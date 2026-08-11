NFL Insider Sends Stark Warning to Rams’ Puka Nacua & Packers’ Josh Jacobs Over ‘Potential Discipline’ from League

Even before the training camps are wrapped up around the league, multiple teams stand to lose many of their stars for some regular-season games if the league drops a verdict on their actions. As senior NFL insider Adam Schefter outlines it, the biggest hit could land on the Los Angeles Rams’ wide receiver Puka Nacua and Green Bay Packers’ running back Josh Jacobs.

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“Right now, there are some things going on behind closed doors that we don’t have full access to that are going to have a significant impact on this season depending on how these conversations go,” Adam Schefter said on his podcast. “And what I’m talking about is the potential discipline for a handful of players that we believe will be handed down, whatever it is, by the start of the regular season.”

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Schefter’s list started with Atlanta Falcons’ edge rusher James Pearce, who could surely face a suspension stemming from domestic violence allegations he faced this February. Schefter then turned the lens on Nacua and Jacobs.

Imago INGLEWOOD, CA – JANUARY 04: Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua 12 warms up prior to an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on January 4, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Photo by Greg Fiore/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 04 Cardinals at Rams EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2601400168

“And it’s not just James Pierce,” Schefter noted. “Cases that I believe are now being reviewed include that of the Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, who could potentially face discipline for some of the offseason headlines that accompanied him and some of those incidents last year with another woman. What did and didn’t occur, we’ll leave that to the NFL to figure out. But it’s possible that when the Niners and Rams play in Australia, it’s within the realm of options that Puka doesn’t play in that game.

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“It’s also possible the Green Bay Packers are going to lose Josh Jacobs. That also still is under review and still a pending situation with the NFL.”

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Puka Nacua’s troubles stem from the civil lawsuit over his alleged antisemitic comment and the biting incident from New Year’s Eve. Nacua’s attorney had pushed back on the allegations, and also noted that Nacua entered rehab for a short while. Now, the league’s investigation runs its own course separate from the legal proceedings, and Nacua could lose more than just the international season opener against the San Francisco 49ers.

Imago December 7, 2025: Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs 8 catches the ball against Chicago Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards 53 in Green Bay, WI. Packers defeated Bears, 28-21. /Cal Media. Green Bay United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251207_zma_c04_284 Copyright: xKirstenxSchmittx

Josh Jacobs, meanwhile, had been arrested for domestic violence allegations earlier this offseason. While he was released from custody shortly afterwards, the NFL could still find him in violation of the personal conduct policy. For domestic abuse allegations, the league can suspend a player for a minimum of six games without pay.

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With Puka Nacua catching dimes from reigning MVP Matthew Stafford, the Rams are a clear Super Bowl contender this season due to their offseason retooling. Without Josh Jacobs, the Packers’ run game will take a major hit. And the length of their suspensions could very well determine the outcome of their teams’ seasons if they don’t adjust on the fly.

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Adam Schefter, on his podcast, also noted the cases of Rams OT Alaric Jackson, free agent wide receiver Tyreek Hill, Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathan Cooper, and many others are being investigated by the league. For them, as well as Pearce, Nacua, and Jacobs, the league’s jury is still out. Once the verdict’s in, we’ll know just how severely these teams would get impacted.