NFL Makes Punishment Decision on Brock Purdy’s 49ers Offense After Wild Card Win vs. Eagles

The San Francisco 49ers followed up their 23-19 win over the Philadelphia Eagles with a 41-6 loss against the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Divisional Round. Ahead of Brock Purdy and Co.’s rough outing at Lumen Field, a 49ers standout received not one but two fines that tally over $20,000.

The 49ers’ fullback Kyle Juszczyk will be charged with two major foul plays committed during the team’s wild-card clash.

The first fine came midway through the second quarter at the 4:10 minute mark. That time, the player was penalized for unnecessary roughness after leading with his helmet. As a result of that play, the NFL has decided to fine Juszczyk a whopping $10,144.

Juszczyk was fined again in the third quarter at the 2:05 mark for another unnecessary roughness penalty after again using his helmet. Because of that play, the league will fine him an additional $10,144.

Taking a deeper dive into his game, in the first incident that occurred in the second quarter, Juszczyk led the way on a short run by Christian McCaffrey. The block resulted in helmet-to-helmet contact with the Eagles’ defensive end Jaelan Phillips. T

The second fine was imposed because of a downfield block late in a 27-yard completion when Juszczyk lowered his helmet into safety Reed Blankenship. Marked at 2:05 of the third quarter, the play turned down momentum in the fourth quarter.

With this fine, Juszczyk will receive only $33,000 of the total playoff round bonus saved for each 49er. Each player earned $53,500 for the wild-card round and is now guaranteed $58,500 for Saturday’s divisional matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. While Juszczyk’s physical presence turned out to be a defining factor in the team’s wild-card win, the team couldn’t capitalize on that against the Seahawks.

49ers pull Brock Purdy against Seattle after an insider made a worrisome prediction

Quarterback Brock Purdy was pulled out by the Niners in the fourth quarter against Seattle. With the 49ers getting blown out, there was little reason left to keep Brock Purdy in the game. Leaving him on the field during garbage time only risked an injury that could have affected his availability for the 2026 season.

And so, backup quarterback Mac Jones finished the game for the Niners. Before Purdy’s exit, he completed 15-of-27 passes for 140 yards and one pick to go with five carries for 37 yards. He was the team’s lead rusher.

Before things fell apart for the Niners, analyst Rick Eisen shared his picks. He is barely in favor of the 49ers.

“I’m going to go for everybody but the San Francisco 49ers. I’m sorry. Yeah… I’m sorry. That’s what I’ll say,” he said in a recent episode of the Rich Eisen Show.

This game marked the fifth time Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers faced a Mike Macdonald-led defense. Rich Eisen predicted the Niners wouldn’t make it, and that’s what happened ultimately. Their playoff run came to an end Saturday with a brutal loss in the NFC Divisional Round. The team fell behind early and was unable to rally back against the Seahawks. A win would have sent the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game and kept their Super Bowl LX hopes alive.