Daniel Rios’ NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Love in Top 5 and Lemon to the Vikings

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Draft season is in full swing for the NFL with pro days, top-30 visits and rumors taking over media spaces across the country. No one can fully predict what will happen in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, and that’s what makes the whole process fun.

With the process slowing down and the team’s needs becoming clear, it’s time to take a shot at predicting the first round of the draft with my first mock draft for EssentiallySports.

1. Las Vegas Raiders – Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2026: College Football Playoff National Championship Miami Vs Indiana JAN 19 January 19, 2026: Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza 15 runs with the ball during NCAA football game action between the Miami Hurricanes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. John Mersits/CSM. Credit Image: John Mersits/Cal Media Miami Gardens Florida United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20260119_zma_c04_451.jpg JohnxMersitsx csmphotothree468675

This pick has been written in since the Raiders secured the No. 1 overall pick late in the 20256 NFL season. The Geno Smith experience certainly didn’t work, and after the hiring of new head coach Klint Kubiak, it’s clear Las Vegas wants its own young quarterback and coach duo to develop together.

​Mendoza is all but worthy of the pick with his NFL-ready frame, toughness and processing speed. There are questions, no doubt, but Mendoza doesn’t lack the traits of a No. 1 overall pick.

2. New York Jets – David Bailey, ED, Texas Tech

The Jets addressed many defensive needs in free agency, but a true star player is still needed on that side of the ball following the departures of Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner.

​Other top prospects like Arvell Reese and Sonny Stylers could easily go here, but general manager Darren Mougey opts to take Bailey, who’s an athletic and explosive threat off the edge. Bailey led the nation in sacks last season with 14.5.

3. Arizona Cardinals – Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

With new head coach Mike LaFleur, the Cardinals were in serious contention for Malik Willis in free agency. He opted to sign with the Miami Dolphins, and there isn’t another quarter worth taking at No. 3 overall.

​Arizona decides to go with one of the more polarizing players in this class, with Reese. He’s a versatile defensive player who can line up on the edge or at off-ball linebacker. Reese flashes upside everywhere on his tape; it’s just a matter of finding a role for him with the Cardinals.

4. Tennessee Titans – Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Reese’s teammate gets taken just one pick after him. The last time an off-ball linebacker was taken in the top-5 was Devin White in 2019. It’s a rare occasion, but Styles is no doubt worth the selection here.

​Robert Saleh is the new head coach in Tennessee, and he’s coming off coaching a top linebacker in Fred Warner Jr. Styles has the potential to reach that level, and there’s no better coach in the league to help him get to that level than Saleh.

5. New York Giants – Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

The first big surprise of this mock. While it may not be a surprise that Love is getting taken within the top-10, the team is the surprising part. It’s been made clear how much it hurt owner John Mara to lose the elite talent of Saquon Barkley to the Eagles, and the Giants select Love to try and get some electricity back in their backfield.

​Despite having Cameron Skattebo, he’s recovering from a season-ending leg injury. Love and Skattebo can be one of the league’s premier backfield duos with their different skill sets.

6. Cleveland Browns – Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State​

Browns two biggest needs going into the draft are wideout and offensive tackle. I don’t feel like there’s really an offensive tackle worth taking here, so the Browns decide to fulfill their wideout need with Tate.

​Even with the slower 40-yard time than people expected for Tate, it really doesn’t matter. He can certainly win down the field vertically and is a threat at intermediate and deep levels.

7. Washington Commanders – Reuben Bain Jr., ED, Miami

Commanders may have addressed defense in free agency, but they can use more help. Bain is my No. 1 edge in this class and is a dominant presence along the line of scrimmage.

8. New Orleans Saints – Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

With Tate gone, the Saints address their second-biggest need on the team: Corner. They have Quincy Riley and Kool-Aid McKinstry, but need another outside corner.

​Delane answered the last remaining question about him, which was his top speed at his pro day this past week. He ran a 4.35, answering his long-speed concerns. Delane has the traits, athleticism and IQ to become a true shutdown corner at the NFL level. The best part about this pick is the low moving cost for Delane.

9. Kansas City Chiefs – Caleb Downs, SAF, Ohio State

Imago December 6, 2025: Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs 2 during the NCAA, College League, USA Big Ten Championship football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM. Indianapolis United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251206_zma_c04_575 Copyright: xDarrenxLeex

The last time a safety was selected in the top-10 was Jamal Adams in 2017. The Chiefs raise the floor of their defense instantly with this pick. Downs is my No. 1 player in this draft, thanks to his ability to affect the game at all three levels. Not someone who will jump off the screen athletically, but his discipline and ability to read the field are already at an elite level.

