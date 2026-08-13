NFL Legend Warren Sapp Blasts Aaron Rodgers’ “Drama” Amid Steelers QB’s Preseason Complaints

Aaron Rodgers is preparing to wrap up his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers in his 22nd NFL season. That said, he isn’t exactly thrilled about playing in the 2026 preseason games. But Hall of Fame defensive tackle Warren Sapp simply does not care. According to him, regardless of a player’s legendary status, there is one thing every NFL player still has to do before the regular season begins

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“Who really gives a damn what Aaron Rodgers got to say at 40-something years old?” Sapp exclaimed as former NFL player Chris Simms asked him about Rodgers not wanting to play in the preseason on Chris Simms Unbuttoned. “If you didn’t know, you was ready for some drama with him then.

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“I was seasoned in a 1970s Pittsburgh Steeler Tony Dungy move. Then I got to Gruden, and he took the pads off. Remember when we had those shells on? We used to run around like, ‘What are we doing?’ And then you see, ‘I want you fast.’ Then it made sense because then we move like harmony. I loved it. But you gotta practice football.”

At 42 years old, Rodgers has the experience he needs for his 22nd campaign in the league. As a future Hall of Famer who has played in countless high-stakes regular-season and playoff matchups, taking snaps in August feels like an unnecessary hurdle to him. But for Sapp, that preseason practice is an unavoidable tradition.

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Sapp’s early years were spent with Tony Dungy, whose defensive philosophy revolved around physical sessions. Then, he went under Jon Gruden’s radar in Tampa Bay. They practiced without the heavy pads to go faster and prioritized harmony over contact. Regardless of the method, the core requirement was always logging the necessary practice reps. But Rodgers has a different mindset.

“I think those are a waste of a day,” Rodgers said, via Steelers reporter Chris Adamski. “And I think preseason football is good to see guys with the pads on, under the lights, how they react to the nerves. But it’s not real regular season football.”

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Meanwhile, The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman revealed that Rodgers was actually hoping to play at Lambeau. He was “bummed out” when he found out that the preseason games were scheduled elsewhere. After all, he wanted to visit his former trainer’s room and his favorite restaurant, Chives.

It’s true that Rodgers already has a massive experience database. But he still needs to establish precise timing with new teammates. And live reps will increase familiarity as Mike McCarthy brings in nuanced offensive strategies. It also provides much-needed live game repetitions for the younger backup quarterbacks on the roster.

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No matter what Sapp or Rodgers think, the final call lies with the Steelers’ head coach, Mike McCarthy.