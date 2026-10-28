2027 NFL Mock Draft: Jeremiah Smith Flies Off the Board First, Two QBs Go in Top 10

We’re only seven weeks into the season, and while no teams are officially eliminated from the playoffs, let’s be real. Over a third of the league is already looking towards the offseason and how they can improve their team, and the best way to do that is through the draft.

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For those fanbases that are already looking forward to April, this one’s for you. Here’s how I see the top 10 picks of the draft going as of today.

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1. Los Angeles Chargers: Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State

Imago BLOOMINGTON, IN – OCTOBER 17: Ohio State Buckeyes WR Jeremiah Smith 4 walks off the field following a college football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Indiana Hoosiers on October 17, 2026 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, IN. Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 17 Ohio State at Indiana EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon261017033

We haven’t seen a wide receiver go first overall in the NFL Draft since Keyshawn Johnson in 1996. Calvin Johnson went second, Larry Fitzgerald and Andre Johnson went third, and quite a few went fourth, but since 2000, no receiver has come off the board with the first pick, but that could change this year.

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Is the Los Angeles Chargers’ biggest need wide receiver? No. Would they be fools not to take Jeremiah Smith first overall? Yes. He’s a generational talent at the wide receiver position, and with Justin Herbert locked down for the foreseeable future, they might as well go get him a superstar to improve their offense.

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2. Tennessee Titans: Drew Mestemaker, QB, Oklahoma State

No quarterback has stepped up and looked like an elite prospect this year, but quarterbacks will always go high in the draft, and Drew Mestemaker has made the biggest impression of them all, I think.

First of all, he has the size. At 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, he’s pretty much the exact prototype NFL teams like in quarterbacks. On top of that, he’s got a live arm, is great at throwing the ball downfield, and even though he’s not the fastest guy in the world, he can move around in the pocket and scramble when needed.

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He’s thrown 20 touchdowns and 6 interceptions while going over 2,300 yards in seven games.

Cam Ward was the first overall pick two years ago, but he hasn’t shown he’s a starting QB in the NFL, so quarterback will certainly be a consideration for Tennessee in the draft.

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3. Miami Dolphins: Colin Simmons, ED, Texas

The Miami Dolphins have the “luxury” of needing everything. Outside of running back, they need help at literally every position on the field, and with Jeff Hafley being a defensive head coach, what better way to start filling out their roster than to go out and grab the best edge rusher in the country, Colin Simmons.

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In six games this season, Simmons has logged 10.5 sacks, which leads the nation by 1.5 sacks (and he’s missed a game). He’s had at least one sack in every game since a zero-sack performance in Texas’s season opener, and he even had 5.5 sacks in one game against Tennessee.

Simmons is expected to miss a few weeks with a high ankle sprain, but that’s not anything that should impact his draft stock.

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When you’re a team like the Dolphins, and you just need bodies, the formula is simple: draft good players. Don’t get cute and reach on someone. Just draft the guy you know will be playing in the NFL for a decade.

4. Washington Commanders: Leonard Moore, CB, Notre Dame

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2026: Notre Dame Fall Camp AUG 16 August 16, 2026: Notre Dame defensive back Leonard Moore 15 during Notre Dame Football Fall Camp at Irish Athletic Center in South Bend, Indiana. John Mersits/CSM. Credit Image: John Mersits/Cal Media EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20260816_zma_c04_025.jpg JohnxMersitsx csmphotothree512102

Speaking of guys who will be playing in the NFL for a decade, let’s talk about Leonard Moore, who is unbelievably talented.

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NFL teams love a big cornerback, and at 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, Moore fits that mold. But on top of that, he’s also statistically one of the best cornerbacks in college football. In 2026, Moore has been targeted just 16 times, giving up seven catches for 71 yards with four pass breakups. Teams are actively avoiding him because he’s just that good.

Washington has a lot of holes to fill, and cornerback is certainly one of them. They missed out on Mansoor Delane last year, but Leonard Moore is even better.

5. Houston Texans: Jordan Seaton, OT, LSU

Jordan Seaton has been touted as one of the best offensive tackles in the 2027 draft class for a while, and it’s easy to see why. He’s played over 1,900 career snaps and has allowed just 45 pressures and two sacks.