10. Cincinnati Bengals – Dillon Thieneman, SAF, Oregon

Back-to-back safeties in the top-10? It’d be a crazy scenario, but in this draft, it makes sense. Thieneman athletically popped at the combine and did all over his tape. Just does a fantastic job coming downhill, breaking on route, and filling the run. Not the biggest defender on the field, and playing in the box could be a concern, but the type of player Heineman is, he instantly helps the Bengals’ struggling defense.

11. Miami Dolphins – Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami​

The Dolphins are clearly in a tank year and rebuilding, given the amount of dead cap space they have. No better time to address the trenches here with Mauigoa. He gives Malik Willis some much-needed protection along the offensive line.

12. Dallas Cowboys – Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

It’s no surprise to anyone that the Cowboys are going defense with their first selection in the first round. With Downs, Styles and Thieneman off the board, it’s a tough situation for Dallas – but McCoy is easily on the same level.

​He missed the entire 2025 season due to a torn ACL, but if the medicals are clear and he can return to the level of play he had in 2024, then Dallas has a true No. 1 corner on its defense again.

13. Los Angeles Rams (via Atlanta) – Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Imago October 18, 2025: Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson 0 on the line during the game between Texas Tech University and the Arizona State University Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. . /CSM. Tempe United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251018_zma_c04_833 Copyright: xMichaelxCazaresx

The Rams are pushing for a Super Bowl, so why not make an aggressive draft pick? Tyson is my No. 1 wideout in this draft, but he does have some concerns on the medical side. Tyson has battled a hamstring injury for the past couple of months and has torn his ACL in the past.

​Looking past the injuries, Tyson is an electric wideout who can fit in seamlessly alongside Puka Nacua and Devante Adams thanks to his versatility. Tyson can win downfield with his high-pointing ability and make players miss after the catch.

14. Baltimore Ravens – Olaivavega Ioane, OG, Penn State

The loss of Tyler Linderbaum is humongous for the Ravens. The interior offensive line is a major need, and Ioane can step in and make an immediate impact. He’s a top-10 player for me in this class, and watching his tape was boring in the best way possible. A fundamentally sound player who can be a starter in this league for many years to come.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Akeem Mesidor, ED, Miami

Tampa Bay lost two franchise legends this offseason in Lavonte David and Mike Evans. Now, receiver and linebacker are real needs for the Buccaneers heading into the draft. The original major need for this team was edge rusher, and they opted to select Mesidor, who’s older but fits Tampa Bay’s win-now timeline.

16. New York Jets (via Indianapolis) – Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

The Jets need a threat opposite of Garrett Wilson, and while maybe a surprise to some, the Jets target Cooper here with the 16th pick. Cooper is an elite YAC artist, using his strength to battle through tacklers and fight for extra yards on every rep. He’s not just an after-the-catch type player; Cooper has elite releases and good speed to win in different ways at the NFL level.

17. Detroit Lions – Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

Proctor is a bigger prospect, and there’s been some talk of him moving inside when he gets to the NFL. Detroit has a screaming need at left tackle and decided to select Proctor, who played left tackle in college. Even at 6-foot-7, 352 pounds, Proctor has good footwork and can move out in space. Just has to get stronger to survive at the NFL level.

18. Minnesota Vikings – Makai Lemon, WR, USC

It seems every single mock draft has the Vikings taking a safety here with the 18th pick. Luckily for the Vikings, Lemon is available here, and with the uncertainty of keeping Jordan Addison long term, the Vikings get the dynamic slot receiver in Lemon, who has a knack for just getting open. Safety is a big need for this team, but this is one of the deepest safety classes we’ve seen in years.

19. Carolina Panthers – Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Imago January 09, 2025: Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq 18 during pregame of NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Oregon Ducks and the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. /CSM Atlanta United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260109_zma_c04_164 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

The Panthers have to continue adding to help develop Bryce Young and get him to another level as a quarterback. With the top four receivers gone, the Panthers decide to go with the next best pass-catching prospect in Sadiq, who’s just an absolute mismatch for defenses.

​Sadiq set an NFL combine record for tight ends, running a 4.39 40-yard dash just last month in February. That’s just a glimpse of the type of weapon he can become at the next level. Quarterback Bryce Young gets another weapon to help him take another leap in his game.

20. Dallas Cowboys (via Green Bay) – Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, SAF, Toledo

Ever since running a 4.52 40 at the NFL combine, it seems Warren has slipped in mock drafts, but there’s no reason he should. Dallas should sprint to the podium if Warren is available at pick 20.

​Warren is a big safety at 6-foot-3 with over 32-inch arms. Can fill the run well and just roam the back half of the field exceptionally. Dallas bolsters its secondary with Warren and McCoy, who was taken earlier.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers – Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

The Steelers are a hard team to project heading into this draft. There isn’t a major need after the trade for Michael Pittman Jr. With a new regime in Pittsburgh, the experiment of Broderick Jones could be over. Troy Fautanu can move to left, and Miller can step into the right tackle role for next season. Miller has seen a lot of action, totaling over 3500 snaps at the college level.

