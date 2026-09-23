NFL Injury Report Week 3: Dart Likely Out for Extended Period, Daniels Faces Uncertain Future & More

Week 3 is already bringing the NFL’s injury problem into focus. While Patrick Mahomes’ long-awaited return has given fans a reason to celebrate, the first two weeks have come with a much different storyline. ESPN’s Sam Block just put it into perspective.

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Thursday night now brings the Atlanta Falcons to Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers. But before Week 3 gets underway, the growing injury list is impossible to ignore.

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On Monday, during the Los Angeles Rams’ game against the New York Giants, Jaxson Dart suffered an injury. He was not the only player affected, as Malik Nabers, Brian Burns, and Andrew Thomas also joined the injury list. Then came Block’s X post.

“Jaxson Dart is out for a while. Jayden Daniels is out for a while. Micah Parsons is out for a while,” his X post read. “Myles Garrett is out for a while. Alec Pierce is out for a while. A.J. Brown is out for a while. AJ Terrell is out for a while. Caleb Williams is out. It’s not even Week 3 yet.”

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As Week 3 gets underway, let’s take a look at the status of some of the key injured players.

Jaxson Dart and Jayden Daniels could miss significant time

After the Los Angeles Rams-New York Giants game, there was plenty of discussion surrounding Jaxson Dart’s left knee injury. The Giants quarterback did not show any obvious signs that pointed to the severity of the problem. In fact, he remained on the sidelines after leaving the field and receiving medical attention.

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Later, Giants head coach John Harbaugh said the team had not reached a final conclusion because evaluations were still ongoing. However, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter’s post on X provided a major update on Dart’s situation.

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“Breaking: Further testing today revealed Giants QB Jaxson Dart’s knee injury is worse than initially thought, and the team and Dart now are facing the possibility of season-ending knee surgery, sources tell ESPN,” Schefter wrote on X. “Of all the QB injuries suffered in Week 2, Dart’s is turning out to easily be the most significant.”

Fox Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano also posted on the matter.

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“If Jaxson Dart is done, the Giants’ season is over,” they wrote.

Vacchiano further explained why Jameis Winston’s presence as the backup quarterback may not be enough for the New York Giants to navigate an entire season.

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Imago September 21, 2026, Inglewood, California, USA: 6 Jaxson Dart, QB of the New York Giants during warmups before a regular-season NFL, American Football Herren, USA game against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday September 21, 2026 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. JAVIER ROJAS/PI Inglewood USA – ZUMAp124 20260921_zaa_p124_101 Copyright: xJavierxRojasx

That helps put the significance of Dart’s injury into perspective. However, Jayden Daniels’ situation may not be as serious.

The Washington Commanders quarterback suffered an injury during the game against the Dallas Cowboys. Daniels stumbled while trying to avoid pressure near the opponent’s goal line and braced himself with his left arm.

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He was later taken to the locker room on a cart, with Marcus Mariota taking over for the remainder of the contest. Thankfully, no fracture was revealed in the X-ray.

As for his injury status, Ian Rapoport and Pat McAfee reported that Daniels is expected to miss at least two to three weeks. Until he returns, Mariota is expected to start.

There are still several other notable injuries to monitor as Week 3 gets underway.

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Other quarterbacks dealing with injuries

Tyson Bagent: He has entered the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Bagent stepped in for Caleb Williams late in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings after Williams left with a hamstring strain. He completed 5 of 9 passes for 54 yards but likely suffered the concussion on the game-ending sack by Dallas Turner.

According to reports, Bagent must clear all five stages of the league’s mandatory concussion protocol before he can return to contact. With Williams also dealing with a hamstring injury, third-string quarterback Case Keenum could start for the Chicago Bears in Week 3 against the Philadelphia Eagles if neither player is cleared in time.

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Caleb Williams: He is dealing with a right hamstring strain.

Williams suffered the injury after pulling up without contact while scrambling near the goal line late in the fourth quarter of the Chicago Bears’ Week 2 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He was visibly in pain and had to be carted to the locker room.

Imago September 20, 2026: Chicago Bears Caleb Williams 18 is chased by Minnesota Vikings Dallas Turner 15 during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game in Chicago, IL. /CSM Chicago United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260920_zma_c04_109 Copyright: xMikexWulfx

An MRI later revealed that the strain was far less severe than initially feared, with no knee or major tendon damage. Head coach Ben Johnson said the Madden NFLF 27 cover star is unlikely to practice during the week, leaving his status uncertain for the Chicago Bears’ Week 3 Monday Night Football meeting with the Philadelphia Eagles.

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Running backs dealing with injuries

Saquon Barkley: He suffered a cervical neck/arm stinger.

The Philadelphia Eagles running back took a hard hit on the team’s opening offensive play during Week 2 against the Tennessee Titans. Although he briefly returned on a limited basis in the second half, he played only 16% of the offensive snaps and finished with 20 total yards.

Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – JANUARY 11: Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley 26 runs the ball during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Wild Card game between the San Fransisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles on January 11th, 2026 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 11 NFC Wildcard 49ers at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260111075

Medical imaging and an MRI were later conducted as a precaution to rule out any structural issues. With the Philadelphia Eagles playing on Monday Night Football in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears, the additional rest could help Barkley return. However, backup Tank Bigsby remains ready for an increased workload if Barkley is limited.

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R.J. Harvey: He is dealing with a hamstring strain.

The Denver Broncos running back aggravated his hamstring during Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs after recording three carries for 18 yards. He managed limited practice work ahead of Week 2 but was officially ruled inactive shortly before Denver’s home opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Now, with starter J.K. Dobbins also sustaining a hamstring strain during Week 2, Harvey’s participation in midweek practices will be important in determining whether he can suit up in Week 3. If both Harvey and Dobbins are sidelined or limited, rookie Jonah Coleman and Tyler Badie are expected to share the workload.

