NFL Honors 2026: Matthew Stafford, Mike Vrabel, Myles Garrett Win Big at Annual Award Event

As the NFL world descends on the Super Bowl city, the league took one last look in the rearview mirror to honor the best of the 2025 season. The debates that raged all season were finally settled Thursday night at the NFL Honors, and only a select few walked away with the league’s most prestigious hardware. While some results were expected, others came right down to the wire.

MVP: Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

For most of the season, the MVP debate was always around Matthew Stafford and the Patriots’ Drake Maye. Stafford narrowly edged past Maye by a difference of five points, with 24 first-place votes to Maye’s 23. This also became the closest MVP finish since Peyton Manning and Steve McNair became co-recipients more than two decades ago.

It was as close as it should’ve been, but the fans should be convinced by the outcome. Stafford put together one of the most complete seasons of his career, finishing with 4,707 passing yards, 46 touchdowns, and only 8 picks. Only seven QBs before him had ever reached at least 4,500 yards and 45 touchdown passes in a season.

That level of production earned him his third Pro Bowl selection and first-team All-Pro honors. These votes were quite important, since the same panel decides the MVP. Stafford entering the night as the All-Pro favorite made the outcome easier to predict. For Drake Maye, he might’ve lost out on the MVP, but he can still end his season with the Vince Lombardi trophy on February 8.

Defensive Player of the Year: Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

The Browns never figured out their offense during the season, but Myles Garrett still somehow stood out as the best defensive player in the league. The DE racked up 23 sacks during the season, breaking the league record that was co-owned by Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt (22.5). After breaking the sack record, he essentially sealed the DPOY.

Imago CLEVELAND, OH – DECEMBER 21: Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett 95 on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns on December 21, 2025, at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, OH. Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 21 Bills at Browns EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251221002

He received every single vote, becoming the second unanimous winner of the award since its inception. It marked Garrett’s second DPOY honor, after first winning it in 2023. The sacks drew most of the attention, but he also recorded 33 tackles for loss, the second-most by any player in the last 26 years.

The DE also broke the Browns’ single-season sack record (one that he set himself five years ago), and set a new mark for most career sacks (125.5) by a player under 30, passing Reggie White (108 sacks). He deserved more out of the season, but the quarterback situation in Cleveland prevented that from happening.

Offensive Player of the Year: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle’s offense surprised many this season, especially with Sam Darnold exceeding expectations, but Jaxon Smith-Njigba was the core conductor of their offensive turnaround.

Smith-Njigba led the league with 1,793 receiving yards to set a new Seahawks franchise record, while scoring 10 touchdowns and finishing second in the NFL in yards per target. More than anything, he was always involved, and his 36.2 percent target share was the highest in the league.

The WR also became just the sixth wide receiver to win OPOY since the award was introduced in 1972. His season isn’t over just yet, as he will take the field again against the Patriots in the Super Bowl, with a chance to add a championship to an already remarkable year.

Coach of the Year: Mike Vrabel, New England Patriots

The Patriots were coming off back-to-back 4–13 seasons and were looking for a change in culture. They turned to Mike Vrabel, betting that someone who lived through the organization’s greatest years could help restore its identity.

As expected, Mike Vrabel turned things around in his first season. New England won the AFC East for the first time since 2019, reached the playoffs comfortably, and punched its ticket to the Super Bowl.

Vrabel emphasized connection and accountability from the start. One of his many initiatives was the ‘4 Hs,’ which was primarily to foster connection among the team and build trust, where everyone, from the players to assistants, opened up about their history, hero, heartbreak, and hope with each other. Evidently, it resonated with the team.

Now, with the Super Bowl on the line, he has the opportunity to make history yet again as a coach.

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers

McMillan became the first Panther to win Offensive Rookie of the Year since Cam Newton (in 2011), leading all rookie receivers with 1,014 yards and 70 receptions. 27 of those catches went for explosive gains, beating every other rookie in the league.

“He was elite,” quarterback Bryce Young said about him.

Carolina’s season ended with a narrow postseason loss to Los Angeles, but the connection between Young and McMillan looks like a foundation the Panthers can build on for the years to come.

Defensive Rookie of the Year: Carson Schwesinger, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland’s defense carried a heavy load all season, often compensating for an offense that was 31st in yards per game. Along with DPOY Myles Garrett, Carson Schwesinger was a big reason why.

He racked up 146 tackles this season (11 for loss) and 2 picks, tied for the third-best mark among all first-years. The Browns finished among the league leaders in yards allowed per game, even as their offense ranked near the bottom in scoring. He was one of the difference makers in a defensive unit that features Garrett.

More Honors

There were more awards handed out along the way. Chicago Bears guard Joe Thuney took home Protector of the Year, 49ers‘ Christian McCaffrey was named Comeback Player of the Year after bouncing back from an injury-filled season, while Patriots OC Josh McDaniels earned Assistant Coach of the Year for his role in reshaping New England’s offense.