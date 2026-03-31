NFL Launches New Flag Football League Backed by Tom Brady, Peyton Manning & Star-Studded Investor Group

Essentials Inside The Story he NFL has officially partnered with a new league with a $32 million investment

The goal is to launch the league before the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles

The new league is backed up sports icons like Peyton Manning, Joe Montana, Serena Williams, and Russell Wilson

In between games at the Fanatics Flag Football Classic on March 21, after Team USA blew out his Founders team 43-16, Tom Brady sat for a sideline interview and didn’t sound like a man at peace with retirement. “My heart is really hurting. We’re like a leaky faucet,” Brady had said. At 48 years old, he had been decimated on a non-contact version of the sport he’d built his life around. But knowing Brady, that wasn’t the curtain call on his flag football quest.

On Sunday, March 30th, the NFL made it official: a new professional flag football league is coming. TMRW Sports will run the new league, the company behind indoor golf league TGL, co-founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. This marks the NFL’s most concrete step yet toward turning flag football into a legitimate pro product.

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NFL owners put in $32 million through their investment arm, 32 Equity. Even with a million per club, outside co-investors are still being brought on. Tom Brady and Peyton Manning are among the names attached as investors. Two legendary quarterbacks who spent the better part of two decades trying to beat each other are now backing the same thing. Along with Brady and Manning, the league is backed by other prominent figures, including Joe Montana, Russell Wilson, Larry Fitzgerald, and Serena Williams.

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“Flag football represents so much of what makes this game special, showcasing the skill, creativity, and competitiveness that define this sport,” Brady said, addressing the latest announcement. “Flag football’s rapid rise has been incredible, and the extensive list of current and former players supporting this league shows just how strongly athletes believe in its future. I’m excited to help take this sport to even greater heights through the launch of a professional flag football league.”

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The NFL, Brady, and TMRW are aiming for a launch before the 2028 Olympics begin in Los Angeles. For this, TMRW Sports CEO Mike McCarley also has a personal stake. He had spent over two decades at NBC Sports covering the NFL and Olympics. So when he got a chance to run a football league, he beat 12 other groups for the operating rights.

Franchise sales could soon follow, but the immediate goal is to get the product to market before the Games. The NFL’s logic is straightforward: flag football is growing globally, the Olympics are the legitimizing platform, and they have a chance to capitalize on it before that window closes.

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The TMRW Sports deal and the Olympics window explain the business case. But Brady’s role in all of this takes a bit more digging.

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Tom Brady’s closed door

The Fanatics Classic was sold as a celebration: legends, active stars, Kevin Hart hosting, a Fox Sports broadcast, the works. Tom Brady’s Founders squad, co-captained by Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, went 2-0. But the event still put up numbers.

While the event generated an impressive 300 million online views in just 24 hours, a milestone Brady himself celebrated, the broadcast and on-site metrics told a different story. Fox’s telecast drew only 2.8 million viewers, while the photos from BMO Stadium revealed tarped upper decks and empty sections, a likely consequence of the event’s last-minute relocation from Saudi Arabia.

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It racked up over 300 million online views within just 24 hours. Brady even reposted that milestone with a single fire emoji. Fox’s broadcast drew just 2.8 million viewers, though. And photos from BMO Stadium told a different story: tarped upper decks, empty sections, and a crowd that never fully materialized after the event was relocated from Saudi Arabia amid tensions in the Middle East.

This new league gives Brady a cleaner runway, and it makes even more sense once you know what he can’t do in the NFL.

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Just days after the Classic, he confirmed in a CNBC interview that he’d gone directly to the league to ask about its policy on returning while maintaining his ownership stake.

“I actually have inquired, and they don’t like that idea very much,” Brady said. “We explored a lot of different things, and I’m very happily retired. Let me just say that, too.”

A July 2023 NFL rule change bars team employees and players from holding any equity in a franchise. Brady owns a 5% stake in the Las Vegas Raiders. Under that rule, a comeback would require him to give up the ownership. He didn’t want to do that, so he found the workaround.

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Flag football is the only competitive football structure he can work in without surrendering the ownership stake he clearly values more than any comeback. After the Classic, Brady said that the event “reconfirmed” his happiness in retirement. But that’s the version for public consumption. The quarterback who went 0-2, threw a touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs, and said his heart was hurting, never retired from competition. He’s just learned how to reroute it.