22. Los Angeles Chargers – Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

Imago Eli Rehmer/Utah Athletics

Fano falling here would just be an early Christmas for the Chargers. Fano will likely transition to the interior at the NFL level, but that should still scare everyone. He’s an elite athlete as an offensive lineman and can execute the Mike McDaniel offense to perfection.

23. Philadelphia Eagles – Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Receiver seems to be a sneaky need for the Eagles. With the AJ Brown trade saga, there’s a reality that he’s gone by the start of the 2026 season. If he does, the Eagles’ receivers are Devonta Smith, Hollywood Brown, Johnny Wilson and Darius Cooper. Boston is a dynamic receiver who could line up anywhere, but has the size they’ll be missing if Brown gets traded.

24. Cleveland Browns (via Jacksonville) – Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia​

After his outstanding combine performance, there was talk that the Browns could take Freeling at 6th overall. Here, they don’t have to, as he slides to their second first-round pick at 24. Freeling is an elite athlete, but has a lot of technique issues that pop up on film.

​He’s the definition of a project at the NFL level, and at sixth overall, that just seems a little too early for me. Regardless, Cleveland answers its major left tackle needs here.

25. Chicago Bears – Zion Young, ED, Missouri

The top three safeties are gone, so the Bears address their second biggest need in edge rusher. Young has an NFL build and has elite power to drive in the NFL. His hands and strength let him set the edge easily, which Chicago needs.

26. Buffalo Bills – CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

Allen is an elite run defender, and there’s no reason that shouldn’t translate to the NFL level. It’s exactly what the Bills desperately need help with, and Allen can step in from Day 1 and showcase his elite on-field and off-the-field leadership abilities.

27. San Francisco 49ers – Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

The 49ers can go a plethora of directions here with the 27th overall pick. Corner is a real need for them despite the signing of Nate Hobbs to play in the slot. Terrell is smaller, but you don’t notice that on his tape. Very fluid athlete and can fill the outside corner the 49ers have.

28. Houston Texans – Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

Imago October 11, 2025, Chestnutt Hill, Ma, USA: Clemson defensive tackle PETER WOODS 11 reacts after a turn over on down during the NCAA, College League, USA football game against Boston College at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. Chestnutt Hill USA – ZUMAa232 20251011_zsp_a232_014 Copyright: xJamesxThomasx

Houston has quietly done a fantastic job filling the holes in its offensive line. That ability gives the Texans some flexibility with this pick, and they select Woods, who had some serious top-5 hype entering the 2025 college football season.

​Woods didn’t live up to that hype, but still flashed his quick hands and athleticism as a defensive tackle. With the elite edges of Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter, Woods will get plenty of 1-on-1 opportunities in his rookie year.

29. Kansas City Chiefs (via Los Angeles) – Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

The Chiefs traded away Trent McDuffie to get this pick, and while they have a corner need, the pick of Downs earlier has them going in a different direction. They signed Jaylon Moore and drafted Josh Simmons last offseason, but neither is a sure long-term answer.

​Iheanachor is athletic and more of a project at tackle. With two solid starters in Moore and Simmons, there isn’t a rush to get Iheanachor on the field, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see him battle for a starting spot in training camp.

30. Miami Dolphins (via Denver) – Keldric Faulk, ED, Auburn

With a defense that’s in a heavy rebuild, Faulk is the perfect pick to build it around. Head coach Jeff Hafley can experiment with where to line up Faulk throughout his rookie season and help him develop along the way. Faulk is only 20 years old, but has played three seasons at Auburn. He has heavy hands and a solid floor at the NFL level, using them to set the edge.

31. New England Patriots – Malachi Lawrence, ED, UCF​

Imago October 18, 2025: West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Scotty Fox Jr. 15 is sacked by UCF Knights defensive end Malachi Lawrence 51 in the first half during NCAA, College League, USA football at Acrisure Bounce House in Orlando, FL. Romeo T Guzman/CSM Orlando USA – ZUMAcg2_ 20251018_faf_cg2_002 Copyright: xRomeoxGuzmanx

Lawrence had one of the more under-the-radar combine performances among the media. It was hard when you had freaks like Styles and Reese putting on a show. At 6-foot-4, 253 pounds, he ran a 4.52 40 and jumped 40 inches. He has exciting athleticism and explosiveness that give New England a different body type rushing the passer next season.

32. Seattle Seahawks – Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

With the departure of Rig Woolen to Philadelphia, the outside corner is a need for the Seahawks. They did re-sign Josh Jobe, but Jobe can play in the slot. Hood is a reactive corner with excellent zone eyes and good hops, capable of competing on the outside and thriving in the Mike Macdonald system.