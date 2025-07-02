NFL Investigation Looms on Jim Harbaugh as Michigan Football Scandal Follows Him to Chargers: Insider

“The NFL can do whatever it wants … and will do whatever it wants.” That’s exactly how analyst Mike Florio put it. And it has sent shivers down the Chargers fans’ spines. Who’s he talking about? Jim Harbaugh. Not for what he’s doing now with the Chargers, but for what might’ve reportedly gone down back at Michigan.

The Chargers are all in on 2025. Harbaugh’s running the show. But now? His past is creeping back in. Remember that big privacy breach from his Michigan days? Well, let’s just say, he’s not out of the dark just yet. And the NFL’s watching. They’ve got a clock ticking. And when the league wants to move fast, it will. For those who don’t remember, it’s tied to Matt Weiss, a former Michigan assistant.

As per reports, Weiss is accused of hacking into over 3,000 athletic accounts back in 2022. He allegedly used school resources and kept coaching during the College Football Playoff… even after people raised red flags. And now the twist is: Jim Harbaugh just got added to the lawsuit, too. The HC has been added to the mix as a defendant. But would the NFL go as far as sanctioning Harbaugh? Florio thinks so.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

“All that’s left is the contract signed by the coach, and all those contracts contain a clause that allows the NFL to be the judge, jury and executioner.” In other words? No matter where the scandal took place (college in this case), the NFL has full authority over it. An even simpler translation? Jim might be screwed.

It’s fair to assume that the NFL wouldn’t go that far. It would make sense not to go that far. But history? It tells us otherwise. Remember Jim Tressel? He got hit with NFL discipline for the alleged Ohio State tattoo scandal. He got reprimanded, actually. Before his team even threw a down.

Same with Terrelle Pryor. He was part of the mess at OSU, too. And the NFL still made him serve a suspension once he turned pro. So, yes, they’ve done it before. And they can very well do it again. But why does the NFL have authority over College football? If that’s what you’re wondering. Florio gave a very simple answer. “The NFL is very sensitive with its relationship with college football…..especially when it comes to non-UN employees, who don’t have that union protection,” he said. So basically, and this goes for every coach in the country: college drama doesn’t stay buried anymore. There’s always going to be a second look.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So, where exactly does Jim Harbaugh stand in this case, and what exactly is going on?

Jim Harbaugh responded to the allegations

Let’s just say, this is not a very good look for Jim, for real this time. Basically, a federal class-action lawsuit just named Harbaugh and Michigan’s AD as defendants. Why? It claims they knew Matt Weiss was snooping through private info and still let him coach in a College Football Playoff game. As per the reports, Weiss was allegedly caught digging through sensitive athlete files on December 21, 2022, and he wasn’t fired.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Nevertheless, Weiss is now facing 24 criminal charges. Yes, 24. 14 for unauthorised access and 10 for aggravated identity theft. The details? They’re disturbing. Prosecutors say he hacked into personal emails, social media accounts, and cloud storage tied to more than 3,300 people across 100+ colleges. When Harbaugh discovered this news, he told the reporters in Palm Beach that he was “shocked, completely shocked, disturbed” when he first heard about the allegations. But the lawsuit? It paints a different picture.

It claims Michigan’s leadership looked the other way and prioritised playoff glory over protecting their own athletes. And if that’s proven, Jim, or let’s say, Chargers are screwed. This legal spotlight will only get hotter for Jim. If the NFL thinks Harbaugh’s past inaction—or even just being connected to it—hurts the league’s image, they won’t sit still. Let’s hope he’s got some decent lawyers under his belt!