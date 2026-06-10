NFL Issues Statement After Law Firms Caught Cheating 98 Retired Players Out of $1 Billion Concussion Settlement

Essentials Inside The Story Five law firms are accused of attempting to defraud the NFL’s concussion settlement fund.

The Special Masters has the power to hand their findings to federal authorities.

Explore the other controversies the NFL concussion fund has faced.

Five law firms are now accused of attempting to defraud the NFL’s concussion settlement fund, as per the findings released by Special Masters David A. Hoffman and Jo-Ann M. Verrier. The alleged scheme centers on claims involving 98 former NFL players and is detailed in a 51-page report made public this week. Following the release, the NFL issued a statement backing the findings and supporting the recommended remedies.

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“The remedies that the Special Masters imposed are provided for by the Settlement Agreement and were necessary, given the scope of misconduct uncovered by the Claims Administrator’s investigation,” the league said, as per NBC. “We are hopeful that this decision will deter future misconduct.

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“The NFL remains committed to ensuring that players and their families receive the benefits they deserve, and any misconduct threatens the integrity of the Settlement and the prompt payment of legitimate claims. We are pleased with the Special Masters’ Decision, which sends a clear message that fraud in the NFL Concussion Settlement Program will not be tolerated.”

According to Robert Klemko of ESPN, the audit findings involved five law firms working with a group of doctors to secure compensation from the NFL’s $1 billion settlement fund for concussion-related injuries. This was done through the doctors’ diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease among the athletes. The alleged misconduct, according to the Special Masters, involved more than $87 million in potentially fraudulent claims.

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The Associated Press further reported that 57 claims tied to the alleged scheme had already been approved, totaling more than $95 million in payouts. This suspicious activity triggered the audit. An additional 37 claims are currently pending. The affected parties of those claims are expected to have the opportunity to try again. The alleged law firms in question did not respond to ESPN’s request for comment.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts, October 27, 2024 Trainers attend to Texans center Jarrett Patterson after suffering a reported concussion during the first half of an NFL game between the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts on October 27, 2024 in Houston, Texas USA. The Texans won, 23-20. *** NFL Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts, October 27, 2024 Coaches attend to Texans center Jarrett Patterson after suffering a reported concussion during the first half of an NFL game between the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts on October 27, 2024 in Houston, Texas USA The Texans won, 23 20 Copyright: xBEAUTIFULxSPORTS/Colemanx

As detailed by Klemko, some former players were initially diagnosed with Parkinson’s by outside doctors connected to the firms in question. Their claims were later approved by doctors involved in the settlement program. The Special Masters recommended that the still-pending claims tied to the five law firms and their affiliated doctors be denied. They also called for a revamp of the process used to diagnose Parkinson’s under the settlement framework.

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At this point, no criminal charges have been filed. According to the report, the Special Masters possess the power to refer their findings to federal authorities if they believe further action is needed.

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This is not the first time there has been controversy regarding the NFL’s historic concussion settlement fund.

The NFL’s concussion settlement has faced other controversies in the past

The NFL’s massive concussion settlement was borne out of multiple lawsuits filed by former NFL players. Their bone of contention was that the league failed to disclose the risks and long-term effects of repeated head trauma.

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The NFL eventually agreed to establish the fund in 2013. It was set for a duration of 65 years, and while individual payments were capped at $5 million, there was no monetary cap on the total fund itself. The compensation revolved around any kind of neurological condition, including Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, ALS, and CTE conditions. The league has since approximately paid out around $1.5 billion in claims through this fund.

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So, because of the financial commitments, it’s easy to see why the NFL was in support of the Special Masters decision and recommendations.

The settlement also faced other controversies, including concerns that former Black players faced greater hurdles in demonstrating cognitive decline. Klemko also reported that in 2021, a Florida law firm was involved in an alleged scheme to forge medical records for the settlement of claims.

These latest findings are part of a long-running chapter of controversy regarding the NFL’s concussion settlement system. The program, when used well, is a life-changing one as it provides former players with the crucial help that they need later on in life. At the same time, the NFL will strongly support strict action on any potential misuse of the fund.