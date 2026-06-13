NFL Makes Final Decision on Punishing Stefon Diggs After Investigation Into Alleged Personal Conduct Policy Violation

Former New England Patriots wideout Stefon Diggs was able to catch a break this May. The court found him not guilty with regard to a dispute involving him and a former employee. But his future in the league was still on hold, as the NFL was pursuing its own investigation into the matter. Now, the league has an answer.

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“The league notified Stefon Diggs today that it concluded its investigation and there is insufficient evidence to support a finding of a personal conduct policy violation,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told the Associated Press.

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Adams was a live-in chef for Diggs, who had worked with him since 2025. She had taken him to court after an alleged physical altercation, where she had accused Diggs of strangling her. The WR was charged with felony strangulation and a misdemeanor assault and battery. Diggs had maintained he was not guilty.

During the trial, the WR’s counsel claimed that Adams hadn’t produced “a single shred of credible evidence” to support her claims. They argued that her complaint mostly had to do with payment issues. Her case weakened further when Diggs’ counsel produced evidence of Adams being overpaid by the WR.

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Imago October 26, 2025 Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs 8 looks on after the game between the Cleveland Browns and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. /CSM Foxborough United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251026_zma_c04_669 Copyright: xEricaxDenhoffx

“The evidence has shown what we’ve maintained from day one: Mr. Diggs was wrongly accused, and this case represents exactly the kind of opportunistic targeting that players can face the moment they step off the field,” stated Mitch Schuster as the court passed its verdict.



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Even though this was a big victory for Diggs, he couldn’t do much with it until the NFL also signed off on his approval to play for the 2026 season. Having been released by the Patriots after the Super Bowl, and with no team reported to have shown interest in the WR, his career hangs in limbo.

Unlike Diggs choosing to reserve his right to not testify in court, an NFL investigation would compel him to answer, per NBC’s Mike Florio. And the league may choose to ignore the legal verdict and go their way, as they did by suspending Deshaun Watson despite him being acquitted by the court.

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But now that Diggs has the all-clear, there should be some interesting teams lining up to sign him. Patriots fans had long wanted the franchise to re-sign the veteran WR. He already has a connection with Drake Maye, and Diggs also helped the Patriots reach the Super Bowl. However, after some interesting developments, this door is practically closed.

Mike Vrabel speaks up on the possibility of Stefon Diggs returning to the Patriots

“I wouldn’t say anything is off the table,” the head coach said on June 10, about the idea of Diggs coming back. “We would want to add anybody that could help us. I’m not gonna give a percentage on it, but I think we’re happy with where we’re at right now with the numbers and the people in the receiver room.

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“I appreciate Stefon as a person and as a player and what he did for us last year. I’ll value that. Helped us win football games, helped us get to where we got. But right now I don’t think that that’s something that we are exploring. But I would never say no.”

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Diggs led the Patriots in receptions (85) and receiving yards (1,013) in the 2025 season, becoming the first 1,000-yard receiver in New England since Julian Edelman did the same in 2019. The Patriots, at long last, were on track to regain their long-lost glory after the 2025 season. Diggs, having been part of this turnaround, could create an even bigger impact in his second season with the team.

After the court’s ruling, he shared an Instagram reel and claimed that football wasn’t an “opinion-based sport.” He highlighted that he played 52% of the snaps and finished with a good number of catches despite coming off an ACL injury. But the gap in the WR room was addressed by the Patriots signing Romeo Doubs from free agency and trading for A.J. Brown from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Both of them are expected to get big roles in the offense, per Boston.com’s Khari A. Thompson.

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Nevertheless, with zero threat of an NFL suspension, Diggs can resume his football career. All we need to know now is who will bring him in for his 12th season. Even though he will turn 33 years old this season, the WR clearly has a lot of gas left in his tank.