Jadarian Price: He is dealing with a shoulder injury.

The Seattle Seahawks running back left during the team’s Week 2 victory over the Arizona Cardinals after rushing for 52 yards on 13 carries. Although the injury was initially announced as a chest issue during the game, X-rays came back negative. Head coach Mike Macdonald later clarified that Price was actually dealing with a shoulder problem and confirmed that the joint remained intact.

Imago October 11, 2025: Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price 24 runs with the ball during NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the North Carolina State Wolfpack and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. /CSM South Bend United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251011_zma_c04_126 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Further testing showed that he avoided any major structural damage or serious setback. Price is expected to participate in midweek practice, putting him on track to be available for Week 3.

Wide receivers dealing with injuries

Puka Nacua: He is dealing with a hip/groin injury.

Nacua appeared on the injury report late in the week after experiencing groin soreness following practice. Head coach Sean McVay explained that the wide receiver did not feel capable of reaching full speed, which led to him sitting out practice and being ruled inactive for the Los Angeles Rams’ Week 2 Monday Night Football win over the New York Giants.

Imago INGLEWOOD, CA – JANUARY 04: Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua 12 makes a catch during the Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Rams NFL, American Football Herren, USA game on January 04, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 04 Cardinals at Rams EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon20260103017

McVay said after Monday night’s game that Nacua’s status remained day-to-day heading into Week 3 against the Denver Broncos. However, subsequent updates indicated that he had returned to healthy status.

Nico Collins: He is dealing with a Grade 1 hamstring strain.

The Houston Texans wide receiver suffered the injury during practice before Week 2. He was held out of practice and subsequently ruled out for the team’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Reports indicate that Collins has a mild Grade 1 strain, but the Houston Texans are exercising caution because of his history with hamstring issues. Head coach DeMeco Ryans said Collins is being evaluated day-to-day as he continues his recovery, making him unlikely to suit up against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3.

Alec Pierce: He is dealing with an aggravated left heel injury.

The Indianapolis Colts wide receiver pulled up while making a route cut during the first quarter of the team’s Week 2 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Pierce was unable to put weight on his left leg, went into the medical tent, and was later carted to the locker room. The injury affected the same heel he had surgically repaired during the offseason.

Imago January 4, 2026, Houston, Texas, U.S: Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce 14 catches a pass while out of bounds during the third quarter of the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX on January 4, 2026. Houston won, 38-30. Houston U.S – ZUMAw137 20260104_aap_w137_055 Copyright: xErikxWilliamsx

Pierce is expected to miss several weeks and could be headed to injured reserve. Although initial X-rays were negative for structural fractures, he plans to rehab the injury rather than undergo another surgery for now. The wide receiver is expected to miss a significant stretch, although the Indianapolis Colts hope he can return around mid-season if his recovery progresses smoothly.

Tight ends dealing with injuries

Dallas Goedert: He is dealing with a sprained MCL in his knee.

The Philadelphia Eagles tight end injured his knee during the second quarter of the team’s Week 2 victory over the Tennessee Titans while engaged in a block. He left the contest early after recording one catch for four yards. An MRI on Monday confirmed the MCL sprain.

Imago MINNEAPOLIS, MN – OCTOBER 19: Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert 88 looks on after the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles on October 19th, 2025, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire NFL: OCT 19 Eagles at Vikings EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251019187

The injury is not expected to end Goedert’s season, but he will miss a few weeks during his recovery. To add depth at the position, the Philadelphia Eagles signed veteran tight end Zach Ertz to their practice squad alongside Johnny Mundt.

Brock Bowers: He is recovering from a knee injury after undergoing a meniscus trim.

Bowers suffered the knee injury during training camp, and the problem eventually required a minor surgical procedure. He underwent a successful meniscus trim in early September, forcing him to miss the Las Vegas Raiders’ first two games of the season.

The tight end has now regained most of his fitness. He returned to practice on a limited basis late last week and has been taking full practice reps ahead of Week 3. Reports indicate that Bowers is on track to make his 2026 season debut against the New Orleans Saints.

Defensive players dealing with injuries

Myles Garrett: After choosing to undergo arthroscopic surgery, Garrett has been on injured reserve.

The defensive end did appear for a limited time during the season opener, but that’s been about it. There is presently no timeline for his return. So far, he’s yet to register any numbers on the board for his new franchise.

Will Johnson: The cornerback is not expected to play Week 3 against the San Francisco 49ers.

During the final quarter of their Week 2 loss, Johnson suffered a severe neck injury. For now, the bigger concern around him is whether he’ll return this season. Head coach Mike LaFleur has already spoken about how this remains a concern for the team.

A.J. Terrell: Not expected to feature during Week 3 after he was placed on injured reserve this week.

Though a game against the Green Bay Packers is almost here, Terrell is not expected to be in the lineup for a while. He’s expected to miss around four games for now after a groin injury was revealed on Tuesday.

Brian Burns: Is questionable to feature for Week 3, adding to more trouble after the Jaxson Dart injury.

Against the Rams, the defensive end left with an injury. The franchise is currently evaluating his status and waiting to take a call on his participation in the coming week.

However, this is only a short list. The actual injury report is much longer, and the number of players currently on injured reserve is also significant. That group includes De’Zhaun Stribling, A.J. Brown, and several others.

There are also players such as Ricky Pearsall and Jayden Higgins who are already ruled out for the season. With Week 3 now here, teams will have to keep a close eye on their injury situations as they prepare for another demanding week of NFL action.