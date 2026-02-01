NFL Legend Makes Bold Shedeur Sanders Claim As Calls Mount to Cancel Pro Bowl

The excitement levels are high as the New England Patriots prepare to face the Seattle Seahawks after their last grand meeting at Super Bowl XLIX. While everyone has their own point of attraction for the upcoming matchup, former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman highlighted the heavy buzz around Shedeur Sanders. Despite the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, the team’s quarterback was surprisingly named a Pro Bowl selection. The honor even prompted a legendary comparison from his father, Deion Sanders.

“I’m happy for sure,” Sherman said in a video posted on Instagram. “You know, I think this will be good for the pro ball because of the attention and eyeballs that it should bring; people will watch because he’s playing, he has star power, he has a Lord, and he has all those things, just like his dad, the great Dion Sanders, Prime Time, if they stop giving credit for alternates.”

Sanders’ Pro Bowl selection added a major milestone to the start of his NFL career. The honor makes him one of three players representing the Cleveland Browns this year, alongside defensive standouts Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward. He also turned out to be the only Browns rookie selected. This highlighted the immediate impact he made in his first professional campaign.

His selection also places him in a rare franchise company. Sanders is the first Cleveland quarterback to reach the Pro Bowl since Derek Anderson in 2007. He now joins an exclusive list of Browns quarterbacks that includes legends such as Otto Graham, Brian Sipe, and Bernie Kosar. Overall, Sanders becomes just the seventh rookie in franchise history to earn Pro Bowl recognition and the first since Ward accomplished the feat in 2018.

