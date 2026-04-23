NFL Takes Stance on James Pearce Jr. Month After Arrest: Report

Atlanta Falcons’ edge James Pearce Jr. was arrested on February 7, 2026, in Miami-Dade County. The reason stood as a violent domestic dispute with his ex-girlfriend, WNBA player Rickea Jackson. The prosecutors formally charged Pearce with three felonies and one misdemeanor. However, Pearce Jr. has a chance to avoid trial after the latest update from the court. Upon getting the update, the NFL has issued a statement.

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“The NFL says it has been closely monitoring all developments” in the matter surrounding #Falcons edge James Pearce Jr.,” NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on X.

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James Pearce Jr. allegedly followed his ex-girlfriend’s car. Not just that, he has also been alleged for intentionally ramming his Lamborghini into her vehicle as she attempted to reach a police station. However, when police intervened, Pearce allegedly fled. In the process, he struck an officer’s knee with his car before crashing.

Eventually, the police arrested the Falcons’ player. But a day later, the 22-year-old was released from jail after posting a $20,500 bond. However, the complainant, Rickea Jackson, filed for a permanent injunction for protection against Pearce, stating in court documents, “James was going to hurt me.”

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Following that, the court proceedings began. On March 12, prosecutors levied four charges on Pearce. They included three felonies (Aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, Fleeing and eluding police, Resisting an officer with violence) and one misdemeanor (Stalking).

Initially, there were five charges. However, due to the lack of evidence, a charge of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer was reportedly dropped. And now, after a month, the case has come up with another development, where the Falcons’ edge can be dropped of all the charges against him.

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“Earlier today, Pearce entered into a six-month pre-trial intervention program that, if conditions are met, will result in all charges being dismissed, per attorneys Jacob Nunez and Yale Sanford. This agreement was made in consultation with the city of Doral and the victim, Rickea Jackson. There is no jail time and no admission of guilt,” Rapoport reported on X.

James Pearce Jr. entered a six-month pre-trial intervention program where the 22-year-old must undergo certain terms to complete the program. For starters, Pearce Jr. must complete therapy for six months. Along with that, he should also stay out of any other legal troubles. And lastly, the Falcons’ player must not have any contact with his ex-girlfriend Rickea Jackson.

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The final details of the program are yet to be decided. The 11th Judicial Circuit of Florida in Miami-Dade County, which is in charge of the case, scheduled another hearing.

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On May 7, the court will finalize the details of Pearce Jr.’s pre-trial intervention program. As for the NFL, they are still closely monitoring all the developments surrounding the Falcons’ player. Meanwhile, due to these legal troubles, the 22-year-old has also missed the voluntary offseason workouts.

As for his teammates, they all stand behind Pearce Jr. in these troublesome times.

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Falcons’ players weighs in on James Pearce Jr.’s legal issues

The Atlanta Falcons drafted James Pearce Jr. in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He was selected with the No. 26 overall pick. Being a rookie, Pearce Jr. finished the season with 10.5 sacks in 17 games. With that, he also established a new Atlanta Falcons franchise rookie record for sacks and recorded the highest sack total for a rookie since Micah Parsons in 2021.

Quality performance surely builds a reputation and camaraderie among the team. And as Pearce Jr. undergoes legal troubles for an alleged Felony, Falcons’ safety Jesse Bates III has come out in the 22-year-old’s support.

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“Bates said he did speak with James Pearce Jr., ‘Just letting him know he’s not alone during this tough time. James is not just a teammate; he’s a brother to us.’ Bates said, ‘Of course, the team would love to see him its locker room.” Falcons’ insider Marc Raimondi wrote on X.

Bates stands as a senior to Peace Jr. in the Falcons’ locker room. However, he wasn’t the only one who shared his thoughts on their rookie edge rusher’s legal troubles. Running back Bijan Robinson has promised to look after Pearce Jr. after coming out of the existing issues.

“Definitely praying for my brother. If he does come back or is here in this building, I’m going to make sure he’s all the way focused, on and off the field,” via The Athletic’s Josh Kendall.

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Now, the six-month pre-trial intervention program has allowed the 22-year-old to clear his name of the charges. And it will be interesting to see how everything pans out moving forward for Pearce Jr.