NFL Launches Investigation Into Trey McBride Incident After Cameras Catch League Official Cursing at Cardinals Star

While NFL players face heavy fines for confronting officials, a jarring reversal of roles erupted Sunday in East Rutherford. After an unflagged play where Giants cornerback Dru Phillips made contact before Jacoby Brissett’s fourth-quarter pass arrived, Arizona tight end Trey McBride voiced his frustration heading toward the bench. Instead of tossing a flag or walking away, an official escalated the tension into a profane altercation. Cameras caught line judge Jeff Seeman berating McBride as he left the field.

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It appeared as if Seeman hurled some profane comments at the tight end as the latter tried to plead his case about calling for a penalty on the Giants.

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Seeman said “F— you” twice to the Cardinals TE.

Rather than losing his temper at the outburst, McBride appeared almost delighted by Seeman’s explicit slip-up. He immediately looked back and pointed directly at a nearby broadcast camera with a knowing smile as the veteran official had just exposed his own unprofessionalism on live television. The clip quickly circulated online and caught the attention of NFLPA director JC Tretter and ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

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“The NFL said it is reviewing the situation in which an official appears to use profanity at Cardinals TE Trey McBride,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on X along with a visual of the brief interaction between McBride and Seeman. “The NFLPA Executive Director JC Tretter called for the NFL to hold the official accountable.”

“This kind of behavior from an official towards a player is unacceptable,” JC Tretter denounced the official in his X post. “Players are consistently held accountable when the roles are reversed. We expect the NFL to hold officials to the same standard.”

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CBS Sports’ Aditi Kinkhabwala added that McBride was “polite” in the beginning of the back-and-forth. The worst thing she could gather from McBride during the exchange was “You’re ruining the game.”

The exchange immediately sparked backlash across social media, where fans highlighted a glaring double standard. Under Rule 12, Section 3 of the NFL rulebook, “abusive, threatening, or insulting language” toward anyone on the field constitutes unsportsmanlike conduct, a violation that hands the opposing team 15 yards and an automatic first down, with flagrant offenses resulting in player ejection. Had McBride uttered those exact words to Seeman, a flag would have flown instantly. So what happens when the official is the offender?

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While league discipline for referees is rare, precedent exists. In 2013, the NFL handed down a one-game suspension without pay to umpire Roy Ellison after Washington offensive lineman Trent Williams reported him for using “profane and derogatory” language during a game. Ellison found himself in hot water again in 2018, placed on administrative leave after Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes accused him of calling him a b—h in a tunnel post-game.

With cameras capturing Seeman’s outburst in full view of a national audience, the league may be forced to follow its own precedent and hand down a similar punishment.

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As for Trey McBride, he finished the game with seven receptions on 12 targets for 31 yards. Of course, it was his lowest production this season, but it’s also the fourth consecutive game that witnessed him getting double-digit targets. Unfortunately, things went downhill for the Cardinals. In the final minute of regulation, Deonte Banks intercepted a pass from Brissett and ran it back for an impressive pick-six. Time ran out, and the Arizona Cardinals lost the game 34-26.

“This one’s gonna sting,” the Cardinals’ head coach Mike LaFleur said. “It’s not gonna be the most fun ride home.”

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Trey McBride incident joins two otherhotly-debated referee interactions

Interestingly, this wasn’t the only animated exchange involving a player and ref this Sunday. During the Vikings-Dolphins game, a referee yelled at Minnesota’s Eric Wilson for sending him to the ground. In reality, Wilson couldn’t control the collision, as he was hit by Miami’s Ollie Gordan.

Wilson was seen extending a hand to help up the referee, but the latter was livid. He calmly tried to explain the situation until another referee separated them.

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The NFL is also reviewing this incident, Adam Schefter confirmed.

Mike Vrabel was also on the receiving end of such an exchange in the matchup with the Buffalo Bills. The head coach went to protest a holding penalty on the Patriots, telling the referee, “That was a f—–g terrible call.”

The referee fired back with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Vrabel, which allowed Buffalo to advance 10 yards ahead in total.

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“I told him it was a terrible — I’m not going to say effing — call,” Vrabel said later on. “I’ve said that 87 times since I’ve been a head coach. It was nothing derogatory. You’d have to ask him. I think he was a little sensitive.”

“I probably shouldn’t have swore, but I can tell you in my history of being on the sidelines as a head coach, I’ve said that. And I apologized to him. It was unfortunate and I have to be better in those moments.”

Nevertheless, the NFL’s investigation into Jeff Seeman’s profane outburst is a necessary step toward accountability. But it won’t reverse the Cardinals’ heartbreaking defeat. Plagued by questionable calls and constant flags, Arizona must urgently clean up its own penalty woes before it ruins its season.