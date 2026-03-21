NFL Insider Explains Roadblocks Preventing Deals for Stefon Diggs, Deebo Samuel

Essentials Inside The Story Big-name veterans like Stefon Diggs and Deebo Samuel are still waiting in free agency

Teams are interested, even intrigued, yet hesitation around one thing is keeping deals just out of reach

Potential fits are emerging for these players

As free agency slows down, most top players have already found teams, but stars such as Stefon Diggs and Deebo Samuel are still waiting. Both players gave good performances last season, but they are now facing unexpected hurdles for one major reason. An NFL insider explains what is holding these players back.

“The thing is, at this stage in free agency, you’re getting to that point where unless you’re willing to sign a one-year, $5 million-type deal, there’s just not a lot of offers out there.” NFL Insider Tom Pelissero and Rich Eisen discussed on The Rich Eisen Show. “That’s what it may take. Diggs may well get more than that, but you can go right down the list. You’ve got the likes of Deebo Samuel still out there, Keenan Allen, DeAndre Hopkins, edge rushers like Von Miller, Cam Jordan, Jadeveon Clowney, like all those guys. But if you’re not a first- or second-wave player, and your expectation is to get money, you may have to wait a little bit.”

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Pelissero made it pretty clear that the main reason veteran players are still unsigned in free agency comes down to money. They are waiting for the right deal to come along.

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Now, take 32-year-old Stefon Diggs, for example. Diggs delivered with 85 catches for over 1,000 yards, a really strong season with the Patriots, even helping them reach the Super Bowl, where they fell short against the Seattle Seahawks. Before entering free agency, Diggs was in the middle of a three-year, $63.5 million deal with New England. But despite his solid production, the Patriots decided to release him in March, freeing up $16.8 million in cap space.

Another reason behind his exit is reportedly linked to off-field issues involving rapper Cardi B and other legal matters that forced the Patriots to reconsider the receiver’s long-term future. Now, Diggs’ projected market value sits around a two-year, $27.6 million deal, according to Spotrac.

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That is where things get interesting with the Los Angeles Rams. As the second week of free agency winds down, he is still available, and Los Angeles is still looking for a dependable third receiving option for quarterback Matthew Stafford. He is not perfect, but there is a feeling he could fit well into what they are building.

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Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated brought up Diggs while answering a fan question about the Rams’ search for another wide receiver for 2026.

“I do think that at some point, you’re looking at bringing a third receiver in,” Breer said. “Maybe that’s a veteran like a Stefon Diggs who could fit what you’re trying to do and fit what you’ve looked for. I don’t know that he’s quite as good a blocker as they’ve generally looked for at that position, but he could be somebody who you could bring in as a situational type of player.”

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And it is not just Diggs. Deebo Samuel has also been linked to a potential move, depending on how contract talks work out for both sides.

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Which team can be a perfect fit for Deebo Samuel?

Deebo Samuel is dealing with a similar situation as he waits for the right offer to come along. The Carolina Panthers have been linked to him multiple times, and honestly, the fit makes sense based on what the team needs.

The Panthers boast a young WR core led by Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker, with Xavier Legette, Jimmy Horn Jr., and Brycen Tremayne still developing. David Moore returns but offers limited impact. Samuel can provide depth.

“The Panthers’ young receiving corps could use a veteran presence.” USA Today’s Tyler Dragon said, “Samuel doesn’t rack up yards after the catch like he once did, but he’s still capable of making timely plays, and his experience will help a young Panthers squad.”

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Samuel ended the 2025 season while playing for the Washington Commanders after he was traded to the team last offseason, finishing with 72 receptions for 727 yards and five receiving touchdowns, as well as a rushing touchdown.

That point is fair, but money plays a huge role, as highlighted by Pelissero. The Panthers have already spent heavily in free agency with only $5.06 million in salary-cap space available. They made big moves for Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd, including the addition of Rasheed Walker, which caught a lot of people off guard.

At some point, though, the spending has limits. There is only so much Panthers GM Dan Morgan can do to keep adding players. The projected value of Samuel is about $15.8 million per year, according to Spotrac, though that number could drop. If his price falls enough and Morgan can work out a short-term, incentive-based deal, there is a chance it could happen.

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Otherwise, it is tough to see the Panthers making it work. They have been creative with their cap so far, but there are still limits, and Samuel may simply be out of their budget.