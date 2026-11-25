With the 2026 regular season well into its Thanksgiving stretch and every team active on the schedule, injuries to key starters are forcing coaches and fantasy managers to make quick decisions. With Thanksgiving games looming, several key starters face availability questions that will reshape fantasy lineups and playoff positioning.

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The Chargers-Patriots matchup hinges on Herbert’s concussion clearance; the Bills-Chiefs game on Walker’s groin recovery. The Thanksgiving slate arrives with four Pro Bowl-caliber starters in limbo, forcing coaches to gamble on availability hours before kickoff. Here’s a look at the major NFL injuries ahead of Week 12.

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Quarterbacks

QB health is going to be one of the big stories going into Week 12, with a number of teams relying on their backups or keeping a close eye on their concussion protocols.

Drake Maye (Patriots, fibula/ankle): Drake Maye’s fractured fibula will sideline him for at least six weeks, forcing the Patriots to turn to Tommy DeVito. The injury doesn’t require surgery, but Vrabel’s decision to keep Maye on the active roster signals confidence in a mid-season return—a massive blow to the Patriots’ skill-player ceiling in the interim. Vrabel confirmed on Monday that Maye won’t be playing in Week 12 against the Chargers, although the team would like to give him a chance to return later in the season. Tommy DeVito is set to start in Week 12 at QB. Maye’s absence is going to be a massive blow to the fantasy ceiling of the Patriots’ skill players.

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Justin Herbert (Chargers, concussion): Herbert went into the NFL concussion protocol after the Chargers’ Week 11 loss to the Jets. He took a sack on the Chargers’ final drive, then scrambled and threw a TD to Ladd McConkey. His participation in practice this week will be the deciding factor as to whether he clears the protocol in time to face the Patriots on Sunday.

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Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs, knee/right elbow) and Dak Prescott (Cowboys, left hand): Both are trending towards full availability for Thanksgiving. Mahomes was a full participant in KC’s Monday walkthrough and Tuesday practice despite having knee and right elbow listings going into Thursday’s game in Buffalo. Prescott was also a full participant in Dallas’ Tuesday walkthrough report with a left hand injury prior to their game against Philadelphia.

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Icon Sportswire KANSAS CITY, MO – AUGUST 28: Patrick Mahomes 15 of the Kansas City Chiefs before an NFL, American Football Herren, USA preseason game between the Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs on Aug 28, 2026 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire NFL: AUG 28 Seahawks at Chiefs EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2608280088

Other QB updates: Malik Willis is still on IR for Miami with a groin injury that has now spread to his abdomen. Kyle McCord could be under centre against the Jets. In Baltimore, Lamar Jackson is still out with a thumb injury, and Jacoby Brissett is set to start against Houston. Elsewhere, Joe Milton will get another start for Philadelphia against Dallas, and Pittsburgh has opted to bench their healthy Aaron Rodgers in favor of Mason Rudolph for their Friday game against Denver.

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Running Backs

Several backfields are going to be significantly impacted in terms of workload going into Week 12, particularly given the relatively short Thanksgiving schedule.

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Kenneth Walker III (Chiefs, groin): Walker missed the Chiefs’ last two games with a groin injury. The Super Bowl MVP began a limited-basis practice on Tuesday following his absence on Monday. He is now working his way back to full participation to play Thursday night against the Bills. If he sits again, then Emmett Johnson will be the primary back.

Josh Jacobs (Packers, finger): Jacobs got a QD for Wednesday night’s game vs. the Rams. He’s been limited in practices with his finger. Fantasy managers will have to check his pregame status prior to Wednesday’s kickoff in Inglewood.

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Saquon Barkley (Eagles, neck/injury) and Kyren Williams (Rams, toe): Both players ready to go. Barkley left Sunday’s win over the Steelers in the 4th quarter with a neck sting. He was limited on the Monday estimate but upgraded to full participation on the Tuesday walkthrough report ahead of the Dallas game. Williams also moved up to full participation on the Monday estimate after a limited Sunday session and has no injury designation against Green Bay.

Other RB updates: In Indy, Seth McGowan is out for a while after a hamstring injury on a kick return in Week 11, so DJ Giddens will be the primary change-of-pace guy behind Jonathan Taylor.

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In Jacksonville, Bhayshul Tuten aggravated an ankle/foot injury in Week 11 but is could play through it and will share the snaps with Chris Rodriguez. Denver has designated Tyler Badie to return from IR with a thumb injury after he had a full practice, and Roschon Johnson in Chicago could be out for the week, having missed Monday’s walkthrough with an ankle injury.

Wide Receivers

Soft tissue injuries and the continuing setbacks have had a continuing effect on the wide receiver depth charts in both conferences.

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A.J. Brown (Patriots, hamstring): A.J. Brown’s return lasted one game. After missing Weeks 8–9 with ankle and knee issues, he came back against Detroit in Week 10 only to suffer a hamstring injury that will sideline him for weeks. He’s expected to be out for multiple weeks. This leaves the Patriots’ passing attack very thin with only backup QB Tommy DeVito available. The receiver group of DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins, and Kyle Williams provides no reliable weekly fantasy floor.