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Is there work to be done in the run game? Sure, but he’s a stud pass-blocking left tackle, and those are extremely valuable in the NFL. Houston has tried and failed to upgrade their offensive line quite often over the past few seasons, so drafting Seaton is a no-brainer.

6. Philadelphia Eagles: Charlie Becker, WR, Indiana

I don’t know the last time a white receiver has gone in the top 10, but if I had to guess, it’s been a while. That could (and likely will) change this year, though, because Charlie Becker is a dog.

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Last year, Becker was a solid safety blanket for Fernando Mendoza, but he has developed into one of the best receivers in the nation this season. Through eight games, Becker has caught 42 passes for 726 yards and eight touchdowns, including a 165-yard performance against Ohio State. At 6-foot-4, 208 pounds, he’ll be a massive target for whichever team ends up picking him.

Philly would love to address their offensive line here, but with Trevor Goosby suffering a knee injury, he probably won’t be in the picture at No. 6, and there aren’t many other linemen worthy of this pick, so the Eagles got another weapon to pair with DeVonta Smith and Makai Lemon.

7. New York Jets (via Indianapolis Colts): Darian Mensah, QB, Miami

Darian Mensah is right there in the conversation for being the top quarterback off the board, and it’s likely that a team will trade up to grab him, but I’m not doing trades in this mock, so he slides to No. 7, and the New York Jets couldn’t be more thrilled.

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At 6-foot-3, 205 pounds, Mensah has the size scouts are looking for in a quarterback, and he also has the stats to back it up. In seven games this season, Mensah has thrown for 2,151 yards and 22 touchdowns with just one interception while adding two scores on the ground.

He doesn’t have as big of an arm as Mestemaker and isn’t quite as mobile, but he’s got great accuracy and touch. Someone will see the makings of an NFL QB in him and take him in the top 10.

8. Arizona Cardinals: Dylan Stewart, ED, South Carolina

Dylan Stewart’s draft stock is going to come down to his interviews with teams. He’s always been a bit of a head case, but he was suspended from the team this year by head coach Shane Beamer and served a one-game suspension from the SEC for punching an Alabama player. He’s only played in three games this year and has 10 pressures and two sacks, but when you turn on the tape, it’s easy to see why he could be a top 10 pick.

It’s hard to find a more explosive athlete than Dylan Stewart. He’s quick off the line, but he’s also incredibly powerful for how explosive he is. At his ceiling, he could be the best pass rusher in this class, but again, it’s going to come down to how he interviews and explains his actions to NFL teams.

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Trey’Dez Green, TE, LSU

You can call this a reach, but let me explain.

The Buccaneers have a legit defense already, and with Baker Mayfield locked down long-term, I don’t see them going for a quarterback. Tampa also has a very good offensive line and a running back they believe in, so what does that leave? Wide receiver and tight end. And with Smith and Becker gone, I think the best playmaker left is Trey’Dez Green.

Green only has 806 career receiving yards, but he’s 6-foot-7, 237 pounds, and has a basketball background. He is an elite red zone threat – he’d probably be a top-5 red zone threat in the league the moment he enters – and has a Jimmy Graham-like ceiling.

Tampa ranks 28th in the NFL in red zone touchdown percentage as of Week 7, so going out and getting a big touchdown threat like Green would elevate this offense so much.

10. New York Jets: Ashton Hampton, CB, Clemson

Rounding out the top 10 is Ashton Hampton, who lands in New York with the Jets’ original pick.

Ever since New York traded Sauce Gardner away for two first-rounders, they’ve needed to address the cornerback position. They tried to do that with D’Angelo Ponds this year, and that hasn’t worked out (at least not yet), so I expect them to be in the cornerback market this offseason, and Hampton is one of the best ones in this draft class.

In 2026, Hampton has been targeted 32 times, giving up 13 receptions for 172 yards and one touchdown, with one pick and nine pass breakups. That’s pretty dang good, and adding someone like that to Aaron Glenn’s defense would be a massive help.