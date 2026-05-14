NFL Makes Immediate Change After Florida Attorney Subpoenas Roger Goodell & NFL leaders Over Diversity Hiring Rules

Decades ago, the NFL adopted a significant initiative called the Rooney Rule, which requires teams to interview at least two minority candidates in person for available general manager or head coach roles. However, this rule faced criticism and an investigative subpoena from a Florida attorney, prompting the NFL to now make slight alterations to the long-standing rule.

“The Rooney Rule establishes best practices designed to expand opportunity and strengthen the NFL’s talent pipeline across leadership roles. It is part of a broader effort to develop a deep and sustainable talent pipeline across all levels of the NFL,” the NFL website says. “The policy is intended to ensure that qualified candidates from a wide range of backgrounds are identified and considered for leadership roles.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Rooney Rule was previously described as an initiative to promote “diverse leadership among NFL clubs,” which aims to “increase the number of minorities hired in head coach, general manager and executive positions.”

ADVERTISEMENT

These changes came into effect after Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier sent a letter to the NFL in late March 2026, expressing that the Rooney Rule is “blatant race and s-x discrimination” and that hiring decisions should be based on merit only. Then, Florida attorney general James Uthmeier issued an investigative subpoena to the league about the rule and other initiatives.

In a social media post on May 13 that was accompanied by a letter, Uthmeier noted the NFL “capitulated on some of their discriminatory hiring quotas” but said the league’s response “raises more questions about the Rooney Rule.” This response also further expressed that neither the NFL’s letter nor the changes to its website “assuage our concerns over the NFL’s violation of Florida law.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Uthmeier, through the post, also said he looked forward to the NFL’s “cooperation with the investigative subpoena we issued to them today.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The NFL must now determine its level of cooperation with Uthmeier’s subpoena. Uthmeier will then need to make a decision about whether to pursue a formal enforcement action, covering the claimed racial biases in NFL diversity efforts, the alleged misstatements by the NFL, or both. As the league continues to deal with this situation, Commissioner Roger Goodell has maintained his stance in favor of the rule ever since this issue was brought to notice at the NFL annual meeting in Arizona earlier this year.

NFL commissioner remains in favor of Rooney Rule

Adopted in 2003, the NFL’s Rooney Rule catalyzed a significant rise in minority head coaching hires across the league. A definitive milestone for the policy occurred during the 2006 season. That year, Tony Dungy’s Indianapolis Colts faced Lovie Smith’s Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XLI, marking the first time two Black head coaches reached the championship game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Continuing this push for diverse leadership, this offseason, the Tennessee Titans hired Robert Saleh. He’s the NFL’s first head coach of Lebanese descent to lead their franchise this offseason.

ADVERTISEMENT

“No. No, the Rooney Rule has been around a long time. We’ve evolved it, changed it. We’ll continue to do that as circumstances warrant,” Goodell said before addressing Uthmeier’s initial criticism. “We are well aware of the laws and where the laws are changing or evolving. We think the Rooney Rule is consistent with those, and we certainly will engage with the Florida AG, or anybody else, as we have in the past, to talk about our policies and what they are.”

The Rooney Rule faces its biggest legal test yet, with Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier’s subpoena pushing the NFL to update its language while Commissioner Goodell stands firm in his support. How the league responds to the subpoena could determine the future of one of pro sports’ most prominent diversity initiatives.