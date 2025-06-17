NFL Media Has Strong Words for Mike Vrabel’s $15M Star After Patriots’ Roster Update

Mike Vrabel is a leader of men. His hard, no-nonsense approach directly addresses the areas that need attention. While the Patriots fell to a poor 4-13 record last year while juggling between Jacoby Brissett and Drake Maye, the approach is clear in 2025. The head coach wants success. More than his quarterback raising his game, he wants the junior players to step up. That’s the blueprint he has designed for their success. It focuses on defense as well.

Let’s unravel the mystery. CB Christian Gonzalez is coming. And if you’re not paying attention, you’re going to miss one of the cleanest, meanest rises at the cornerback position in recent memory. He was a big projection, even during the pre-draft era. And the Pats drafted him in the first round (17th overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft. To make sure that he was happy, they even signed a fully guaranteed 4–year, $15.10 million rookie contract with a signing bonus of $7.98 million.

He delivered in his first game itself, by sacking Jalen Hurts, but a torn shoulder and labrum injury sidelined him for the entire 2023 season after 4 games. But Mike Vrabel paid attention to his 2024 performance, when he finished 21st among the 222 CBs of the league. NFL.com writer Marc Ross predicted 2025 to be his breakthrough season. It’s the year when he takes his game and reputation to the next level.

Per Next Gen Stats, Gonzalez allowed just one deep reception for 58 yards on 13 targets of 20+ air yards in 2024. Only two other CBs in the entire league with 10+ deep targets matched that stat line. This isn’t just hype, it’s tape and metrics. He is already showing great footwork in practice. More than anything else, this is CB1 energy.

The Patriots HC has filled his roster with cornerbacks to make sure the rival QBs don’t have time to make that pass. It’s terrifying.

Mike Vrabel makes a huge roster update

lf you thought Gonzalez was a danger, wait till we list other cornerbacks in the franchise. Veteran Super Bowl champ Carlton Davis III is also ready to go. Last year in Detroit, he was a tone-setter for Aaron Glenn. Physical at the line. Ballhawk instincts. If these two aren’t there, then prepare for Milton Williams, a disruptor.

Mike Vrabel was so confident in his CB choices that he only drafted Kobee Minor as the last pick of the 2025 Draft, before signing 2 more CBs as UDFAs. As Mr. Irrelevant of 2025, Minor’s roster spot is a long shot, but he is also ready to give it everything he has. At 5’11” and 188 pounds with a 2.93 Relative Athletic Score, he’s not the best in terms of physicality.

However, his numbers definitely draw attention. In his final college season at the Memphis Tigers, he thrashed rivals with 38 tackles, 2 forced fumbles, and a 53.8% completion rate allowed. That’s a guy with fight in him. But here’s the hard truth: New England’s cornerback room is crowded. Not only Gonzalez and Davis, but also Mike Vrabel retained Alex Austin.

It all comes to the last day’s scenarios. If any players get injured or don’t play due to any reason, he might move up and get a spot. The Pats don’t want him to lose confidence this early in the season and in his career as well. They even signed a 4-year $4.3 million rookie contract with $1 million signing bonus. Despite everything, the season will be a thrilling encounter.

Robert Kraft has shown confidence in Mike Vrabel, giving him a free hand. But if the first few games don’t go their way, anything can happen. Mr. Irrelevant can become their go-to guy. Brace yourselves for the adventurous season awaiting us.