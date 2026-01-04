NFL Makes Final Punishment Decision on Controversial Drake Maye Incident vs. Jets

Drake Maye’s stellar 5-touchdown day against the Jets was marred by one ugly moment, a high hit from Jermaine Johnson that left the New England Patriots QB shaken. While Maye got the win on the field, the NFL has now had the final say on the controversial play.

Maye’s on-point performance against the Jets appeared to have given the rival team enough embarrassment for the day. The 23-year-old completed 90.5% of his overall pass attempts for 256 yards. However, the defense’s frustration boiled over when Jermaine Johnson drew a flag for an illegal hit on the quarterback. The NFL officially punished the hit on Saturday, fining Johnson $17,389 for hitting a quarterback in the head/neck area.

The Jets were flagged for roughing the passer during the Patriots’ final drive of the first half, called against defensive end Jermaine Johnson with 1:39 left in the second quarter. If not for the penalty, it would have been an incomplete pass intended for wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Instead, New England netted 15 yards and an automatic first down. The Patriots ended the drive with an 11-yard touchdown pass to tight end Hunter Henry that extended their lead to 35-3.

Meanwhile, Drake Maye delivered one of the most efficient quarterback performances in NFL history. Playing only two and a half quarters, Maye completed 19 of 21 passes, with 22 rushing yards, and had a 157.0 passer rating. Four of Maye’s five touchdown passes came in the first half, all to different receivers. This marked the Patriots’ first four-touchdown passing half since Tom Brady in 2014 and their first five-touchdown passing game since 2017.

The outing also pushed Maye past 4,000 passing yards, making him just the third quarterback in franchise history to reach that mark. While he continues to be on top of the game, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he clinches the MVP title this time around.

Drake Maye refutes claims of an easy schedule with a humorous remark

The New England Patriots have clinched the AFC East title for the first time since 2019. The team also completed a perfect 8-0 road record while controlling their destiny for a first-round bye heading into Week 18. However, despite the commendable achievements, many believe that the Patriots’ success came as they competed against less competitive teams throughout the season. Patriots QB Drake Maye, however, dismissed those claims.

“We play in the National Football League. Every team has great players. It’s not like we’re playing Foxborough High School down the road,” Maye said in a press conference.

Maye’s 2025 season has been nothing short of exceptional. He secured a career-high 380 passing yards in a comeback win over Baltimore during Week 16. The recent game against the Jets saw Maye set a new personal best with five touchdown passes, which also surpassed his previous high of three in a single game. His production has kept New England in contention for the AFC East and even the conference’s top seed.

Team success could be critical in the MVP race, where quarterbacks from non-division winners rarely prevail. Maye has solidified himself as the Patriots’ franchise quarterback in just his second season, and it seems like they have a solid successor following Tom Brady’s retirement.