NFL Makes Punishment Decision on Matthew Stafford Incident After LA Rams’ Loss

Essentials Inside The Story Controversial non-call leaves Rams frustrated during championship collapse

League scrutiny follows missed officiating moment with postseason implications

Stafford’s long-term future in-doubt amid elite late-career resurgence

In the heat of the NFC Championship, a violent grab of Matthew Stafford’s facemask went unpunished on the field, but the play didn’t escape the NFL’s disciplinary review. The second quarter saw a moment where the team expected the officials to throw the flag. While the team had to settle for a field goal, the refs left the decision for the higher authorities. Almost a week after the clash, the league has decided on the call.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Refs miss face mask on this Matthew Stafford fumble,” read the caption of an X post by Rate the Refs.

ADVERTISEMENT

That tweet confirmed that the NFL had missed the moment, with no decision being made about the play retrospectively. Seattle Seahawks pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence avoided punishment after the controversial play in the NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams. With 12:56 left in the second quarter, Matthew Stafford was sacked and stripped of the ball by Lawrence for a nine-yard loss. The Rams recovered the fumble, but the play raised questions because Lawrence appeared to grab Stafford’s face mask while finishing the tackle.

No penalty flag was thrown during the game, and the Rams were forced to settle for a field goal. Even though the play went uncalled, the NFL reviewed it after the game. The league rules clearly state that a first face mask offense can result in a fine of up to $11,593, with a second offense increasing to $17,389. However, when the NFL released fines from the conference championship games, Lawrence was not fined.

The only player from either championship game to receive a fine was Lawrence’s teammate, Riq Woolen. The cornerback faced a hefty fine of $17,398 for taunting late in the second quarter. Despite the debate, Lawrence and the Seattle Seahawks advanced to Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, California. While Lawrence avoided a fine in this instance, he has a history of being penalized. Over his career, he has been fined on occasion for illegal plays.

ADVERTISEMENT

During his 11 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, Lawrence was fined five times for a total of $95,374. Three of those fines came from roughing the passer penalties in 2018 and 2019. Despite these past penalties, he avoided a fine for the controversial sack on Matthew Stafford and is now expected to play a crucial role at the Super Bowl 60.

The incident marked one of the several times when Stafford’s rivals were denied a facemask or other controversial play penalties. However, with the championship game now behind him, the veteran QB has bigger worries, such as figuring out the next step in his career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Matthew Stafford is unsure of his return in 2026

Matthew Stafford appeared to be lacking clarity about his return after the Los Angeles Rams’ 31–27 loss in the NFC Championship Game. The defeat ended a strong postseason run and raised questions about whether the veteran quarterback will return for an 18th NFL season in 2026. Amid the lingering questions surrounding one more season, the 37-year-old refrained from giving a direct answer while talking about the locker room experiences instead.

“I can’t generalize six months of my life 10 minutes after a loss. So, appreciate the guys in this locker room a whole helluva lot,” Stafford said, per Seattle Times. “Everybody that helped me and helped our team be as successful as we were this year. And that’s all I’ll answer for you.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the loss, Stafford recorded one of his best performances of the postseason. He completed 22 of 35 passes for 374 yards, threw three touchdowns, and did not record an interception. However, he could not lead a late comeback. The Rams turned the ball over on downs after two incompletions at the goal line with 4:54 remaining. The final drive lasted only two plays before time expired.

Stafford’s 2025 season performance made him a strong contender for the league’s MVP award. He played all 17 games despite dealing with an aggravated disc in his back that limited him during training camp. The 2025 regular season saw him throw for 4,707 yards, 46 touchdowns, and eight interceptions, marking one of the best seasons in his overall career. While the surge in numbers is a fine indication of the Rams’ bright future, his silence on questions about a return casts dark shadows on the team.