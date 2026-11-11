NFL Injury Report: Puka Nacua’s Return Uncertain, Mahomes Likely to Play Through Injury And More

Could Week 10 change the fantasy football picture for the rest of the season? With the 2026 NFL campaign reaching its halfway point, injuries to several big names could force managers to rethink their lineups. Patrick Mahomes, Puka Nacua, Josh Jacobs and Rhamondre Stevenson headline the latest injury concerns.

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Four teams are also on a bye, while quarterback injuries in Seattle and Arizona could open the door for backup players. Here’s a closer look at the major NFL injuries ahead of Week 10.

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Quarterbacks

Quarterback injuries could become one of the biggest talking points ahead of Week 10. Several teams are dealing with uncertainty at the position.

Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs, elbow): Mahomes injured his elbow during the Week 9 game against the Jets. However, he returned to the field and helped Kansas City secure a 35-12 victory. He completed 23 of 31 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns.

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Head coach Andy Reid said Mahomes is day-to-day after an MRI showed no major damage. He could play against the Falcons, but Justin Fields is expected to start if Mahomes cannot recover in time. His absence would also affect Rashee Rice and Travis Kelce.

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Sam Darnold and Drew Lock (Seahawks): Darnold will miss the Week 10 game against the Raiders because of quad and rib injuries. Lock is expected to start after medical tests on his oblique injury showed positive results. The Raiders have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. This makes Lock an interesting option for fantasy managers.

JJ McCarthy (Giants, hip): McCarthy suffered a hip injury against Philadelphia but is expected to play against Washington on Thursday night. Head coach John Harbaugh suggested that the quarterback should be available. Jameis Winston remains the backup option if McCarthy cannot start.

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Gardner Minshew (Cardinals, elbow): Minshew is feared to have suffered a torn UCL during Arizona’s Week 9 loss to Seattle. He could miss the rest of the season. If that happens, rookie Carson Beck could take over as the starter. Beck’s arrival could create more opportunities for tight end Trey McBride. However, Arizona’s limited receiving options make the rookie a risky fantasy choice.

Other updates include Kyler Murray, who remains week-to-week with a hamstring injury. Justin Herbert is dealing with a finger problem, while Deshaun Watson is recovering from a concussion. Malik Willis has moved to injured reserve and will miss at least four games. Drew Lock’s expected return as Seattle’s starting quarterback is also an important development for the team’s offense.

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Running Backs

Several running backs are dealing with injuries ahead of Week 10. Their availability could also create new opportunities for backup players.

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Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson (Patriots): New England could face a major problem in its backfield against Detroit in Germany. Stevenson left the Week 9 loss to Green Bay with a knee injury. Reports suggest that a tendon problem could keep him out for a short period.

Henderson has also missed time after experiencing unexplained neurological symptoms. He was ruled out again because of an illness. If both players remain unavailable, Corey Kiner could become New England’s lead running back. He finished Week 9 with 55 rushing yards and one touchdown on eight carries.

Josh Jacobs (Packers, finger): Jacobs fractured a finger against New England and could miss up to three or four weeks. He may remain out until at least Week 13. Kaleb Johnson could become one of his replacements after recording 68 rushing yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. Pierre Strong Jr. could also get more chances, while MarShawn Lloyd is another player to watch. Johnson is worth considering on fantasy waiver wires, although Green Bay faces a difficult matchup against Minnesota.

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Cam Skattebo (Giants, hamstring): Skattebo is expected to return after missing Week 9. His return should improve New York’s running game, which struggled without him against Philadelphia.

Other running back updates include Kyle Monangai, who remains a concern for Chicago, although the Bears have a bye in Week 10. Saquon Barkley continues to play through back and hamstring problems. Jaylen Wright and Ollie Gordon could get more opportunities following Malik Willis’ move to injured reserve. Meanwhile, Jonah Coleman is expected to lead Denver’s backfield with RJ Harvey sidelined.

Wide Receivers

The wide receiver position has also suffered several major injuries. The Rams and Cardinals are among the teams facing the biggest problems.

