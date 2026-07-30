NFL Legend Cam Newton’s Family Business Sues Ex-Hornets Star LaMelo Ball Over $280,000 in Unpaid Rent

Former Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball is facing a costly courtroom battle with a business associated with NFL legend Cam Newton. Agape Property Management Group, which is run by Newton’s father, has sued the NBA guard as they hold him as well responsible for a massive mountain of unpaid rent and property fees.

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The dispute centers around two luxury apartments located above Chima Steakhouse in uptown Charlotte. When Ball arrived in the city as a rookie in 2020, he signed a lease for two units – 4B and 5B. Ball occupied 4B, while his manager, Jermaine Jackson, took over 5B. In 2024, Ball bought his residence for $2.47 million. However, he continued the lease for Jackson.

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But according to the lawsuit, neither Ball nor Jackson has paid the rent since then. As a result, the management company is looking for $181,000 in unpaid rent and about $90,000 in accumulated Homeowners’ Association compliance fines. For now, Ball hasn’t given a statement regarding the allegations.

“The Defendants’ failure to pay rent while failing to leave the premises has caused the Plaintiff substantial and potentially long-lasting harm, including HOA non-compliance fines, lost rental income, and other monetary damages.” Agape Property Management Group wrote in the lawsuit.

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As per The Charlotte Observer, Christi Hunoval, Jackson’s attorney, claimed that he paid the original rent ($7,500) but refused to pay the increment ($13,500) because the aquarium was leaking.

The filing is actually the continuation of an earlier legal conflict. Earlier, Agape Property Management Group targeted Jackson in a separate small claims action over the unpaid rent. It ended with the court issuing an eviction order against Jackson. But since Ball was the original tenant who signed the lease and sublet the property to his manager, the landlord has now escalated the situation. The two now have to pay over $280,000.

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Despite his name appearing in headlines surrounding the case, Cam Newton is not actually a plaintiff in the lawsuit. Well, Cecil Newton, the NFL star’s father, runs the Agape Property Management Group. And Cam is the CEO and CFO of the venture. Moreover, the former Carolina Panthers quarterback used to own the two apartments before his father’s company took over.

As the civil suit moves forward in Mecklenburg Superior Court, Ball will have a formal opportunity to respond to the claims through his legal counsel. Meanwhile, Ball prepares to transition to Minnesota to join Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves. Whether the case goes before a judge or ends in a quiet settlement, resolving this chapter in Charlotte will be a costly lesson in property leasing and management liability.