Week 10 was an absolute bloodbath for NFL rosters, with Drake Maye’s season likely over and Kenneth Walker’s return uncertain. Not only them, but a few more players suffered injuries last week, with some potentially facing season-ending absences. The list also includes a few big names whose availability could significantly impact their teams. So, let’s take a closer look at the NFL Week 11 injury report.

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AFC East

New England Patriots

Drake Maye – QB (Ankle): Maye reportedly suffered a fractured ankle during the first half of the Week 10 loss to the Lions. Ian Rapoport said it would be surprising to see the Patriots quarterback play again in 2026. Maye is still deciding whether to undergo surgery, but he is already expected to miss the Week 12 matchup against the Chargers. Tommy DeVito is set to take over at quarterback after struggling in relief against Detroit. The Patriots have not ruled out bringing in someone from outside the organization, but head coach Mike Vrabel has expressed confidence in the team’s current quarterback room.

Romeo Doubs – WR (Shoulder): Injured on his second offensive snap in Week 6 and placed on injured reserve, with a minimum four-game absence.

A.J. Brown – WR (Hamstring): Missed Weeks 8 and 9 with ankle and knee issues before returning in Week 10 and suffering a new hamstring injury. His status is being evaluated during New England’s Week 11 bye.

TreVeyon Henderson – RB (Illness): Placed on injured reserve ahead of Week 10 and set to miss at least four games.

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Buffalo Bills

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Joshua Palmer – WR (Hamstring): Initially injured in Week 4 and aggravated the issue in Week 8 after playing just seven snaps. He was subsequently placed on injured reserve.

Miami Dolphins

De’Von Achane – RB (Knee): Suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Week 3 against the Chiefs.

Malik Willis – QB (Groin/Abdomen): Placed on injured reserve in Week 10 after a groin injury progressed into his abdomen. He is eligible to return in Week 14, although season-ending surgery remains a possibility.

Chris Bell – WR (Knee): Was sidelined and considered doubtful heading into the Week 10 matchup against the Colts.

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New York Jets

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Geno Smith – QB (Ankle): Exited the Week 10 loss with an ankle injury. Although the injury is not considered serious, his availability for the Week 11 matchup against Kansas City remains uncertain.

Omar Cooper – WR (Ankle): Aggravated a multi-week ankle injury in Week 10 and is questionable or doubtful for Week 11.

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson – QB (Thumb): Returned from an ankle injury in Week 8 but lasted just one snap before suffering a severe thumb injury that is expected to sideline him for the remainder of the regular season.

Tyler Huntley – QB (Toe): Suffered a season-ending turf toe injury in Week 8 against the Bills.

Durham Smythe – TE (Achilles): Suffered a season-ending torn Achilles in Week 4 against the Titans.

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Cincinnati Bengals

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Andrei Iosivas – WR (Thumb): Placed on injured reserve in Week 3. His 21-day practice window was opened ahead of Week 10, although he remained doubtful.

Erick All – TE (Knee): Suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Week 7 and was placed on injured reserve.

Cleveland Browns

Raheim Sanders – RB (Hip): Placed on injured reserve in Week 6 and eligible to return after missing four games.

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Pittsburgh Steelers

Michael Pittman – WR (Foot): Aggravated a foot injury during practice in Week 5 and was placed on injured reserve. He is hopeful of returning in Week 11.

Roman Wilson – WR (Finger): Injured in the second half of Week 5 and placed on injured reserve before Week 6. He is also hopeful of returning in Week 11.

AFC South

Houston Texans

Woody Marks – RB (Concussion): Suffered a concussion in Week 10 and is unlikely to clear the concussion protocol in time for the Week 11 Thursday Night Football matchup.

Marvin Harrison Jr. – WR (Hamstring): Missed Week 10 and began Week 11 as a nonparticipant (DNP) on a short week.

Jaylin Noel – WR (Toe): Suffered a turf toe injury in Week 7 and was placed on injured reserve in Week 8. He is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season.

David Montgomery – RB (Groin): Has been sidelined since Week 5 with a groin injury and is tentatively expected to return in Week 11.

Jawhar Jordan – RB (Undisclosed): Placed on injured reserve in Week 7.