Icon Sportswire FOXBOROUGH, MA – AUGUST 11: A.J. Brown 1 of the New England Patriots in warmups during a joint training camp between the New England Patriots and the Indianapolis Colts on August 11, 2026 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Summer Lamont/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA AUG 11 Patriots-Colts Joint Training Camp EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260812018

Marvin Harrison Jr. (Texans, hamstring): Harrison could be out again for another game following a hamstring strain sustained in practice last week (Week 10). Head coach DeMeco Ryans called it a “short-term” injury. With Harrison out, Kayshon Boutte and Xavier Hutchinson will see a small increase in targets against Baltimore.

DeVonta Smith (Eagles, hamstring) and Rashee Rice (Chiefs, knee): Smith and Rice have practiced in full early in the week. Smith was in full participation in the Eagles’ Monday and Tuesday walkthroughs prior to their Thursday NFC East game in Dallas. Rice likewise practiced in full on both Monday and Tuesday for the Chiefs prior to heading to Buffalo.

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Other WR updates: Jets rookie Omar Cooper is questionable for Week 12 following an aggravated ankle injury in Week 10 and missing Week 11. With slot option Isaiah Williams also possibly out with a rib injury, it’s going to be Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell who get the bulk of the targets against Miami.

In Pittsburgh, head coach Mike McCarthy was confident on Monday that Michael Pittman Jr. is expected to return from IR to face Denver after a foot injury. In Carolina, Jalen Coker went into the concussion protocol after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit in Week 11, though the Week 12 game against Tampa Bay on Monday night gives him some extra recovery time, and he is expected to be cleared for the game. Green Bay has both Bo Melton (thigh) and Skyy Moore (ankle) listed as questionable for Wednesday night’s game, and Dallas held Jonathan Mingo (ankle) out of their Tuesday walkthrough.

Tight Ends

Tight end availability is a mixture of key holiday returns and longer-term absences.

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Dalton Kincaid (Bills, thumb/ankle): Kincaid sat out Buffalo’s Week 11 win over Miami with his thumb and ankle still being managed. He did return to practice in a limited capacity on both Monday and Tuesday prior to Thursday night’s game against KC. His level of participation in practice on Wednesday will be a key indicator, but he’s likely to be in the game if he’s active and will presumably be back in TE1 status straight away.

Jake Ferguson (Cowboys, knee/ankle) and Dallas Goedert (Eagles, shin): On the other side of Thursday’s afternoon game, Ferguson missed both Monday and Tuesday practices with knee and ankle issues, meaning his chances of playing at Thanksgiving were very much in question. Goedert was the opposite story, moving from a limited Monday practice to full participation on Tuesday and is therefore clear to play against Dallas.

Terrance Ferguson (Rams, ankle/hamstring): Head coach Sean McVay has confirmed that Ferguson will have season-ending ankle surgery. LA have officially ruled him out for Wednesday night’s game against Green Bay.

Defensive Standouts and Notable IR Updates

Several significant defensive upgrades and injured reserve moves also impact the Week 12 picture.

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Micah Parsons (Packers, knee): Green Bay activated Parsons off the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list on Tuesday, following medical clearance after ACL surgery. He is officially listed as questionable after limited practice participation Sunday and Monday but is expected to make his 2026 season debut Wednesday. However, he is expected to make his 2026 season debut Wednesday night vs. the Rams.

Quinyon Mitchell (Eagles, hamstring) and Alex Highsmith (Steelers, ankle): Mitchell left Week 11 with a hamstring injury, missed the Monday walkthrough, and then returned as a very limited participant on Tuesday. Fangio is optimistic that Mitchell will be able to go against Dallas. In Pittsburgh, Highsmith didn’t practice on Tuesday while wearing an ankle brace, and McCarthy said it will be a real challenge for him to get on the field in a short week against Denver.

Icon Sportswire ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 11: Injured Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson 8 reacts during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Atlanta Falcons on October 11th, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire NFL: OCT 11 Ravens at Falcons EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon261011131

Players out for the season and on IR: Several notable contributors remain sidelined long-term or for the rest of the 2026 campaign:

QBS: Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley and Malik Willis.

Running backs: De’Von Achane, TreVeyon Henderson, Tyjae Spears, RJ Harvey and Jawhar Jordan.

Wide receivers: Wan’Dale Robinson, Alec Pierce, Romeo Doubs, Jaylin Noel and Jayden Higgins.

Tight ends: Erick All, Durham Smythe and Terrance Ferguson.

Fullbacks: Ben VanSumeren (placed on IR by KC this week with a knee sprain).

What to Watch Before Week 12 Kickoff

Wednesday night’s Packers-Rams clash kicks off Week 12 with Micah Parsons set to debut and Josh Jacobs carrying a questionable tag. On Thanksgiving Day, final reports from practices will reveal whether Dalton Kincaid, Kenneth Walker III, Quinyon Mitchell, and Jake Ferguson can take the field. With a festive Sunday slate, Justin Herbert’s progress through the concussion protocol and Marvin Harrison Jr.’s hamstring recovery are critical checkpoints.

Final practice reports Wednesday and Thursday morning will settle the Thanksgiving slate. Fans need to monitor Kincaid, Walker, and Herbert’s status updates before locking in their lineups ahead of the kickoffs.