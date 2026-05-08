NFL Insider Reveals Patriots’ Stance on Firing Mike Vrabel Amid Dianna Russini Controversy

Mike Vrabel was close to becoming the fifth head coach to win a Super Bowl in their first season with a team, but his New England Patriots fell short against the Seattle Seahawks. As Vrabel began planning for his second season with the Pats, he found himself entangled in controversy due to an alleged affair with NFL reporter Dianna Russini. While she faced repercussions for the situation, an NFL Insider has confirmed if the Patriots would consider firing Vrabel.

“It’s definitely not in their plans to move on from Mike Vrabel,” said Albert Breer on 98.5 The Sports Hub. “It’s been a month now, since the photos came out. And almost everything has been done in an effort to protect his employment. To protect his team’s image. I think if it just keeps going the way that it’s going right now, which is drips and drafts… that kind of continues to fill in the blanks of what we sort of already know, then I think the Patriots just ride it out now.”

On 7th April 2026, Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini’s steady lives turned upside down. Page Six published several photos of Russini and Vrabel together at the Ambiente Sedona resort in Arizona.

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Imago Credits: via @nypost on X

While many deemed it an affair, Vrabel and Russini denied such allegations. Despite that, the consequences followed with intense scrutiny. To that end, Russini’s employer, The Athletic, launched an internal investigation. However, to avoid a potential public inquiry and increased media backlash, the 43-year-old resigned from her post.

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Meanwhile, unlike Dianna Russini, the Patriots decided to show support for their HC. The NFL decided not to investigate the 50-year-old because it classified the controversy as a personal matter rather than a professional or league-level violation. Star QB Drake Maye has shown a supportive stance towards his coach.

“No, I don’t,” said Maye on Thursday. “I mean, he’s our head coach. I think he’s done a great job of talking to us and talking us through it. I’m just looking forward to getting back to work and getting ready.”

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In the Patriots’ camp, everyone has seemingly been looking forward to getting back to work and preparing for the 2026 season. For which, even insider Albert Breer believes the Patriots will ride out the controversy. However, an NFL analyst contradicts that with a different opinion.

NFL analyst sends a warning to the Patriots amid Mike Vrabel & Dianna Russini controversy

Despite Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini brushing off the allegations against them, there have been developments around the controversy. Shortly after Russini’s resignation, Page Six released another set of pictures of the NFL duo, reportedly from a bar in New York in 2020. And most recently, TMZ Sports published a video of Vrabel and Russini at a boat rental dock in Putnam County, Tennessee.

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With new information repeatedly surfacing, NFL analyst Jemele Hill suggests that the New England Patriots have been digging their own graves.

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“The Patriots are fooling themselves if they think this story is just going to go away,” Hill wrote on X. “Now that it’s crossed over into tabloid territory, they’re not only going to be digging through the crates, but following his every move from here on out.”

In Robert Kraft’s eyes, he holds Mike Vrabel’s coaching ability in high regard. Vrabel ended a five-season drought to win the AFC East title in his debut season. This could be one reason why the Patriots’ owner stands by Vrabel amid the controversy.

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“Think what our record was last year, and it’s reversed this year. He has grown and matured in a way,” said Kraft in January. “He always had that hard side to him, which made him such a great player. But he’s been amazing with the culture in the locker room, how he has been able to connect. It’s the hardest thing with a team to get everyone to put team first and their own personal records in the background. He’s done that, and they really feel connected to him.”

It will be interesting to see how the development surrounding the controversy unfolds in the coming weeks. Will the Patriots keep backing Vrabel amidst the continuous resurfacing images and videos around the Dianna Russini controversy? Only time will tell.