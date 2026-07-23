NFL Legend Who Was Drafted by Both the Vikings and Bills Passes Away After Lengthy Illness

It was not unusual in the mid-1960s, particularly for highly regarded college prospects. Jim Lindsey was one of them. In 1966, when the NFL and the rival AFL operated as separate leagues and conducted independent drafts, standout college players often found themselves selected by teams from both sides.

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That was exactly how Lindsey’s professional career began. The Minnesota Vikings picked him in the NFL Draft, while the Buffalo Bills selected him in the AFL Draft, leaving the Arkansas star with a choice between two competing leagues. Lindsey ultimately signed with Minnesota, where he spent his entire seven-season NFL career and helped the Vikings capture the 1969 NFL Championship before their Super Bowl IV appearance against the Kansas City Chiefs.

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Decades after making that decision, Lindsey’s name once again found its way into football headlines, this time for a far more heartbreaking reason. The legendary Arkansas Razorbacks running back has died at the age of 81, the university announced Monday.

“We are saddened by the loss of Arkansas legend Jim Lindsey,” the University of Arkansas wrote in a statement. “He made Arkansas a better place in many ways. His friends and family are in our thoughts.”

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Multiple reports later confirmed that Lindsey died on Sunday after a prolonged illness, though neither his family nor the organizations honoring him disclosed the nature of his illness.

The Lindsey family also paid tribute in a statement, saying, “Jim’s story began in Caldwell, Arkansas, and it never stopped being a story worth telling,” while remembering how the lessons he learned as a member of Arkansas’ 1964 national championship team shaped everything that followed in his life.

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During his time at the University of Arkansas, Lindsey played under legendary coach Frank Broyles as a versatile running back. In the 1964 season, he helped the Razorbacks to a perfect 11-0 record and a national championship recognized by the Football Writers Association of America. Over his three-year collegiate career, Lindsey amassed 1,177 rushing yards. He also caught 40 receptions for 584 yards and four touchdowns. He later graduated from Arkansas with a degree in mathematics and was inducted into the Razorbacks Hall of Honor in 1997.

Coming out of college, Lindsey featured in both the NFL and AFL drafts of 1966. The NFL’s Minnesota Vikings selected him 27th overall while the Buffalo Bills, then with the AFL, picked him at No. 17. Lindsey eventually chose the Vikings, with whom he spent seven seasons and helped win the 1969 NFL Championship.

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Lindsey played 84 games, rushing for 566 yards and six touchdowns while adding 56 receptions for 632 yards and four receiving scores. He also returned 11 kickoffs for 200 yards. He became the Vikings’ special teams captain in 1968 and held the role through the remainder of his playing career, earning a reputation as one of the club’s most dependable leaders.

“Well, what I learned in football that helped me in my later life – if somebody hit you right between the eyes, you better get up quick,” Lindsey said in his Arkansas Business Hall of Fame interview. “If things go against you in a hurry, don’t panic. There’s always more time to go. If you make a mistake, don’t lay on the field crying. Get up and go change it. Do something different. Make it happen. Correct the mistake. All of the things that you really deal with in a day-to-day business life, you can go back and use a football axiom for it.”

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After retiring from football, Lindsey turned his attention to real estate and philanthropy. He founded Lindsey & Associates in March 1973 with J.W. Gabel. The company has since grown into one of Northwest Arkansas’ leading real estate firms with more than 200 agents. In 1985, he founded Lindsey Management Co., which now manages more than 40,000 apartment units across over 160 apartment communities and dozens of golf courses throughout Arkansas and the Mid-South.

His business journey began with a bold investment while he was still an NFL player. Using part of his Vikings signing bonus, Lindsey purchased 137 acres in Northwest Arkansas, land that he later sold for a substantial profit after it became the site of the Northwest Arkansas Mall.

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Lindsey was inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame in 1987 and the Arkansas Business Hall of Fame in 2010. He was also appointed to the University of Arkansas Board of Trustees in 1999, helped establish the Brandon Burlsworth Memorial Scholarship endowment for walk-on football players, and worked alongside Jerry Jones to build the Jerry Jones/Jim Lindsey Hall of Champions inside the Broyles Athletic Complex.

Arkansas head coach Ryan Silverfield also remembered Lindsey’s impact beyond the field. “Jim Lindsey was an incredible man,” Silverfield wrote. “His name is one of the first names mentioned as a cornerstone of Arkansas football. The influence he had as a player and later in life with his support in several ways is undeniable. His legacy lives on through his incredible family. We will keep them in our thoughts as they handle the loss of an Arkansas legend.”

Former Vikings quarterback Fran Tarkenton echoed those sentiments, calling Lindsey “one of the smartest human beings I’ve ever known.” He added, “Great football player, reliable, really good person and great business guy. There hasn’t been a better human being than Jim Lindsey. I love Jim Lindsey.”

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From his championship-winning days in Fayetteville and Minnesota to his towering achievements in business and philanthropy, Jim Lindsey built a legacy that extended far beyond football.