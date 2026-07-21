NFL Legend Says Travis Kelce is Preparing for “Last Dance” After Marrying Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce has spent the entire offseason making major headlines both on and off the field. After marrying Taylor Swift and entering what could be one of the most scrutinized seasons of his professional career, the Kansas City Chiefs star is facing fresh retirement speculation, this time straight from Hall of Famer Cris Carter.

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“Andrew [Spruill] and I started with Travis before his rookie year in the NFL,” Carter captioned in a recent Instagram post. “Know the [goat emoji], is preparing for THE LAST DANCE. Next stop Canton/HOF.”

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The “last dance” framing is Carter’s own characterization of the situation, not an official retirement announcement from Kelce himself. Still, the talk around Kelce keeps getting louder as he enters his 14th NFL season.

At 36, Kelce is carrying a resume that would make any retirement talk credible on its own. He’s the Chiefs’ all-time leader in receptions (1,080), receiving yards (13,002), and receiving touchdowns (82), and has won three Super Bowls with the franchise (LIV, LVII, and LVIII).

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Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2025: Texans Vs Chiefs DEC 07 December 7, 2025: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce 87 is seen during warmups before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. David Smith/CSM Credit Image: David Smith/Cal Media Kansas City Mo United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20251207_zma_c04_331.jpg DavidxSmithx csmphotothree453911

Kelce’s deal with Kansas City is officially a three-year, $57.7 million extension, restructured from an original one-year, $12 million agreement he signed in March. Either way, he is guaranteed $12 million for 2026 and can walk away without a cap penalty once the season ends. Once that decision comes, the broadcast world is already circling. Nate Burleson even told Front Office Sports he would “gladly take a pay cut” to get Kelce into the CBS booth.

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Kelce’s profile has only grown since marrying Swift on July 3. And by his own account, her drive has factored into how he is thinking about his future rather than pushing him toward the exit. Discussing Swift’s work ethic on The Pat McAfee Show before their wedding, Kelce credited her continued hunger for new material as motivation of his own.

“I’ve still got some juice left to play this game,” Kelce said, as per Yahoo Sports.

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But what does Kelce think about hanging it up for good? He’s addressed that more directly too.

Travis Kelce opened up on his future

Back in January, right after Kansas City’s 6-11 season ended and before he had even re-signed with the Chiefs, Kelce laid out what the decision would come down to on the New Heights podcast. He said “there’s a lot of love for the game that’s still there” that he doesn’t think he’ll ever lose. He explained the call would depend on how his body recovered, and that if he felt confident heading into another 18, 20, 21-week season.

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“I think right now, it’s just finding that answer and seeing how the body feels after this game and kind of when it all settles down,” he said.

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Even at 36, Kelce was still a full-time piece of Kansas City’s offense last season. He recorded 76 passes for 851 yards and posted five touchdowns across all 17 games.

Kelce’s contract gives him a hard deadline either way. He has until June 8, 2027, to decide whether he is playing beyond this season or making official the retirement Carter is already hinting at.