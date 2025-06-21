NFL Is Already Ignoring Aaron Rodgers’ Claims as Family Refuses Steelers QB’s Marriage

Once the NFL’s most outspoken quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, is currently living a hush-hush public life, or so he wants us to think. After dating someone named Brittani since late 2024, he has secretly put a black wedding band on that finger without even mentioning a wedding invitation or a hazy paparazzi shot. Months after making the unexpected move to Pittsburgh. Rodgers is now discussing commitment. Not only to football, but allegedly to a wife as well.

And he left clues everywhere. First, the black band debuted at the Kentucky Derby on the red carpet. Then it showed up in the Steelers signing pictures of Rodgers. Then again, when playing golf with his new teammates. And finally, he told TMZ during minicamp he got married “a couple months ago.” Now, whether he’s barefoot in Malibu or on the field, it’s a part of his uniform. As simple as that. No news release. Just simple Diva Rodgers behavior. But just when you thought this soft launch couldn’t be much softer, the NFL chose to make things awkward.

This week, the NFL went all wedding planner. With the message “szn 💍,” they shared a carousel of newlywed or engaged players on Instagram. The tagline? “A different kind of ring season 💍.“ The list was stacked. Sam LaPorta. Cole Kmet. Leonard Williams. Josh Allen. Lane Johnson. Travis Hunter. Grady Jarrett. Terry McLaurin. Tyler Scott. Even the proposals from Pat Freiermuth, Jermaine Johnson, and Jake Ferguson made it to the list. But Aaron Rodgers? The guy who actually declared that he got married “a couple months ago” at Steelers minicamp? Nowhere to be seen. Not even a courtesy like or emoji reaction. Maybe the NFL’s social staff doesn’t think it’s real. Maybe they are simply acting as though this marriage never took place.

But while the NFL was busy posting pictures of players saying – I do. Rodgers was busy strolling on a beach in Malibu, all alone. People saw him walking around barefoot, wearing blue shorts, a white tank top, headphones, and yes, that black wedding band. No wife. Only Rodgers strolling along the shore. The irony? He was sporting the identical ring that initially sparked this mystery.

Let’s rewind to December 2024, when he first mentioned ‘Brittani.’ Rodgers casually shared a romance nugget on the Pat McAfee Show: “There was one package left for my girlfriend Brittani that hadn’t showed up yet.“ No context or build-up. He just dropped it in the middle of a conversation. He then continued as if he hadn’t just added a new subplot to his offseason arc. McAfee, obviously taken aback by this newfound information, said, “We just learned that Aaron’s in love.” And that’s how the Brittani era began. But if Rodgers thought this would end the conversation, he clearly underestimated the whole situation.

Aaron Rodgers’ marriage: Family and public records say what? where?

The biggest critics of Rodgers aren’t fans or online investigators. It’s his own family. The Rodgers fam-jam is “unconvinced the marriage is real,” according to the Daily Mail. Some even speculate that it may not have been a legally binding wedding. But simply a symbolic commitment ceremony. The kind you hold on a beach with no paperwork at all. Just crystals and incense.

And to add fuel to this speculation train, the Daily Mail contacted public record offices in Las Vegas, the destination for everyone’s shotgun wedding, and Pennsylvania, where Rodgers now resides. Nothing. No paperwork. Not a trace. Just a ring and Aaron Rodgers. It suddenly makes much more sense for the NFL to exclude him from their ‘ring season.’ Now here’s where it gets weird: even his brother doesn’t know anything about the marriage.

According to reports, Jordan Rodgers—yes, the guy who got engaged on The Bachelorette—and his wife JoJo Fletcher are unaware of Brittani. They have no idea who she is. “What they’ve heard is secondhand from his parents,” a source told the Daily Mail. And Aaron already has a tense relationship with this family. What if even they’re taken aback?

But let’s face it, it’s classic Rodgers behavior. This is the same player who made retirement hints for three consecutive offseasons. Spent months before signing with the Steelers. He now declares, ‘I’m married,’ without providing any proof. So yeah, we need to wait until he decides to reveal all the details.