NFL ‘Irritated’ by NBC Paying $500M More for NBA as Roger Goodell May Renegotiate Sunday Night Football Deal

The National Football League is the biggest sports league in the entire country. The NBA and MLB have both rivaled them at one point or another, but there’s really no chance for anyone to catch the NFL. That’s why, when NBC inked an 11-year deal worth about $2.5 billion annually with the NBA, about $500 million per year more than the NFL, Roger Goodell was not very happy.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Executives at the NFL are irritated. That deal irritated them,” John Ourand said on Andrew Marchand’s podcast. “The idea that NBC is paying more for Sunday Night Basketball than for Sunday Night Football. These are people and personalities, and it makes the executives at the NFL crazy that that happens. So could they come in and just start to turn the screw because of that NBA deal?”

ADVERTISEMENT

NBC is currently paying the NFL around $2 billion per year for its exclusive rights to Sunday Night Football, a handful of playoff games and the Super Bowl once every four years. The deal was signed in 2021, but the 11-year extension came into effect just a couple of years ago in 2023.

The NFL’s media rights deal with NBC and other stations is set to expire in 2033, but there is an option for the NFL to get out in 2029, which they will take. With the NBA receiving more money per year, the NFL will leap at the first opportunity they can get to renegotiate and get more money from NBC and the other networks with broadcasting rights.

ADVERTISEMENT

NBA vs NFL Viewership

Imago Trump Announces DC Will Host the 2027 NFL Draft Roger Goodell, Commissioner, National Football League NFL listens to United States President Donald J Trump announce DC will host the 2027 NFL draft in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC USA, 05 May 2025. The move comes after the Washington Commanders announced they planned to return to DC in a new stadium built on the site of Robert F Kennedy Stadium.. Credit: Jim LoScalzo / Pool via CNP/AdMedia Washington District of Columbia United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxAUS Copyright: xx JJL21646-5370474 CNP/AdMediax admphotostwo930275

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

The NFL has the right to be irritated with NBC’s new deal with the NBA. All you have to do is look at the viewership numbers to understand how much more valuable the NFL is to a station than the NBA.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NFL averages around 15-20 million viewers per game. Even in games with less-competitive matchups, the league still generally breaks the 10 million viewer mark. The NBA, however, averages about 1.5 million viewers per game. To put it into further perspective, last year’s NBA Finals averaged 10.3 million viewers. Round one of the NFL Draft, which averages a little over 12 million viewers, averages about two million more viewers than the NBA’s championship series.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sunday Night Football is also arguably the most valuable TV slot available. For 15 consecutive seasons, Sunday Night Football has ranked as the No. 1 program on primetime television. In 2025, SNF achieved its highest-ever viewership, averaging 23.5 million viewers per game. And as the game keeps growing, that number is only going to get bigger and bigger.

On top of SNF being the most sought-after TV slots, NBC also gets to host the Super Bowl once every four years. That may not seem like a lot, but over 120 million people watched the Super Bowl this year. Do you know how much money that generates for a network, even if they only get to broadcast it once every four years?

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though the NFL can’t opt out of its current deal until 2029, discussions are likely already being held behind the scenes. Roger Goodell will try to milk the networks for every penny they’re worth in their upcoming deal. If the NBA can get $2.5 billion per year from NBC, I don’t even want to think about what the NFL could get in their upcoming media rights deal.