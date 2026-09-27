NFL Hit With Piles Of Refund Demands After Redzone Streaming Problem Ruins Game Day Experience

On Sunday, September 27, the RedZone stream crashed during the 1:00 PM ET kickoff window, ruining game day for the third week for subscribers. Due to this recurring problem, furious subscribers are now flooding social media with demands for full refunds from the NFL.

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As the early games began, Downdetector logged well over 2,000 outage reports nationwide regarding NFL Network at the time of writing this report. Web users faced loading loops and login errors.

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A fan asked on X, “Anyone having issues with the NFL and Redzone app?” Meanwhile, another wrote, “So is everyone’s else NFL Red Zone not working??? What is happening!!! My God not again… #NFL”.

Subscribers paying $14.99 monthly or $99.99 yearly for NFL+ Premium quickly demanded their money back via X. A user posted, “@NFLPlus Redzone not working again on web. We all need full refunds it’s 3 weeks in a row.”

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Instead of automatic credits, support told fans to submit tickets, sparking widespread frustration.

This was not an isolated glitch either. In Week 1, well over 14,000 complaints flooded Downdetector as the app crashed. During Week 1, a fan posted, “How the f*** is NFL+ / RedZone having server issues??? Their app is already s*** usually but now it just wont load on any device”.

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In Week 2, the issue persisted as a fan questioned the league on X “Hey @NFL @NFLPlus for the second week in a row RedZone is down at kickoff. HOW DOES A MULTI BILLION DOLLAR ORGANIZATION NOT FIX THIS OVER THE COURSE OF A WEEK?”

Ever since Scott Hanson took over NFL RedZone in 2009, he has managed to build up a reputation around his famous “iron bladder” streak, refusing to step away from the anchor desk for a single bathroom break across 7 straight hours of live football so viewers never miss a snap. But while Hanson will not leave his seat for 2 minutes, the league’s own streaming infrastructure can’t hold up its end of the bargain.

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The very product that brings fans the closest as a whole to the league is giving them problems. RedZone is the NFL’s crown jewel. The 7-hour commercial-free show is essential for millions of fantasy football managers and live sports bettors.

“3/3 weeks that nfl red zone has crashed. Nice product @NFL,” In Week 3,a fan continued the onslaught on what is one of the NFL’s premier products.

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International feeds suffered degraded audio as well. On Sky Sports NFL, a fan complained, “@SkySportsNFL Are we really going 3 for 3 in issues with Red Zone? Fix your audio you incompetent grifters.”

Replying to the annoying sound, another remarked, “Thought it was just me, strange decision to have them do it from a washing machine”.

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“Third week in a row that RedZone on NFL Game Pass has terrible sound quality. Not good enough @DAZN @NFL #RedZone #NFL,” a fan called out DAZN.

Back in 2022, when DirecTV’s NFL Sunday Ticket stream crashed nationwide, the network acknowledged it “missed an opportunity to deliver” and chose to give affected customers automatic $16 to $25 bill credits. Rather than forcing endless support tickets. However, in 2026, the NFL has offered no automatic reimbursements as such following the 3-week crashes.