Jayden Higgins – WR (Knee): Suffered a season-ending torn ACL during training camp.

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Indianapolis Colts

Alec Pierce – WR (Heel): Aggravated an offseason heel injury in Week 2 and was placed on injured reserve in Week 3. His chances of playing again in 2026 remain uncertain.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Bayshul Tuten – RB (Ankle/Foot): Managed ankle and foot injuries heading into Weeks 9 and 10 but played through both without aggravating either issue.

Chris Rodriguez – RB (Hand): Injured in Week 9 and was initially limited in Week 10 before being cleared to play.

Tennessee Titans

Carnell Tate – WR (Shoulder): Remained sidelined through the team’s Week 9 bye and was ruled out for Week 10.

AFC West

Denver Broncos

Jaylen Waddle – WR (Concussion): Sustained a concussion in Week 9 against the Panthers and was expected to return following Denver’s Week 10 bye.

RJ Harvey – RB (Knee): Injured during practice ahead of Week 8 and placed on injured reserve, with a minimum four-week absence.

Kansas City Chiefs

Kenneth Walker III– RB (Groin): The Chiefs’ MVP was added to the injury report with groin tightness before Week 10 and ruled out against Atlanta. However, Ian Rapoport offered some encouraging news about his potential return. During ESPN’s Big Day show, the senior NFL analyst said, “My understanding, the groin injury for Ken Walker is minor. So the hope was to keep him out last week, somehow make do with the rookie. Most people have never heard of taking in the mid-rounds and have him back the following week. So that is the hope that he’s back at practice tomorrow and that he’s able to play.”

Tyquan Thornton – WR (Ankle): Suffered a major ankle injury on a hip-drop tackle in Week 4. He underwent surgery and is expected to miss 12–16 weeks.

Las Vegas Raiders

Brock Bowers – TE (Ankle): Injured in the Week 10 loss to Seattle. Head coach Klint Kubiak noted that the injury is not considered serious.

Los Angeles Chargers

Ladd McConkey – WR (Back): Experienced back spasms during warmups in Week 9 and missed both Weeks 9 and 10.

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys

Jake Ferguson – TE (Ankle): Exited Week 9 with an ankle injury and was ruled out for Week 10.

Malik Davis – RB (Hip): Placed on season-ending injured reserve early in the year, ahead of Week 2.

Tyler Goodson – RB (Ankle/Knee): Placed on injured reserve ahead of Week 10.

New York Giants

Jaxson Dart – QB (Knee): Injured his MCL, PCL, and meniscus on the opening drive of the Week 6 Monday Night Football matchup against the Rams. He is out for the remainder of the regular season following surgery.

Philadelphia Eagles

DeVonta Smith – WR (Hamstring): Repeatedly aggravated a hamstring strain originally suffered in August. He remained sidelined through Weeks 7–9 before the Eagles’ Week 10 bye.

Dontayvion Wicks – WR (Ankle) and Britain Covey – WR (Knee): Both remained sidelined through Week 9 ahead of the team’s Week 10 bye.

Jalen Hurts – QB (Blood Clots): Diagnosed with blood clots in his calf and lungs in Week 6. He was placed on injured reserve and remains sidelined indefinitely.

Dameon Pierce – RB (Undisclosed): Injured on a fourth-quarter kick return in Week 7 against Dallas and placed on injured reserve.

Will Shipley – RB (Foot): Suffered a partial plantar fascia tear in Week 5 and was designated to return from injured reserve ahead of Week 11.

Tank Bigsby – RB (Core): Currently sidelined with a core injury.

Washington Commanders

Terry McLaurin – WR (Knee): Suffered a season-ending patellar tendon rupture in Week 6.

Jaylin Lane – WR (Ankle): Suffered a dislocated and fractured ankle in Week 4 and is likely out for the season.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt – RB (Groin): Placed on injured reserve ahead of Week 6 and designated to return to practice before Week 11.

Jeremy McNichols – RB (Foot): Injured his foot in Week 8 and was placed on injured reserve in Week 9.

NFC North

Chicago Bears

Kyle Monangai – RB (Thumb/Toe): On track to return in Week 11 after missing the previous five games.

