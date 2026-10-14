NFL Injury Update: Lamar Jackson Likely to Return, Fresh Update Over Caleb Williams & Baker Mayfield and More

The NFL’s Week 6 injury picture is starting to take shape, with many teams hoping to welcome back their injured players while others prepare for another week without their stars. Lamar Jackson‘s potential return is encouraging news for the Baltimore Ravens, but there is still uncertainty regarding others.

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Baltimore Ravens

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, “Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has a realistic chance to return for Sunday’s game at Cleveland, per league source.”

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ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Jackson can return against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Ravens HC Jesse Minter also offered a positive update, saying Jackson was definitely doing better.

However, his participation in practice is an important factor before the team makes a final decision. Jackson’s return would provide a boost to the Ravens’ offense. Before his absence, the QB had completed 70.8% of his passes for 967 yards, six TDs, and one INT.

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Jackson suffered an ankle injury in Week 4. In the meantime, Tyler Huntley led the Ravens to a Week 5 victory over Atlanta, but Jackson’s dual-threat ability is a major part of their offensive plans.

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Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears also have reason for optimism regarding their starting quarterback. Caleb Williams was sidelined with a Grade 2 hamstring strain suffered in Week 2, but reports show that he is targeting his return in Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons.

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NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that “all signs point” towards Williams playing. HC Ben Johnson had previously suggested that the QB would be close to returning, while Williams completed an encouraging workout before Chicago’s Week 5 game.

His comeback would be timely after the Bears struggled offensively in a 31-7 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Still, his availability will depend on how he progresses through practice this week.

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Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield faces a more uncertain situation.

“Fully expect Baker Mayfield to test his ability to grip and throw the football today. Whether he can do that effectively is to be determined. Jalon Daniels is expected to start vs. the Steelers unless Mayfield recovers more quickly than expected. Next game is at Carolina following the Steelers Sunday,” reported Rick Stroud on X.

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Mayfield dislocated his right thumb during the team’s Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings and was given a recovery timeline of three to six weeks. According to reports, Mayfield might participate in some practice activities this week, but he is unlikely to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels is expected to stay under center if Mayfield cannot return, affecting Tampa Bay’s passing attack.

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More updates around the League

Some other developments also deserve attention as Week 6 arrives. Michael Penix Jr. suffered a rib injury during the overtime loss to Baltimore. The team is hopeful he can play against the Chicago Bears, as HC Kevin Stefanski confirmed that Penix has returned to practice and took first-team reps.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley missed Week 5 with a hamstring injury. If he can return to practice this week, Barkley has a chance to return for Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers.

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New England Patriots RB TreVeyon Henderson injured his ankle in Week 5 and did not return. However, his availability for the upcoming game remains a concern as he is expected to miss multiple weeks.