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Puka Nacua (Rams, knee/turf toe): Nacua suffered knee sprains and a turf toe injury during the Rams’ Week 9 win over Washington. Head coach Sean McVay suggested that the receiver will likely move to injured reserve. This would be a major setback for Los Angeles, which is already without Davante Adams.

Konata Mumpfield and Tutu Atwell could get more opportunities alongside tight ends Tyler Higbee, Colby Parkinson, and Davis Allen. The Rams could also depend more on running backs Kyren Williams and Blake Corum. Nacua’s absence would hurt Matthew Stafford’s fantasy value while giving other offensive players a chance to handle bigger roles.

Michael Wilson (Cardinals, neck): Wilson will miss the rest of the 2026 season because of a neck injury. Arizona was already dealing with injuries to several receivers, and his absence creates another problem. Rookie Carson Beck could take over at quarterback, while Trey McBride is likely to play an even bigger role in the passing game. Simi Fehoko, Reggie Virgil and Devin Duvernay could also receive more opportunities.

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George Pickens (Cowboys, hamstring): Pickens missed Dallas’ Week 9 win over Indianapolis. His availability against San Francisco will be important for the Cowboys. CeeDee Lamb recorded 195 receiving yards and one touchdown on 10 catches without Pickens. If Pickens misses another game, Lamb could again receive a large share of the targets. Ryan Flournoy could also become a FLEX option for fantasy managers.

Other wide receiver updates: Ladd McConkey is dealing with back spasms but has extra time to prepare for the Chargers’ Monday night game against Baltimore. Deebo Samuel hopes to return from a hamstring injury, while Mike Evans continues to deal with an Achilles problem. Xavier Worthy is managing a hamstring injury, and Garrett Wilson is recovering from a concussion. A.J. Brown’s knee injury remains a concern, although he is expected to travel to Germany for Week 10.

Luther Burden III and Jaylen Waddle will also get extra time to recover during their teams’ bye weeks.

Tight Ends

Jake Ferguson (Cowboys, knee): Ferguson is expected to miss multiple weeks after suffering a knee injury. Brevin Span-Ford could take over as Dallas’ main tight end during his absence. However, he is not a reliable fantasy option outside deeper leagues.

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David Njoku is another player to watch. The Chargers are reportedly preparing to open his 21-day practice window. This could bring him closer to a return.

Players out for the season and on IR

Several important players are already expected to miss a long period or the entire 2026 season.

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Here are some of the biggest names:

Quarterbacks: Jaxson Dart, Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley.

Jaxson Dart, Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley. Running backs: Jeremiyah Love, James Conner, RJ Harvey, Tyrone Tracy Jr., Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Jonathon Brooks, Travis Etienne Jr., Will Shipley, Tank Bigsby and Dameon Pierce.

Jeremiyah Love, James Conner, RJ Harvey, Tyrone Tracy Jr., Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Jonathon Brooks, Travis Etienne Jr., Will Shipley, Tank Bigsby and Dameon Pierce. Wide receivers: Ricky Pearsall, Jayden Higgins, Michael Wilson, Terry McLaurin, Jaylin Noel, Davante Adams, Romeo Doubs, Jalen McMillan, De’Zhaun Stribling, Michael Pittman Jr., Roman Wilson and Alec Pierce.

Ricky Pearsall, Jayden Higgins, Michael Wilson, Terry McLaurin, Jaylin Noel, Davante Adams, Romeo Doubs, Jalen McMillan, De’Zhaun Stribling, Michael Pittman Jr., Roman Wilson and Alec Pierce. Tight ends: Terrance Ferguson and David Njoku.

These injuries have forced several teams to change their offensive plans. They have also created opportunities for younger players to step into bigger roles.

What to watch before Week 10 kickoff

Patrick Mahomes’ elbow, the Patriots’ running back injuries, J.J. McCarthy’s hip, and George Pickens’ hamstring are some of the biggest concerns heading into Week 10. Puka Nacua and Gardner Minshew could also miss extended time, creating problems for their teams.

Fantasy managers should follow practice reports and injury updates before setting their lineups. A player’s return or absence could create new opportunities for others and change fantasy plans.