Cole Kmet – TE (Knee): Suffered a season-ending knee injury during the Thursday Night Football matchup against the Patriots.

Detroit Lions

Isiah Pacheco – RB (Back): Placed on injured reserve at the start of the season. His timeline for a potential return in 2026 remains uncertain.

Green Bay Packers

Josh Jacobs – RB (Finger): Fractured his finger in Week 9 against New England. He underwent surgery and is expected to miss 2–3 weeks.

Jayden Reed – WR (Neck): Suffered a severe neck injury in Week 2 against the Jets that required surgery. His return in 2026 remains uncertain.

Minnesota Vikings

Kyler Murray – QB (Hamstring): Suffered a Grade 2 hamstring strain in Week 8 against Detroit and is expected to miss 3–4 weeks.

Carson Wentz – QB (Ankle): Dealing with an ankle injury sustained around Week 9.

Jordan Addison – WR (Thumb): Injured his thumb during practice before Week 10. He is undergoing surgery and is expected to miss multiple weeks.

T.J. Hockenson – TE (Wrist/Chest): Ruled out ahead of Week 10 after missing practice.

Jauan Jennings – WR (Calf): Was sidelined heading into Week 10 with a calf injury.

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons

Brian Robinson – RB (Hamstring): Aggravated a hamstring injury during practice before Week 9 and was placed on injured reserve, with a minimum four-game absence.

Zachariah Branch – WR (Hamstring): Ruled out in Week 9 and remained sidelined through Week 10.

Carolina Panthers

Jonathan Brooks – RB (Groin): Aggravated a groin injury originally sustained during training camp and was placed on injured reserve in Week 3. He was designated to return in Week 10 but ultimately ruled out for the game.

New Orleans Saints

No fantasy-relevant injuries were reported following Week 10.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield – QB (Leg): Sustained a leg injury in the Week 10 loss to Chicago and could miss Week 11. The Buccaneers responded by signing Cooper Rush.

Jalen McMillan – WR (Knee): Sprained his PCL in Week 3 and was placed on injured reserve with an expected recovery timeline of 6–8 weeks.

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals

Jeremiyah Love – RB (Ankle): Placed on injured reserve after sustaining another ankle injury in Week 8.

Bam Knight – RB (Concussion): Resumed practicing in Week 10 after progressing through the concussion protocol.

Jalen Brooks – WR (Wrist): Underwent emergency wrist surgery and is out for the remainder of the regular season.

Gardner Minshew – QB (Elbow): Feared to have torn his UCL in the Week 9 loss to Seattle and is expected to be placed on injured reserve.

Michael Wilson – WR (Neck): Suffered a season-ending neck injury in Week 9.

Los Angeles Rams

Davante Adams – WR (Hamstring): Placed on injured reserve after undergoing surgery in Week 8 for a ruptured hamstring tendon. He is targeting a Week 13 return.

Puka Nacua – WR (Knee/Toe): Suffered PCL and MCL sprains, along with turf toe, on the final offensive play of the Week 9 matchup against Washington. He was subsequently placed on injured reserve.

Terrance Ferguson – TE (Hamstring): Suffered a new hamstring injury during practice ahead of Week 9 while preparing to return from injured reserve. He is expected to miss multiple games.

San Francisco 49ers

Mike Evans – WR (Achilles): Aggravated an Achilles issue in Week 6 and missed Week 10. He could return in Week 11 against Minnesota.

Christian Kirk – WR (Knee): Placed on injured reserve before Week 9.

De’Zhaun Stribling – WR (Ankle): Tore his deltoid ligament in Week 1 against the Rams and underwent surgery in Week 2, with an expected 10-week recovery timeline.

Ricky Pearsall – WR (Knee): Placed on season-ending injured reserve.

Seattle Seahawks

Sam Darnold – QB (Quad/Ribs): Ruled out for both Weeks 9 and 10 and is expected to return following Seattle’s Week 11 bye.

NFL Week 11 will run from Thursday, November 19, through Monday, November 23. With several key players dealing with injuries, their availability will be worth monitoring as teams prepare for another important week of the regular season.