NFL Insider Adam Schefter Was an Early Investor in Betting Company Nearing $2.15B Sale

If you thought the brand-new, multi-year extension ESPN’s Adam Schefter got this offseason was the only money coming his way, the latest reports surrounding the senior NFL insider tell a different story. Schefter invested in a sports betting company, Underdog, in 2021, and now he’s on track to make a massive return.

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“ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter is one of several high-profile names to cash in from an early investment in Underdog,” reported Griffin Senyek of Front Office Sports. “The fantasy sports and prediction market operator has been sold to U.K.-headquartered online trading firm IG Group for up to $2.15 billion in total consideration.

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“That total comes from $1.1 billion IG Group is paying upfront, a $200 million earnout payable to Underdog shareholders, and up to $850 million that could go to ‘eligible Underdog employees’ depending on the company’s future performance.”

Mark Cuban, Kevin Durant, and Jared Goff were also part of the squad alongside Adam Schefter, which raised $10 million in 2021 to buy into Underdog, Per FOS. The report also confirmed that Schefter hasn’t made any more investments in Underdog since then, but the return that he might receive from the sale will be quite significant.

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Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Pro Bowl-NFC vs AFC Jan 28, 2018 Orlando, FL, USA ESPN reporter Adam Schefter smiles before the game between the AFC and the NFCin the 2018 NFL Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium. The AFC defeated the NFC 24-23. Steve Jacobson/Image of Orlando Flordia United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xImagexofxSportx StevexJacobsonx iosphotos146056

“In July 2022, Underdog was valued at $485 million, after raising $35 million in Series B funding,” Senyek adds. “While specific details of Schefter’s contribution are unknown, based on the 2022 valuation and the sale number, it is likely that his investment at least tripled.”

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Underdog, meanwhile, has undergone a rapid shift in just a few months. It laid off a big chunk of its employees to focus on prediction markers. To that effect, the company acquired Aristotle Exchange DCM and Aristotle Exchange DCO to bring all aspects of its business under a single infrastructure. And now, the IG group is betting on Underdog’s betting markets to give them a huge turnaround.

“The acquisition of Underdog established IG as a leader in U.S. prediction markets,” said Breon Corcoran, CEO of IG Group, in a press release, “one of the most significant opportunities across trading and entertainment, and accelerates our growth in the world’s largest and fastest-growing retail trading market.”

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Underdog will continue to operate independently, but for CEO Jeremy Levine, this sets the stage for “an incredible leap” for his company, which already holds the 3rd-best footprint in the U.S. betting market. As for Adam Schefter and the rest of the investors, that just means bigger and better returns in the future.