NFL Makes Stunning Call to Scrap Pro Bowl Game, Ending 75-Year Tradition

The NFL has taken a huge step in revamping the Pro Bowl after years of experimenting with the event. As of now, the Pro Bowl Game has been scrapped, with the league focusing on the core meaning and celebration of the Pro Bowl honor.

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Pro Bowl has been one of the measures through which the best NFL players were recognizable, but that stance has long been lost, with the increasing number of alternates for the Pro Bowl Game, and now the NFL has completely removed the game itself.

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“Eighty-eight players will receive the Pro Bowl honor with no alternates,” Jonathan Jones of The Athletic reported. “Corralling a key aspect of the all-star event that had gotten out of whack in recent years.”

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Players will still be selected by voting from fans, coaches, and players themselves, but instead of showcasing their talent in a game, they will attend an in-person celebration held in Los Angeles. They will also receive a special uniform to distinguish them and a “unique commemorative keepsake, including a one-of-one personalized Pro Bowl trading card.”

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Not only the game, but the concept of the alternates also gets scrapped, one that has been controversial over the years. Alternates replaced the initially honored Pro Bowl players who got injured or couldn’t participate for other reasons.

While in 1998 there were just seven replacements, this notion went out of control after 20 years, with 35 alternates being selected to feature in the game. Since 2022, the average number of replacements has been 26.

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Last year, Cleveland Browns rookie QB Shedeur Sanders, who was one of the worst QBs, was honored as he came in as the sixth alternate after many players couldn’t feature in the game.

While the All-Star Game started in the 1938 season, it wasn’t until 1951 that it was called the Pro Bowl. Since then, the league has made several tweaks to keep fans entertained, opting for a Fantasy Draft format in 2013 before switching back to the original AFC vs. NFC format in 2016.

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They revamped the event again in 2022, turning it into a multi-day event with several skills competitions and a flag football game instead of a traditional tackle game. But none of that has worked, with Pro Bowl viewership going from 4.7 to 6.7 million views post-pandemic, to stalling around 2 million last year, as it was also on a weekday.

Though the final decision has been taken by the league, it didn’t come without the opinions of the players themselves.

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The NFL brings back the essence of a Pro Bowl honor just as players wanted

The changes made to the Pro Bowl over the years to try and make it more entertaining have not been the sole decision of the league’s executives, but have also actively involved players in the loop as well.

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So, for this huge step forward, NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent Sr. called several NFL stars, including Jalen Hurts, Jalen Ramsey, George Kittle, Dion Dawkins, and more, for suggestions and their opinions. The players wanted to celebrate the Pro Bowlers. Another thing that bothered the players was the alternates.

“The alternate thing didn’t sit well with the guys, especially those that we would consider perennial Pro Bowlers,” Vincent told The Athletic. “And in their mind, ‘I want to be considered the world’s best.’ And when you start getting into the fourth and fifth and sixth alternates, it waters down the entire team.”

As mentioned earlier, alternates have also bothered the players for a long time now, simply eradicating the very basis of “earning” a Pro Bowl honor. Another example could be Baltimore Ravens QB Tyler “Snoop” Huntley, who made the 2023 Pro Bowl as the fourth alternate for the AFC team, despite starting only four games.

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A Pro Bowl honor can mean different things to players depending on their career stage. A rookie could be in a position to earn a fifth-year option if he makes the Pro Bowl selections, one that is exclusively given to first-round picks. Meanwhile, the veterans can earn bonuses if they make it to the Pro Bowl. This makes the Pro Bowl selections even more valuable and important for the players.

“The Pro Bowl has always been about recognizing the players who distinguish themselves as the very best in the NFL,” NFL Executive Vice President, Club Business, International and League Events, Peter O’Reilly said. “A Pro Bowl selection will return to its original purpose, honoring the best of the best. We want that distinction to carry even greater meaning for the players, their families, their clubs, and our fans.”

It seems like the NFL has valued the Pro Bowl in a different manner than the other leagues, and has finally found the true purpose of honoring a player with the Pro Bowl tag.