the substance from being disclosed to the team. However, under the NFL’s current annual testing process, we can be sure that it might have been one of these seven primary categories of drugs:

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Cocaine, amphetamines, opioids, synthetic marijuana, PCP, and MDMA. Jones’ failed test could be because of one of these seven categories. That said, Jones is still eligible to play the final preseason game against the Denver Broncos.

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His suspension, however, will begin on August 30, and he will be eligible for reinstatement on September 28.

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So, he will have a chance to make his case for the 53-man roster, and if he does make it, he will miss the first three games of the regular season due to his suspension. All of that considered, a spot on the practice squad seems more likely.

While details about how the policy was violated have not been shared, Jones was recently arrested. It is not known whether the current suspension is connected to that arrest.

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On April 18, 2026, authorities arrested Jones outside Tampa after he refused to submit to a breath test following an episode of reckless driving. Later in July, he pleaded no contest to a lesser charge of reckless driving. It included a 12-month probation sentence.

Meanwhile, for the Vikings, Jones’ suspension brings a bit of flexibility around the cutdown day. The front office knows that Jones won’t play in the first three games. And that means they can move around him and evaluate Dontae Fleming, Jacob Roberts, Jacob Thomas, and Dillon Bell for the role.

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Despite the depth chart shuffle, Minnesota’s passing attack remains formidable at the top. The Vikings will continue to rely on their superstar receiver, Justin Jefferson, and the returning receiver Jordan Addison. The front office further bolstered the receiving corps by acquiring Jauan Jennings and locked in a strong starting trio.

But the suspension came at the absolute worst possible moment for Jones.

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Vikings receiver fought hard for a roster push

Of course, the timing of the suspension is bad for Jones. The undrafted receiver spent the past couple of seasons grinding on the practice squad. In the Week 18 game against the Packers last season, he finally got a couple of reps.

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He returned two punts for five yards. And it doesn’t end here. He also had a great offseason.

On August 8, Jones gave the Vikings another glimpse of the progress he had been making. During a low-red-zone 7-on-7, J.J. McCarthy looked his way on three straight plays.

The first attempt sailed just a little too high and out of reach at the back of the end zone, but McCarthy quickly made up for it. He hit Jones for an easy touchdown to the right on the next play, then went back to him again, this time connecting deep in the end zone. Jones had to finish that third throw himself, making a strong-handed catch to secure it.

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Jones kept finding ways to stand out as the practice continued. One of those moments came when Kyler Murray hit the 6-foot-1, 188-pound receiver for six yards, with Jones getting down to the ground to haul in a tricky pass. Their timing was on display once again during the final practice period, too.

Jeshaun Jones even capitalized on his opportunities in the preseason games

Jones played with the second team in the exhibition games. In the game against the New York Giants, he caught one reception for 17 yards. But his performance improved in the next game against the Baltimore Ravens. Therein, he caught five passes for 63 yards. But he couldn’t score a touchdown.

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Additionally, his chemistry with the rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy is still a work in progress. Their coordination seemed a bit off in the game against Baltimore. After all, McCarthy completely overthrew Jones on a critical third-down attempt. Nevertheless, the duo managed to connect on a 20-yard pass. But the play was called back after Minnesota’s Henry Byrd was flagged for holding.

That said, at training camp, Jones proved that he can catch touchdown passes from McCarthy and Kyler Murray.

But the Vikings aren’t considering Jones for the wide receiver room. Jennings, Addison, and Jefferson will remain on top of the depth chart. Jones can only enter the receiver room if these three get sidelined.

For now, Jones will have to wait and watch what happens. His three-game suspension serves as a reminder of the NFL’s strict off-field conduct standards. He will certainly face an uphill battle to reclaim his spot and prove his reliability.