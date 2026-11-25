Most NFL fans know Scott Hanson as a veteran sports broadcaster and the longtime host of the show NFL RedZone. Of course, he has anchored for well over a decade, along with hosting NBC’s whip-around coverage show, Gold Zone, during the 2024 Paris Olympics and the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics. But this week, Hanson opened up about how his personal struggles, even at the height of his broadcasting career, and an encounter with a high school football coach changed his relationship with God.

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In the November 23 episode of the Hold the Pattern podcast, Hanson revealed that whenever he interviewed high school football coach Ken Leonard, he would edit Leonard’s responses to remove the sections where he praised God profusely for a good win or for the opportunities that had been offered to his players.

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“I used to interview the high school football coach, and I used to be like, his name’s Ken Leonard,” Hanson recalled on the podcast.

“I said, ‘Coach, I said, 35-0 victory. What was better today, your offense or your defense?’ And he used to say, ‘I just want to thank my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, for the opportunity to coach these fine young men and to pour into their lives and stuff.’ Every time I would interview him, he would say something about Jesus, to which I used to be like, ‘Whatever.’ Like, okay, he’s a Jesus guy. I wasn’t hostile, but I used to edit it out. I never put that on television.”

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At the time, as an atheist, Hanson personally did not particularly agree with how Leonard dedicated all his achievements to Jesus Christ. But he could not help but admire and respect the coach’s talent.

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He even pointed out that Leonard was now the winningest coach in Illinois High School Association (IHSA) history, best known for leading Springfield’s Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. Hanson also felt that Leonard likely understood spirituality and God better, since he always talked about divine blessings and gratitude during his interviews.

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So, during his time of personal crisis, it was Leonard he approached. Hanson admittedly felt self-conscious, as a “grown man” talking about God to another adult, but he hoped the coach could connect him to someone from the church, like a pastor, whom he could speak to.

But Leonard not only proved to be completely understanding of his situation, but revealed that he had gone through something similar himself.

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“And so I called him up and I said, ‘Hey, coach, I’m calling about not profession, not sports casting. I’m calling about personal matter. I’m going through a really hard time right now and I need to talk to someone and I need to talk to someone about God.’ And I said it like that because I was so worried,” Hanson added.

“It turned out Ken Leonard was and is a Bible-believing, born-again Christian, who was awesome as a football coach, but he used that as a platform to try and impact others and glorify God. And he and the guy who led him to the Lord, led me to the Lord, took me through a gospel presentation.”

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Hanson became a Christian when he was 25 years old, and described his faith as a gradual shift from viewing religion as basic moral habits to trusting Jesus and studying scripture. While he initially thought faith meant simply being a good person, going to church, or praying before meals, he came to see faith as a deeper personal transformation over time.

Hanson even remembered the exact date, April 23, 1996, when he decided to put his faith in God and take the steering wheel. He emphasized that it wasn’t anything spectacular like a lightning strike, but that he remembered the day even 30 years later.

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Hanson has declared publicly that his Christian faith became the foundation of his life and guided how he approaches challenges and public conversations.

As a veteran NFL host and broadcaster, he has won several awards, interviewed elite NFL players like Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, and regularly has millions of viewers watching him on television.

But at the end of the day, he still felt that “nothing in life that compares to a relationship with God through Jesus Christ.”