NFL Insider Gives Telling Update on Stefon Diggs’ Future That Does Not Bode Well for 49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk

Brandon Aiyuk has been constantly throwing shade at the San Francisco 49ers for the past few months while expressing his wish to join the Washington Commanders. But even the latter now seems to be a far-fetched possibility due to his social media antics, when Aiyuk had a back-and-forth with Commanders QB Jayden Daniels. According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, Aiyuk’s actions may have unknowingly opened doors for Stefon Diggs in the league.

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“There are some interesting things about this guy,” said Schefter on his podcast. “He’s coming off an ACL, a torn ACL last year. And even last year, when he was coming off the ACL, which people say they’re better in the second year, he was 12th in receptions with 85. He was 16th in yards with 1013. He only played 54% of the Patriots’ offensive snaps and was still 12th in the league in receptions with 85. Above the stats, he was not limited this offseason. He was able to work out. So that worked out this offseason. He’s been training all offseason. Didn’t need the rehab.

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“You would think that you would get a better version of Stefon Diggs this offseason. And so to me, I think it’ll be interesting. By the way, we talked about Washington and Brandon Aiyuk, and most people thought Aiyuk would go there. And it may turn out to be that Brandon Aiyuk’s social media posts created an opening for Stefon Diggs, who played at Maryland, to go back to that area. Take the spot that Brandon Aiyuk might have had and now fill in.”

Stefon Diggs is currently a free agent following his release from the New England Patriots earlier this year in March. In 17 regular-season games in 2025, Diggs racked up 1,013 receiving yards on 85 receptions.

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However, due to his salary cap, which would have reached $26.5 million for the 2026 season, the Patriots released him and saved $16.8 million in cap space, simultaneously avoiding triggering an additional $6 million. While New England filled his spot by trading for A.J. Brown and signing Romeo Doubs, the release left the 32-year-old without a team.

As things stand, many teams, including the Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens, are potential landing spots for him. But according to Schefter, the chances of Diggs joining the Commanders have increased due to Brandon Aiyuk’s recent actions.

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Over the last few weeks, Aiyuk has insulted Washington’s QB Jayden Daniels and even called the 49ers “stupid” and “dumb.” Schefter believes the 28-year-old WR has scared off the Commanders, potentially clearing the way for Stefon Diggs to join the team instead.

Adam Schefter links Stefon Diggs with the four-time Super Bowl champs

“Like again, the production was there last year coming off an ACL injury. You’d have to think the production will be there this year. And I think there are certain fits that would make sense for Stefon Diggs with veteran quarterbacks like in Kansas City. That would be logical, but I think he’ll find work, and I think somebody will bring him in, and it wouldn’t surprise me if he has a new team relatively early in camp,” said Adam Schefter, linking him to the Kansas City Chiefs.

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Why Chiefs? For starters, the four-time Super Bowl champs are dealing with a lack of talent in the wide receiver room. Marquise “Hollywood” Brown left for free agency this offseason, whereas Rashee Rice has off-field legal concerns. Just last month, Rice was released from the Dallas County Jail after completing his 30-day sentence for a probation violation.

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If his availability is limited, it forces unproven talent into primary roles. That is where Stefon Diggs comes into the picture. The Chiefs are coming off an underwhelming 2025 season where they missed the playoff games for the first time since 2014. Signing Diggs and pairing the veteran with Patrick Mahomes can turn out to be a game-changer for them.