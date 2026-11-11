NFL Insider Pours Cold Water on Tony Romo’s Potential Next TV Deal This Season After His Appearance on CBS’ Rival Network

After months of being in the spotlight because of the aftermath of being arrested for DUI on July 23, Tony Romo finally sparked rumors of a possible return to television. Just over a month after losing his job in the CBS NFL booth, Romo found a new opportunity in the NFL circuit this week. But does that mean a TV return is on the cards this season? Not necessarily.

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On Monday night, Romo appeared on a video call on Pat McAfee’s alternative Monday Night Football broadcast on ESPN2. The Minnesota Vikings were playing the Buffalo Bills that night. His appearance during the second quarter of the game caught viewers’ attention and raised questions about whether this was the first step towards a TV comeback.

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Consequently, a sports executive contacted Puck’s John Ourand and suggested that Netflix could bring Romo in for its Christmas Day NFL coverage. Netflix will broadcast two games on Dec. 25. The Green Bay Packers will face the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, followed by the Buffalo Bills taking on the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

“It seems like a low-risk, high-reward move,” the exec told Ourand. “Plus, everyone loves a comeback story.”

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However, Ourand was not at all convinced that Romo will make his return through Netflix.

“A nice idea, but still the stuff of letters to Santa. I can say with a good degree of certainty that a Netflix linkup is unlikely to happen for Romo, at least not this season,” wrote Ourand.

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Ourand also mentioned that Romo’s appearance on Pat McAfee’s show was planned to help him return to television in a comfortable setting. It gave Romo a chance to show that he can still analyze quarterbacks well, without the unusual sounds he sometimes makes during broadcasts.

“This was a safe way to remind people that he’s still out there,” an executive told Ourand.

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For now, his return remains a big question mark.

Tony Romo and CBS Sports ended their working relationship after his July 2026 arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. CBS initially placed him on leave and later announced in October that both sides had agreed to part ways. Romo had worked as the network’s lead NFL commentator alongside Jim Nantz since 2017.

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Romo was arrested on July 23 after police stopped his vehicle on Interstate 43 in Wisconsin. On Sep. 1, he pleaded no contest to the charge of operating while intoxicated (OWI). This means he did not fight the charge in court but also did not formally admit guilt. He also issued a public apology and took responsibility for his actions.

As part of the court’s decision, Romo lost his driving privileges for six months and was ordered to complete an alcohol assessment program. He was also fined $834. Additionally, an ignition interlock device, which checks a driver’s breath for alcohol before allowing a vehicle to start, must be installed in any vehicle he owns or operates. It must remain in place for at least one year after he gets his driving licence back.

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So, for now, his return remains uncertain. But can Tony Romo join other broadcasting outlets?

Is Tony Romo’s Contract With CBS Sports Settled?

According to ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio, Tony Romo wanted to return to CBS, but the network did not want to continue working with him. So, both sides had to negotiate how much money Romo would receive to end his contract early. He still had four years and $72 million left on his deal with CBS.

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Andrew Marchand of The Athletic reported that “CBS preferred to eat a good portion of the remaining money” rather than fight with Romo over the payment. In simple terms, CBS was willing to pay him a large part of the money he was still owed instead of getting involved in a legal dispute. Marchand also said the “exact figure” was “unknown.”

Florio believes Romo may receive between half and two-thirds of the $72 million remaining on his contract. That would amount to around $36 million to $48 million. However, this is only Florio’s estimate, and neither CBS nor Romo has confirmed the actual settlement amount.

Romo is expected to receive a large part of the $72 million he was still owed by CBS, but he will not get the full amount. Since he is no longer with the network, he can explore other opportunities, including joining different podcasts or TV shows.

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Now, it will be interesting to see where he goes next and whether the recent speculation about his return to television comes true.